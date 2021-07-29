US defense secretary broadens cooperation with Vietnam

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday to deepen cooperation in security and pandemic recovery, after Washington vowed support for Southeast Asian nations embroiled in territorial rifts with China.

Vietnam and the Philippines, Austin’s next stop, are among China’s fiercest opponents in the territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where Beijing has ignored neighbors’ protests and has constructed several islands equipped with airstrips and military installations.

Vietnam has previously accused China of obstructing its gas exploration activities off its southern shores, and the Philippines routinely protests the presence of Chinese fishing and coast guard ships in its exclusive economic zone. Malaysia and Indonesia have also complained about China's activities in parts of the South China Sea that Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

In Hanoi, Austin and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang discussed cooperation in resolving the legacies of the war that ended in 1975, including the continuing searches for American MIAs, removal of land mines and the decontamination of the powerful defoliant dioxin Agent Orange used by U.S. troops during the Vietnam War, according to Vietnam's Defense Ministry.

They also discussed non-traditional security cooperation in natural disaster relief and COVID-19 assistance.

Austin’s visit comes as Vietnam is in the grip of a coronavirus surge, with Hanoi and half of the country in lockdown.

The U.S has donated 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, part of the 80 million doses that Biden pledged to lower-income nations around the world.

Austin arrived from Singapore, where he gave a speech on Tuesday saying he was committed to a constructive, stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People’s Liberation Army.

He repeated that Beijing’s claim to the South China Sea “has no basis in international law” and “treads on the sovereignty of states in the region.” He said the U.S. supports the region’s coastal states in upholding their rights under international law, and is committed to its defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US defense secretary visits Vietnam, vows support for region

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is seeking to bolster ties with Vietnam, one of the Southeast Asian nations embroiled in a territorial rift with China, during a two-day visit starting Wednesday. In a speech in Singapore, his first stop in the region he is visiting for the first time as a member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet, Austin said Tuesday he was committed to pursuing a constructive, stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People’s Liberation Army.

  • Pentagon chief in Vietnam to advance ties but rights concerns linger

    HANOI (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought on Thursday to nudge forward security ties with Vietnam that have been slowly deepening as both countries watch China's activities in the South China Sea with growing alarm. Despite closer military relations, more than four decades after the Vietnam War ended in 1975, President Joe Biden's administration has said there are limits to the relationship until Hanoi makes progress on human rights. Vietnam has emerged as the most vocal opponent of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and has received U.S. military hardware, including coastguard cutters.

  • Top US diplomat talks relocation of Afghan allies in Kuwait

    The United States is negotiating with Kuwait and other countries whether they can host Afghans who supported the American war effort and could face Taliban revenge attacks if they stay in Afghanistan, America’s top diplomat said Thursday. During a visit to tiny, oil-rich Kuwait, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not announce any deal or disclose critical details about the process, such as who would be eligible for relocation or where they would be housed.

  • China Bans Germany’s Guangzhou Consulate From Social Media for Post About LGBTQ Film Festival

    Top Chinese social media platform Weibo has banned the official account of the German consulate in Guangzhou for “violating community standards” after it posted information about a LGBTQ film festival jointly hosted with 16 other foreign governments. The ban, which has now been in effect for more than two full days, was instated after nationalist […]

  • China's efforts to calm investor jitters help markets rebound

    China stepped up attempts to calm frayed investor nerves after a wild markets rout this week by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions, setting the stage for a rebound in beaten-down stocks on Thursday. Chinese state media also joined in to say yuan-denominated assets in China remained attractive and that short-term market panic did not represent long-term value. China stocks had their best day in two months on Thursday.

  • British aircraft carrier under China's gaze as it enters disputed waters in South China Sea

    Britain's aircraft carrier entered the South China Sea on Tuesday night, as defence sources said Beijing will be watching from the air and beneath the water. The Carrier Strike Group entered the disputed waters on Tuesday. It is thought that HMS Queen Elizabeth will not be sailing through the contested Taiwan Strait on its operational maiden voyage while in the area, although its returning route has not yet been confirmed. One defence source said it was anticipated China would watch the group's

  • China steps up port, driver checks after new virus cases

    Roadblocks were set up to check drivers and a disease-control official called Thursday for increased testing of workers at Chinese ports after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a major airport rattled authorities who thought they had the disease under control. The 171 new cases of the more contagious delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing and surrounding Jiangsu province are modest compared with India and some other countries. Nanjing, a city of 9.3 million people northwest of Shanghai, has ordered tens of thousands to stay home and is carrying out mass testing while experts look for the source of the virus.

  • Zimbabwean with football dreams to be kicked out of UK

    Christopher Arundell grew up in the UK but after doing time in jail is being deported to Zimbabwe.

  • U.S. aims to shore up Philippine ties as troop pact future lingers

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is working to shore up American relations with the Philippines that have stagnated in part over the precarious state of an agreement governing the presence of U.S. troops in the country as he wraps up a two-day visit on Friday. The Pentagon chief on Thursday met with President Rodrigo Duterte, who told the United States last year he was cancelling the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) that the two countries signed in 1998. Austin is set to meet Philippines defence chief Delfin Lorenzana on Friday to discuss the future of the pact.

  • U.N. arms embargo on CAR extended for year, China abstains

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United Nations Security Council on Thursday extended a Central African Republic (CAR) arms embargo and targeted sanctions regime for another year, however China abstained in the vote because it believes the measures should be removed. The 15-member Security Council imposed the arms embargo on CAR in December 2013 when mainly Muslim Selaka rebels ousted then president Francois Bozize, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias. A targeted sanctions regime was agreed in 2014, when U.N. peacekeepers were also deployed to the country.

  • Tokyo Olympics: US, China no longer have air of invincibility – and that's good

    With unfancied nations no longer have defeatist attitudes against top Olympic countries like the US and China, it can only be good for the Games.

  • China’s Big Tech crackdown is about protecting the Communist Party

    China's Big Tech crackdown is about protecting the country's Communist Party.

  • Richarlison fires Brazil into Olympics quarter-finals, Germany out

    Richarlison continued his fine form at the Olympics with a double as Brazil eased into the quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as Germany exited the men's tournament and hosts Japan progressed with a thrashing of France.

  • Duterte warns that unvaccinated Filipinos could be forced to stay in their homes

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is warning that Filipinos who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be allowed to leave their homes as a safeguard against the more contagious delta variant. Duterte said in televised remarks Wednesday night that there is no law mandating such a restriction but added he is ready to face lawsuits to keep people who are “throwing viruses left and right” off the streets. Nearly 7 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated and more than 11 million others have received their first dose.

  • Tokyo Olympics medal count: Full list of each country's medal total at the Summer Olympics

    Which countries have the most medals at the Tokyo Olympics? The U.S., China, Japan and the ROC are all near the top of the standings.

  • Fed up with the U.S., Ukraine cuts deals with China and goes mum on Uyghurs

    Without explanation, Ukraine took its signature off a statement asking China to let observers into Xinjiang to investigate allegations of persecution of Uyghurs.

  • Instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles agreeing to a deal with Obi Melifonwu

    Instant analysis of the Eagles signing Obi Melifonwu

  • RNC builds army of field staffers to flip Virginia governor’s race

    The national party is sending more than 100 organizers to work in the race between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

  • Blinken warns Iran: Clock is ticking on nuclear talks

    KUWAIT CITY — Iranian officials have a closing window of opportunity to negotiate a restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal and the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned.

  • Tokyo Olympics live updates: Sunisa Lee wins Olympic gold in women's all-around final

    The women's gymnastics all-around title was wide-open with Team USA star Simone Biles not taking part in the competition and Sunisa Lee won the gold.