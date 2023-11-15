US destroyer shoots down drone flying toward it in the Red Sea, defending itself in uneasy waters

A US Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading in its direction, US officials said Wednesday.

The drone downed by USS Thomas Hudner, which was operating in the Red Sea, came from Yemen.

It's at least the second time in recent weeks that US forces engaged a threat that originated from Yemen.

A US Navy warship operating in the Red Sea shot down a drone on Wednesday that was heading in the direction of the vessel, the Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in statements shared with Insider.

The statements said the US military was "aware of an incident" involving USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, "successfully defending itself" against an unmanned aerial vehicle.

A US official told Insider that the drone originated in Yemen and the interception happened early Wednesday morning local time. There were no US casualties.

It's unclear what type of drone was destroyed and what method the warship used to bring it down.

Houthi rebels, an Iran-backed militant group in Yemen, have previously fired drones and missiles in north above the Red Sea toward Israel, which is currently at war with Iran-backed Hamas. A different US Navy destroyer, USS Carney, shot down multiple Houthi weapons last month.

The Houthis, which have threatened Israeli ships, did not immediately claim responsibility for any drone launches or incidents on Wednesday, but it would not be the first time that the group has targeted US naval assets. In 2016, the militant group attempted — and ultimately failed — to hit the destroyer USS Mason with several missiles while the vessel was operating in the Red Sea.

Hostile engagements between the Houthis and US forces also extend into the sky. Last week, the rebels shot down a US military MQ-9 Reaper drone operating off the coast of Yemen in international airspace, marking the second time in four years that the group has been able to successfully down an American unmanned asset.

The Red Sea has been a hotspot for drone and missile interceptions since the start of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that began following the latter's October 7 terror attacks. Beyond the US Navy interceptions, Israel's sophisticated air-defense network has been used to down inbound Houthi missiles. The country has also relocated several ships to the troubled waters in a bid to boost defenses amid Houthi threats.

Beyond the Red Sea, Israel — and the US — are also dealing with other Iran-supported aggressions across the Middle East that have become more intense lately. Israeli forces have been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon along the shared border on a routine basis while Tehran-backed groups have attacked US forces in Iraq and Syria over 50 times in the past month.

The US has repeatedly expressed its desire to keep the conflict contained to the Gaza Strip and avoid a larger eruption of violence across the Middle East, emphasizing that a recent build-up of forces in the area is aimed at deterrence.

During a Tuesday briefing, a Pentagon spokesperson was asked by reporters whether this has been effective considering the ongoing attacks from Iran-backed groups in neighboring countries.

"We do not want to see a wider regional conflict. As of today, that has not happened. We have not seen this war spill over into other neighboring countries and into the region," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. "Is deterrence working? We feel that it is."

