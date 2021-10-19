US defense secretary underlines support for Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURAS KARMANAU
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine on Tuesday, underlining Washington's support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid a tense standoff with Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the U.S. as the country's “chief partner in security and defense” during a meeting with Austin.

Austin emphasized that the U.S. and its allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s right to decide its own future foreign policy.

“U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering,” Austin said. "So we again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea, to stop perpetuating the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilizing activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine’s borders, and to halt its persistent cyberattacks and other malign activities against the United States and our allies and partners.”

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following the ouster of the country's Moscow-leaning president. Moscow also has thrown its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that erupted weeks after the annexation of Crimea and has killed more than 14,000.

The annexation of Crimea and Russia's support for the rebels in eastern Ukraine has driven Moscow-West relations to post-Cold War lows.

The tensions rose once again earlier this year when Russia increased troop numbers near its borders with Ukraine, including in Crimea, fueling international concerns.

The Kremlin has described Ukraine's bid for prospective membership in NATO as a red line and a major threat to its security.

Speaking after his talks in Kyiv on Tuesday, Austin underlined that “no third country has a veto over NATO’s membership decisions.”

“Ukraine, as you have heard me saying earlier, has the right to decide its own future foreign policy and we expect they will be able to do that without any outside interference,” he said. "And again, we continue to work together with our partner to make sure that right things are at place, to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself and protect its territories.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US extends military support to Georgia for 6 years

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed an agreement to continue American support for Georgia’s military for six years. The current agreement for such support is to expire at the end of the year, but Austin and Georgian Defense Minister Junasher Burchuladze signed the replacement agreement Monday during Austin’s visit to the country. Austin said the U.S. support will help the former Soviet republic on the Black Sea build “effective deterrence and defense.”

  • Russia is obstacle to peace in east Ukraine - U.S. Defence Secretary

    KYIV (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary Of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday Russia was the obstacle to peace in eastern Ukraine and had no right to veto Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO. During a visit to Kyiv, at a time when Russia's relations with the West are at post-Cold War lows, Austin said Ukraine must be able to decide its own foreign policy and warned Moscow to halt cyberattacks against the United States and its allies. Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region in a conflict that began in 2014, soon after Russia seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

  • Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov. 1, and the alliance's information office in the Russian capital would be shuttered. "If NATO members have any urgent matters, they can contact our ambassador in Belgium on these questions," Lavrov told a news conference.

  • FBI at Russian oligarch's home for 'law enforcement' action

    Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington house owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Judge orders continued detention for Jan 6 riot defendant who sprayed police

    A federal judge on Monday ordered continued pre-trial detention for a Pennsylvania man charged with spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she found there was "clear and convincing evidence" to justify continuing detention of felony riot defendant Samuel Lazar, 37, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have alleged he was "obsessed" with firearms and Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread fraud.

  • A century after partition, Ireland’s churches are cooperating more closely than ever

    Leaders from Ireland’s main Christian traditions will host a “Service of Reflection and Hope” in Armagh, Northern Ireland on Oct. 21, 2021, marking 100 years since “the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.” But the churches’ service has become controversial, underscoring tensions that linger on both sides of the border. In September, the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, said he would decline his invitation because the event’s title was not politically “neutral.” A

  • Haiti gang seeks $17 million for release of kidnapped missionaries - WSJ

    Justice Minister Liszt Quitel said the FBI and Haitian police are in contact with the kidnappers and seeking the release of the missionaries abducted over the weekend outside the capital Port-au-Prince by a gang called 400 Mawozo, the Journal reported. Negotiations could take weeks, Quitel told the Journal.

  • Rep. Schiff Watched GOP Colleagues "Slowly Surrender To The Immorality" Of The Former President

    One of the reasons Rep. Adam Schiff wrote his book about the Jan 6th insurrection, "Midnight In Washington," was to call out his colleagues in Congress for capitulating to the former president and spreading the Big Lie that encouraged the attack on the U.S. Capitol. #Colbert #MidnightInWashington #AdamSchiff

  • Jan. 6 panel releases contempt report on Steve Bannon

    The Jan 6. select committee investigating the Capitol riot released a report and resolution on Monday night that seeks to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena.Why it matters: The report is the first of several steps that need to be taken to hold the former Trump administration chief strategist in contempt of Congress after he failed to show up for a deposition before the panel last Thursday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Trump calls Rep. Liz Cheney a 'psycho' who is 'not the brightest person in the world': book

    Trump also said in an interview that Sen. Mitt Romney "couldn't be elected dog catcher" and that Sen. Mitch McConnell's "got no personality."

  • McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'

    Meghan McCain says she decided to leave “The View” following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument. McCain, who left this summer after four years as the daytime talk show's conservative voice, told that and other backstage stories in a new book, “Bad Republican,” and subsequent interview with Variety. McCain had announced on July 1 that she was leaving “The View” because she did not want to be uprooted from her Washington life with her husband, commentator Ben Domenech, and daughter Liberty when the show returned to its New York studio.

  • Justice Department will need waiver from Biden to prosecute Trump ally Steve Bannon, expert says

    Steve Bannon’s decision to defy a subpoena from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could result in serious consequences for him, but there are a few big question marks about whether he will actually face criminal prosecution.

  • China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of 10 naval vessels from China and Russia sailed through a strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese government said, adding that it is closely watching such activities. It was the first time Japan has confirmed the passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing together through the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific. While the strait is regarded as international waters, Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets.

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy.

  • How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMarjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress.In this episode of The New Abnormal, the Army veteran running against her as a Democrat in Georgia’s 14th District came on to chat with Molly Jong

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • Trump says his son Eric 'gets treated terribly' and 'would like to have a normal life': book

    "Trump sounded convinced that Eric was the least likely to subject himself to the rigors of political life," David Drucker writes in his new book.

  • Trump told Sen. Tommy Tuberville to 'protect yourself' right before the riot on January 6

    Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he has "no regrets" about voting against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Trump said 'Ku Klux Klan-dressed protesters' who allege they were beaten by his bodyguards have 'no one to blame but themselves'

    The deposition concerns a 2015 lawsuit brought by protesters who say they were hit by members of Trump's security detail while at Trump Tower.

  • DeSantis' critics fall silent as Florida's COVID-19 cases drop

    Florida’s COVID-19 response has been described as reckless, dangerous, and anti-science.