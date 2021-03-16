US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election

Russia and Iran sought to influence the outcome of last November's presidential election, but U.S. intelligence officials found no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process, according to a government report affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence amounts to the most detailed description of the broad array of foreign threats to the 2020 election, including Russian influence operations that officials say were authorized by President Vladimir Putin and efforts by Iran to undermine confidence in the vote and harm Donald Trump's re-election prospects. All told, the report says, the U.S. tracked a broader array of foreign election threats than in past cycles, including from the Middle East and South America.

In the end, officials said: “We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 US elections by altering any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, ballot casting, vote tabulation, or reporting results.”

The report wades into the politically freighted assessments of ferreting out which foreign adversaries supported which candidates during the 2020 presidential election. That question took on added scrutiny when Trump, whose 2016 election effort benefited from hacking by Russian intelligence officers and a covert social media campaign, seized on an intelligence community assessment from last August that said China preferred a Biden presidency to Trump's re-election.

Tuesday's report, however, says China ultimately did not interfere on either side and “considered but did not deploy" influence operations aimed at affecting the outcome. Officials determined that Beijing valued a stable relationship with the U.S. and did not consider either election outcome as advantageous enough for it to risk getting caught.

A separate document from the departments of Justice and Homeland Security reached a similar conclusion about the integrity of the election.

  • Russia, Iran engaged in covert influence campaigns to sway 2020 presidential election, US intelligence report says

    Russia and Iran engaged in multi-faceted, covert influence campaigns aimed at swaying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to a declassified assessment released Tuesday by U.S. intelligence officials.

  • U.S. intelligence finds Russia and Iran sought to influence 2020 election, but China did not

    The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday released a declassified report on foreign actors' attempts to influence and interfere in the 2020 election.The big picture: The U.S. intelligence community found that Russia and Iran conducted influence operations aimed at affecting the outcome of the election, but that China did not. The report found no indications that foreign actors attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia: U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the election and sowing divisions.Unlike in 2016, U.S. intelligence did not observe persistent Russian efforts to gain access to election infrastructure.A key element of the Kremlin's strategy was directing Russian proxies, including sanctioned Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, to "use prominent U.S. persons and media conduits to launder their narratives to U.S. officials and audiences" — including some individuals close to Trump.The report assesses that Putin "had purview over" Derkach's activities, which included meeting with Rudy Giuliani to discuss Biden and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine. Derkach and other Russian proxies provided materials to "Trump administration-linked individuals" to advocate for formal investigations into the Bidens.China: The report assesses that Beijing "did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts" intended to change the outcome of the election."China sought stability in its relationship with the United States, did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk getting caught meddling, and assessed its traditional influence tools — primarily targeted economic measures and lobbying — would be sufficient to meet its goal of shaping U.S.-China policy regardless of the winner.""We assess that Beijing also believes there is a bipartisan consensus against China in the United States that leaves no prospect for a pro-China administration regardless of the election outcome," the report adds.The assessment contradicts pre-election statements from the Trump administration, which frequently sought to paint China as the greater threat to U.S. elections. In a "minority view" included in the report, the National Intelligence Office for Cyber assessed that China took "at least some steps" aimed at undermining Trump through social media and official statements.Iran: The report assessed that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini authorized a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" aimed at damaging Trump's election prospects and undermining confidence in the election.Other actors: Lebanese Hizbollah, Cuba, Venezuela and some profit-motivated cybercriminals were also involved in smaller-scale attempts to influence the election, according to the assessment.Read the full report. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. intelligence assessment: Putin authorized influence operations to hurt Biden and support Trump

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations that sought to damage President Biden's 2020 candidacy while supporting former President Donald Trump's, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a declassified intelligence community assessment Tuesday about foreign threats in the 2020 presidential election. Putin, it said, "authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the U.S." The report additionally concludes that Iran carried out an influence campaign intended to undercut Trump's re-election campaign, but without "directly promoting his rivals," as authorized by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, China reportedly "considered but did not deploy" influence efforts after concluding that neither of the possible election outcomes was "advantageous enough" for it to be worth the risk. Unlike during the 2016 election, there weren't "persistent Russian cyber efforts to gain access to election infrastructure" in 2020, the assessment said. And there was also no indication that foreign actors "attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process," including vote tabulation or the reporting of results, but the report added that Iran and Russia did spread false claims about alleged voting system compromises in hopes of undermining "public confidence" in the process and the results. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

