US defense chief to vow to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Austin, America's top defense official, will vow Saturday, Nov. 20, to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its "dangerous use" of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America's top defense official will vow Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's coming comments in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue appeared aimed at reassuring America's Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran's enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

His remarks also come after Gulf sheikhdoms saw the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, raising concerns about America's commitment to the region as defense officials say they want to pivot forces to counter perceived challenges from China and Russia.

“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue,” Austin will tell the event put on by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, according to his prepared remarks. “But if Iran isn’t willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure.”

Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, though U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran had an organized weapons program until 2003. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, a series of escalating incidents have struck the wider Mideast. That includes drone and mine attacks targeting vessels at sea, as well as assaults blamed on Iran and its proxies in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. also killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad in early 2020, which saw Iran target American troops in Iraq with ballistic missiles.

Under Biden, U.S. military officials are looking at a wider reshuffling of forces from the Mideast to other areas, though it still maintains a large presence at bases across the region. Austin hinted at that in his prepared remarks, saying: “Our potential punch includes what our friends can contribute and what we have prepositioned and what we can rapidly flow in.”

“Our friends and foes both know that the United States can deploy overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing,” Austin will say.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IMF urges China to tackle financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion

    China must address financial risks in a "clear and coordinated fashion" and temporarily shift its fiscal policy to a neutral stance from this year's contractionary approach, International Monetary Fund said in a statement released on Friday. "China's recovery is well advanced, but is unbalanced and momentum is slowing, even as downside risks are accumulating," the IMF said in a statement from staff involved in the recently concluded 2021 Article IV consultation with China. The IMF blamed the slowdown to China's rapid withdrawal of policy support, the hit to consumption from COVID-19 outbreaks, recent power outages and a slowdown in real estate investment.

  • Marrietta vs. Milton

    Another mighty matchup with Marietta meeting Milton.

  • Ethiopia insists airspace safe after US warning

    Ethiopia insisted on Friday that its airspace was safe after the United States warned of a possible risk to civilian aircraft because of the spiralling conflict.

  • Viewpoint: How Sudan's generals betrayed my generation

    Journalist Mohanad Hashim returned from exile after the revolution but a coup leaves his hopes in tatters.

  • China fines tech giants over anti-monopoly violations

    Chinese tech giants including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings were fined Saturday for failing to report corporate acquisitions, adding to an anti-monopoly crackdown by the ruling Communist Party. The companies failed to report 43 acquisitions that occurred up to eight years ago under rules on “operating concentration,” according to the State Administration for Market Regulation. Beijing has launched anti-monopoly, data security and other crackdowns on tech companies since late 2020.

  • Shiba Inu Is Crashing: Is It Time to Invest?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has had an incredible run over the past several weeks. Its price has surged by 87% over the past 30 days, and it's up by a phenomenal 82,651,174% over the last year. Recently, though, its price has been on a downward slide.

  • The Cast of Pam & Tommy 's Transformations Into Their Real-Life Counterparts Must Be Seen to Be Believed

    Sebastian Stan and Lily James play Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy mini-series. See their onscreen transformations (as well as those of Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman)

  • Jen Psaki says Biden wants 'verifiable proof' from China of missing tennis star Peng Shuai's well-being

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai went missing from the public eye on November 2 after accusing a top Chinese politician of sexually assaulting her.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • Work on ‘Chinese military base’ in UAE abandoned after US intervenes – report

    Satellite images reportedly detected construction of secret facility at Khalifa port amid growing US-China rivalry A container ship is moored at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa port, where US intelligence concluded suspicious construction activity was taking place. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters US intelligence agencies found evidence this year of construction work on what they believed was a secret Chinese military facility in the United Arab Emirates, which was stopped after Washington’s intervention, a

  • Judge faults Trump for Jan. 6 attack

    Judge Amit Mehta describes rioter John Lolos as ‘pawn’ of the former president, imposes 2-week jail sentence

  • U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington stood by its treaty ally the Philippines amid an "escalation that directly threatens regional peace and stability." Beijing "should not interfere with lawful Philippine activities in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone," he said in a statement.

  • Right-Wingers Turn on Glenn Youngkin Over His LGBTQ Staffer and Vaccine Rules

    Chip SomodevillaA severe case of buyer’s remorse appears to have set in among some conservatives over electing Glenn Youngkin as the next Republican governor of Virginia.Over the past week, outrage has bubbled over among right-wingers and TrumpWorld allies alike, who are under the impression Youngkin has insufficient MAGA loyalty, citing his hiring of an LGBTQ staffer and his refusal to block COVID-related local mandates.The hits started pouring in against the fleece-clad governor-elect earlier

  • On gun rights, Supreme Court ‘originalists’ don’t look at ‘original’ history of guns

    Op-Ed: There were quite vigorous controls over weapons in the colonies during the American Revolution, and most were adopted when the colonies became states.

  • Putin says West taking Russia's 'red lines' too lightly

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" too lightly and that Moscow needed serious security guarantees from the West. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech, the Kremlin leader also described relations with the United States as "unsatisfactory" but said Russia remained open to dialogue with Washington. The Kremlin said in September that NATO would overstep a Russian red line if it expanded its military infrastructure in Ukraine, and Moscow has since accused Ukraine and NATO of destabilising behaviour, including in the Black Sea.

  • Priti Patel to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation in crackdown on anti-Semitism

    Hamas is to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation in a new crackdown on anti-Semitism, Priti Patel will announce on Friday.

  • The suspicious disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai is straight out of China's playbook for forcing rogue celebrities into submission

    On Nov. 2, Peng accused a former Chinese official of sexual assault. She's not been heard from since — like many celebrities who fall foul of Beijing.

  • For the Trump Family, LGBTQ+ People Are Nothing but a Joke

    Like his grandmother and father, Donald Trump Jr. uses LGBTQ in a disparaging way.

  • China threatens Lithuania over Taiwan office opening

    China on Friday threatened to retaliate against Lithuania after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital, Vilnius. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Lithuania would “reap what it sows,” but gave no details. Zhao described Lithuania's move as an “egregious act” that “grossly interferes” in China’s internal affairs.

  • Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments

    Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate ahead of Bulgaria's run-off presidential vote on Sunday Radev said Western sanctions against Moscow were not delivering the expected results and that the European Union should restore dialogue with Russia, no matter how strained relations were.