US Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized again

STORY: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized in Washington on Sunday.

A pentagon spokesperson said the 70-year-old was being treated for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” and that he had transferred the duties of his office to a deputy.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers criticized Austin last month for failing to disclose a cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalizations in December and January.

Some prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, called for him to be removed from his job.

Austin apologized for the non-disclosure and is scheduled to testify before Congress later this month about the situation, which was an embarrassment for Democratic President Joe Biden.

With its announcement of the secretary's hospitalization and the quick transfer of his duties, the Pentagon appeared determined to avoid a repeat of last month's political uproar.

Austin is scheduled to travel to Brussels for a Wednesday meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

It was not clear if his hospitalization would affect those travel plans.