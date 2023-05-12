US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman expected to leave post - CNN

(Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary for State Wendy Sherman is expected to leave her post in the summer, CNN reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Her replacement is not known, CNN reported. It gave no reason for the change.

Sherman, a foreign policy veteran, has been in the role since April 2021 and has been involved in various policy areas including U.S-China relations.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had largely delegated China policy duties to Sherman, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The department is likely to see another change with senior State Department sanctions official James O'Brien most likely to be nominated as the assistant secretary for European affairs, a source informed Reuters.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

