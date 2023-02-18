US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year

The USA believes that Russia is on course for a terrible defeat because of Putin's policies regarding the war in Ukraine.

Source: Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, at the Munich Security Conference, European Pravda reports

Details: During a panel discussion in Munich, Blinken said that during the war against Ukraine, Russia is following approaches that are increasingly driving the Kremlin into crisis.

Quote: "The course chosen by Putin is a course of his strategic defeat in the most impressive outlines," the US Secretary of State assured.

Antony Blinken emphasised that Russia has lost Ukraine forever.

"Ukrainians will hate Russia as far into the future as we can see. And it's easy to understand," he said, recalling that this is an amazing difference from the period before 2013, when the attitude of Ukrainian citizens towards the Russian Federation was generally positive.

Also, Russia suffered a diplomatic defeat all over the world. "Russia's ties with the whole world have been cut off," Blinken explained.

"There is also the question of what Putin has done to his country. According to public estimates, Russia has lost about 200,000 soldiers in Ukraine. In less than a year, just think about that! Over a million Russians have left Russia because they don't want to be part of this war," he added.

Background: US Secretary of State talked in Munich about the outlines of Ukraine's victory, which include the return of Crimea and the inability of the Russian Federation to start a new war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!