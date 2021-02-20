US deports 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

James Crump
&lt;p&gt;This 1959 image released by the US Department of Justice shows Friedrich Karl Berge&lt;/p&gt; ((US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE via AFP))

This 1959 image released by the US Department of Justice shows Friedrich Karl Berge

((US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE via AFP))

A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard during World War II has been deported from the US to Germany.

Friedrich Karl Berger, who was living in Tennessee, was deported from the US on Friday for “participating in Nazi-sponsored acts of persecution” while serving as a guard at the Neuengamme concentration camp subcamp in 1945, the Justice Department (DOJ) said in a statement.

The DOJ revealed that Mr Berger was removed from the country under the 1978 Holtzman Amendment, because of his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place.”

He arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday morning and was handed over to Hesse state investigators for questioning.

German investigators will question Mr Berger to decide whether accessory to murder charges can be brought against him.

Last week, a 100-year-old man was charged with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder for allegedly working as a guard at a concentration camp just outside of Berlin, Germany, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Berger, who had lived in the US since 1959, was ordered to be expelled from the country by a Tennessee court in February 2020.

A statement by the DOJ at the time described the conditions of prisoners at the Neuengamme concentration camp as “atrocious,” and said they were forced to work “to the point of exhaustion and death.”

Mr Berger admitted during the trial that he prevented prisoners from escaping and confessed that he never requested transfer from his role.

The 95-year-old still receives a pension from Germany for his previous employment in the country, which includes his “wartime service”.

In a statement on Friday, acting attorney general Monty Wilkinson said that Mr Berger’s deportation demonstrates the department’s “commitment to ensuring that the United States is not a safe haven for those who have participated in Nazi crimes against humanity and other human rights abuses.”

He continued: “In this year in which we mark the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg convictions,” and added: “This case shows that the passage even of many decades will not deter the Department from pursuing justice on behalf of the victims of Nazi crimes.”

The Justice Department confirmed that Mr Berger is the 70th person identified as a Nazi persecutor to be deported from the US.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tae Johnson said in a statement that “this case exemplifies the steadfast dedication of both ICE and the Department of Justice to pursue justice and to hunt relentlessly for those who participated in one of history’s greatest atrocities, no matter how long it takes.”

Mr Johnson added that the department will “never cease to pursue those who persecute others.”

Read More

Former Nazi guard, aged 100, charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder

Alaska lawmaker removed from state’s human rights panel after defending Nazi phrases

Recommended Stories

  • Women disguised themselves as old ladies in bid to cheat Covid vaccine waitlist

    Fake “grannies” wore hats, gloves and glasses to cheat system, police say

  • Prince William could replace Harry as Rugby League patron and face of coming World Cup

    Rugby League chiefs are hoping Prince William will step into his brother’s shoes to become the face of the World Cup this year after Prince Harry was stripped of his royal patronages, The Telegraph can reveal. The Duke of Sussex lost his role as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and Rugby Football Union after he and his wife Meghan confirmed they were leaving royal life for good. Buckingham Palace said their patronages would revert to the Queen before being redistributed among other working royals. The Duke of Sussex had been “front and centre” of plans for the RFL World Cup taking place across the north of England in October and November and hosted the draw for the tournament at Buckingham Palace in January. It is now understood the RFL is hoping Prince William will be given the role of patron as a way of ensuring the sport maintains a high profile at a time when the World Cup is being hosted by the nation (and region) that gave birth to the sport. Many of the matches will be taking place in cities not usually associated with international events, and the tournament will also be the first mass participation spectator event following the hoped-for lifting of lock down. A source close to senior figures at the RFL told The Telegraph: “The World Cup is going to take place in the north of England, which is very significant at this time and very important for the royal household to acknowledge and get behind, particularly as it will be happening in many towns where major events are not usually held, such as St Helens, Doncaster and Hull. “The Duke of Sussex was a high profile figure who embraced the World Cup and we hope the next appointment will be a continuation of that.” Prince William is thought to be a good match for the role of RFL patron. He worked with the league’s current chair, Simon Johnson, when Mr Johnson was director of corporate affairs and chief operating officer at the Football Association, where the Duke has held the role of president since 2006. Mr Johnson has previously praised the Duke’s work, along with the commitment and enthusiasm Prince William brings to all his public roles.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen says Joe Biden team were ‘very happy’ with Borat 2’s Rudy Giuliani scandal

    ‘It was such a close election that everything in those final weeks was crucial,’ actor said

  • Tshegofatso Pule murder: Man jailed for killing pregnant 28-year-old

    Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.

  • AOC volunteers at Houston food bank after raising more than $3 million for Texas storm victims

    AOC helped Houston Food Bank prepare meals for hard-hit city

  • US investigating Alex Jones and Roger Stone for links to Capitol rioters

    Officials are seeking to better understand the insurrectionists from 6 January, The Washington Post reports

  • Restarting Texas’ Damaged Oil Refineries Is Going to Take Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay refinery and Total SE’s Port Arthur facility all face at least several weeks to resume normal operations, people familiar with the situation said. Gasoline prices at the pump could reach $3 a gallon in May as long outages crimp supply ahead of the driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retailer tracker GasBuddy.The cold snap and power outages that roiled energy markets affected more than 20 oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, according to Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for consultant Energy Aspects Ltd.As blackouts that left millions of homes in the dark end and frozen roadways thaw, drivers can take to the road again. But refineries are left with burst pipes, leaks, damaged equipment and, in some cases, petroleum fluids that hardened into a sort of wax because the flow stopped.“It’s going to be a difficult restart for refiners,” said Andy Lipow, president of energy researcher Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “They are not going to restart until power is restored and they get the go-ahead from the utilities. My guess is the earliest restarts would even begin is this coming weekend.”Also See: Gasoline Use Plunged as Americans Hunkered Down During Cold SnapRestarting a refinery isn’t like flipping a light switch when the power comes back on. In addition to fixing any damage, getting back online involves slowly heating up units, testing all the way, then slowly ramping up so they are running fluid again. And then, testing and retesting the output until it meets specifications.If a refinery didn’t shut major process equipment like gasoline-making units known as catalytic crackers before a power loss, there will be so-called dead legs, pockets of hydrocarbon and steam that freeze and can burst pipes and cause leaks. An abrupt shutdown could cause any fluids in piping to harden and take days or weeks to remove. Even in the case of a controlled shutdowns ahead of a power loss, plunging temperatures can damage equipment.Below are some details about the four Texas refineries that expect to be down for weeks:Marathon’s 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City pushed back an upcoming major turnaround until March expecting to be down at least several weeks to repair equipment damaged by the freeze and awaits the return of powerExxon’s 580,500 barrel-a-day Baytown refinery may be down a month or more, with no firm estimate yet as damage assessments continueExxon’s 369,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery will likely be down for at least several weeksIn Port Arthur, Total’s 225,500-barrel-a-day refinery may also take several weeks to restore full operations as it repairs frozen water lines and instrumentationMarathon and Exxon declined to comment. Total didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.At Motiva Enterprises LLC’s 607,000 barrel-a-day Port Arthur plant, the largest refinery in the U.S, workers remain onsite to check equipment and are repairing pipes damaged in the frigid temperatures, people familiar with operations have said.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Houston refinery has working repairing leaks as it waits for nitrogen to be restored from provider Praxair International Inc. and permission from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to restart its big refinery motors that run off electricity, a person familiar with operations said. LyondellBasell spokeswoman Kimberly Windon said the company’s Gulf Coast sites experienced operational upsets due to a supplier experiencing a temporary power loss.RELATED:Texas Warns Fuel Shortages Developing in Western Half of StateWinter Storm to Dump Snow on New York and Icy Rain on TexasTexas Power Crisis Is Getting Worse With Millions Left in DarkGasoline Prices Are Starting to Soar as Cold Blast Supply ChainsHow Do You Restart an Oil Well That’s Frozen Solid?Cold Temperatures Move East, Knocking Out Gas Production: BNEFU.S. Freeze Gives Fuel Export Opportunity to Global RefinersTexas Power Outages Fall Below 600,000: Energy UpdateU.S. Oil Production Slumps by Record 40% as Permian FreezesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taxes: What you can actually deduct after working from home for most of 2020

    Can you deduct work-from-home costs on your 2020 federal tax returns? It depends.

  • Royal baby: Five rules royals follow when naming their children

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

  • 'Fascist influencer' and Left-wing rapper plunge Spain into free speech row

    One is an admirer of Hitler who likes to wear a Franco-era blue shirt; the other is a Left-wing rapper whose lyrics attack Spain’s royal family and pay homage to convicted terrorists. Together they have triggered a fiery debate over the limits of free speech in Spain this week that has led to riots across the country. Pablo Hasel, a Catalan musician, was arrested by the police to serve a prison sentence this week for his offensive lyrics. His Leftist supporters poured onto the streets, clashing with riot police, to protest at the draconian ruling. But many also cried hypocracy, accusing authorities of double standards over the case of Isabel Medina, an 18-year-old "fascist influencer" allowed to march in Madrid just days before to deliver a highly antisemitic speech. One observer pointed out: "They stick Pablo Hasel in prison for inciting hatred in tweets and songs but leave Isabel Peralta free after she incites hatred towards Jews. Spain is different."

  • Newsmax Airs Whole Segment Attacking Biden's Senior Dog, Champ

    A host on the pro-Trump network said the 12-year-old canine looked like a "junkyard" dog.

  • Megan Thee Stallion on rumors she’s dating Pardison Fontaine: ‘That’s my boo’

    Megan Thee Stallion is officially off the market. During an Instagram Live on Friday, the hip-hop star confirmed her romance with rapper Pardison Fontaine, calling him her “perfect” man. Neither is seen in the video, but someone can be heard yelling: ‘Tell Megan to come to the door… Y’all got five seconds before I come through this s***.’

  • After coaching change, Tennessee finally releases top 2021 signee from his letter of intent

    Dylan Brooks requested his release from Tennessee in January. He finally got that release on Friday.

  • Snow falls on camels in Saudi Arabia

    The animals watched as snow fell in the mountains of Ad-dhahr after a cold spell spread across the north-west of the country.

  • Charities Speak Out After Harry and Meghan Give Up Their Royal Patronages

    The Sussexes will still be plenty busy even though their royal roles are officially over.

  • Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic

    Peniella Irakoze is cold calling a list of 1,001 fellow students who didn’t return to Phoenix College this semester, checking on how they’re managing during the coronavirus pandemic. The calls have become a regular part of her job at a community college like others across the U.S. that have experienced significant enrollment declines as students face challenges with finances, family life and virtual learning. Nationwide, enrollment at community colleges — which offer two-year degrees and vocational training and often attract older students looking to learn new skills — dropped 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

  • Biden to speak virtually with Justin Trudeau on Tuesday in first ‘meeting’ with foreign leader

    ‘The meeting will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review joint efforts in areas of mutual interest such as the Covid-19 response,’ says Jen Psaki

  • Ducks place Adam Henrique on waivers just two years into big contract

    Adam Henrique is just two years into a $29.125 million contract and on Saturday he was placed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks.

  • Stranded international college students feel abandoned. They are suing the US government.

    Without in-person classes, DHS and ICE banned first-year international students from entering America. Now they're fighting back with a lawsuit.

  • How to have 'fun' with the stock market safely

    Personal finance experts and even many investment managers will advise against buying individual stocks. But if you want to buy stocks, wealth manager Barry Ritholtz has an interesting approach.