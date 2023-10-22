US deploys additional air defence units in Middle East and prepares troops

The United States is deploying additional air defence units in the Middle East and preparing troops for emergencies.

Source: a statement by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the Pentagon's website

Quote from Austin: "Following detailed discussions with President Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region. These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for US forces in the region, and assist in the defence of Israel."

Details: Austin said that he redirected the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the area of responsibility of the Central Command. This group will complement the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier, which is currently operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Austin believes this will provide the ability to respond to a range of unforeseen circumstances.

He also activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery, and additional Patriot battalions to locations across the region.

In addition, Austin ordered the training of additional contingency forces to increase their ability to respond quickly to challenges.

Background:

On 19 October, a US destroyer shot down three surface-to-air missiles and several drones, supposedly launched by Houthi forces from Yemen.

On the same day, US military bases in the Middle East were attacked: drones struck the US base in Syria, Al-Tanf, and a missile attack took place at Conoco, another US base in Syria, and in Iraq, the US also intercepted three attack drones.

On 15 October, it became known that the Pentagon had sent a second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to deter Iran or Hezbollah from joining the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On 9 October, the Pentagon announced the deployment of US warships, including the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group and additional aircraft, closer to the eastern Mediterranean after the Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel and further escalated the conflict.

Earlier, the United States announced that it was preparing a rapid response marine unit for possible deployment to Israel.

Support UP or become our patron!