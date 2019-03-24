Donald Trump declares 'complete exoneration' as Robert Mueller finds no collusion with Russia

Donald Trump and his aides did not collude with Russia in the 2016 election campaign, special counsel Robert Mueller concluded in his report, according to a summary from the US attorney general.

Mr Mueller also did not find that Mr Trump obstructed justice in his alleged attempts to thwart the investigation, instead choosing not to reach a conclusion and simply presenting the evidence.

The US attorney general and his deputy - two Trump appointees - then decided there was not enough proof to charge the US president with obstruction of justice.

Mr Mueller also decided to recommend no further indictments and has no sealed indictments waiting to be made public, meaning he will not bring any more charges now his probe is complete.

The findings amount to a major victory for Mr Trump after 22 months of Mr Mueller’s investigation and triggered celebration from the White House and leading Republicans.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

In his first reaction Mr Trump said: "It's complete exoneration. No collusion, no obstruction."

The president said it was "a shame" that the country and his presidency had to go through the investigation and called it an "illegal take down that failed".

Mr Trump also appeared to call for an investigation into the Mueller probe itself and how it began.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said: “The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

Robert Mueller spent 22 months investigation allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator close to Mr Trump, tweeted: “Good day for the rule of law. Great day for President Trump and his team.

“No collusion and no obstruction. The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report.”

However Democrats are demanding that Mr Mueller’s full confidential report be published and that all the underlying documents be handed to Congress so they can be reviewed.

The topline findings from Mr Mueller’s report were contained in a four-page summary written by William Barr, the US attorney general.

The summary was submitted to senior congressmen and released to the public on Sunday afternoon, giving the first insight into what Mr Mueller had concluded.

Democrats have demanded that William Barr, the US attorney general, release the report in full