US discards thousands of donated kidneys each year as patients die on waitlist, study says

The United States discards about 3,500 donated kidneys a year, many of which could be used to save lives, new research shows.

The study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, focused on the rate at which donated kidneys were used in the U.S. and France between 2004 and 2014. In that time, the U.S. discarded about 17.9% of the kidneys it recovered while France only discarded about 9.1% of the kidneys it recovered. In all, the U.S. threw away almost 28,000 donated kidneys in that 10-year period.

There are nearly 100,000 Americans on the waiting list for a kidney transplant and about 12 people die each day waiting for a kidney transplant. Meanwhile, about 10 kidneys are discarded daily, according to the National Kidney Foundation based in New York City.

Why are so many kidneys being thrown away?

The study showed that kidneys discarded in the U.S. were on average about 36 years old, whereas kidneys discarded in France were on average about 50 years old. This means that France had a higher kidney acceptance rate from older donors.

The study found that the U.S. is more likely than France to throw away kidneys where the donor had hypertension, diabetes, had a heart attack or tested positive for Hepatitis C.

But that doesn’t mean that these kidneys can’t be used to save lives.

“They should definitely be used and are definitely viable,” said Sumit Mohan, associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University in New York City. “Using kidneys from diabetic donors do remarkably well.”

Mohan says that the alternative to not having a transplant – going on dialysis – is much worse than having a lesser quality kidney.

The mortality rate for patients that go on dialysis is about 20% annually, which works out to be a five-year survival rate.

“It’s comparable to some of the worst cancers we see,” Mohan said.

Mohan said the average kidney experiences about a 1% decline in function per year when a person enters their 30s. However, the difference in kidney survivability between a 30-year-old donor and a 50-year-old could be as little as six months.

“People aren’t asking ‘What’s the quality of my kidney?’” Mohan said. “The question that everybody asks is, ‘When am I getting my kidney?’”

The JAMA study found that by adopting the French model of aggressive kidney acceptance, the U.S. would have been able to use almost 17,500 kidneys over the 10-year period – or about 62% of the kidneys that were thrown away.

The study concluded that those kidneys could have generated an extra 132,000 years of life.

A broken system that costs lives

Although France is accepting lesser quality kidneys, a 2013 study found that Europe has better kidney survivability outcomes compared to the U.S. It found that five- and 10-year graft survival rates in Europe were about 77%, whereas the survival rates in the U.S. were 56%.

In order to adopt European practices, experts say the U.S. has to change a system that’s inherently broken.

The quality of a donated kidney is determined by their kidney transplant profile index (KDPI). A kidney’s KDPI is calculated using age, height, weight, ethnicity, health history and cause of death, among other characteristics, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. A higher KDPI is a lower quality kidney, whereas a lower KPDI is a higher quality kidney.

Kevin Longino, CEO at the National Kidney Foundation, says pressure to accept higher quality kidneys comes from hospital administrators who want to keep costs as low as possible.

Almost all kidney transplants are covered by Medicare, however, the covered cost is the same no matter how long the patient stays in the hospital.

“Kidneys that have higher KDPIs take longer to ‘wake up,’” Longino said. “Administrators don’t want to take the risk because they don’t get reimbursed for the number of days that they’re hospitalized.”

Mohan says that there are also regulatory pressures from Medicare, which requires doctors to keep a certain standard of transplant outcomes. This requires doctors to be more conservative when choosing to accept or reject a kidney for their patient.