US Department of Commerce hiring computer scientist with crypto and blockchain experience

The U.S. Department of Commerce is looking to hire a computer scientist with “specialized” experience in cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.

According to a job posting on USAJobs, an official government jobs portal, the department’s non-regulatory agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), plans to hire a person with experience in “setting up blockchain test beds and conducting research and analysis of blockchain technologies, crypto ledgers and crypto contracts.”

The successful candidate should also have experience in "standards and national and international standards bodies developing identity management, blockchain and identity token interoperability standards."



The key responsibility is to conduct research and development in "emerging and potentially disruptive" information technologies in the Information Technology Laboratory within the NIST.

The role seems to be temporary with one year as a maximum term and offers a salary in the range of $137,849- $166,500 a year. The closing date for applications is Aug. 15.