US Department of Justice indicts ex-MP Derkach for fraud and money laundering

Andrii Derkach

According to the agency, the federal court in Brooklyn unsealed a seven-count indictment:

conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Acts (IEEPA);

bank fraud conspiracy;

money laundering conspiracy;

four counts of money laundering in connection with the purchase and maintenance of two condominiums in Beverly Hills, California.

It is noted that Derkach purchased the property in violation of new U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this year and concealed his interest in the transactions.

The Justice Department reported that Derkach currently remains at large. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

In June, the Security Service of Ukraine said it had exposed an agent network of Russia’s GRU, which included the Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach.

According to the investigation, Derkach "was engaged in the creation of a number of private security companies to use them for the rapid capture of Ukraine."

It was reported that Derkach received at least $567,000 from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies for subversive activities against Ukraine in 2019-2022.

In September, Derkach was charged with treason and illicit enrichment. Since the parliamentarian is hiding from the investigation, he was served with charges in absentia, after which he was put on the wanted list.

