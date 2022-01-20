US doctors transplant pig kidney into human body
Surgeons in Alabama transplanted a pig’s kidneys into a brain-dead man in a step-by-step rehearsal for operations they hope to try in living patients possibly later this year. (Jan. 20)
Jeff Myers, UABSurgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported an incredible marvel in medicine on Thursday: For the first time ever, they had successfully transplanted kidneys from a genetically modified pig into the body of a 57-year-old brain-dead man. The new breakthrough, reported in the American Journal of Transplantation, is a milestone in the quest to find a solution to organ transplant shortages that affect millions.The surgeons removed the patient’s own kidneys and replace
