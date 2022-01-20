US doctors transplant pig kidney into human body

The Daily Beast

Jeff Myers, UABSurgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported an incredible marvel in medicine on Thursday: For the first time ever, they had successfully transplanted kidneys from a genetically modified pig into the body of a 57-year-old brain-dead man. The new breakthrough, reported in the American Journal of Transplantation, is a milestone in the quest to find a solution to organ transplant shortages that affect millions.The surgeons removed the patient’s own kidneys and replace