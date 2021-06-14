US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo's remains

  • In this undated photo, former Japan's Prime Minister General Hideki Tojo is shown with medals outside of the Diet. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo, File)
  • Professor Hiroaki Takazawa of Nihon University, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Chiba, near Tokyo on June 8, 2021. Takazawa has revealed declassified documents showing executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's cremated ashes were scattered from a U.S. army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second largest city. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • Professor Hiroaki Takazawa of Nihon University, points at the name of Hideki Tojo, executed wartime Japanese prime minister in the U.S. official document on a laptop monitor, during an interview with the Associated Press in Chiba, near Tokyo, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Takazawa has revealed declassified documents showing Tojo's cremated ashes were scattered from an army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second largest city. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • This image provided by the U.S. National Archives shows a newly released document dated Dec. 23, 1948, and carrying a “secret” stamp, U.S. Army Maj. Luther Frierson wrote that he scattered the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, at sea from an army plane. (The U.S. National Archives via AP)
  • Hidetoshi Tojo, speaks during an online interview with The Associated Press, regarding his great-grandfather, Japan's wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, in Tokyo on June 9, 2021. Hidetoshi Tojo told The Associated Press that the absence of the remains has long been a humiliation for the bereaved families, but he's relieved the information has come to light. (AP Photo)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, Hidetoshi Tojo, the great-grandson of Hideki Tojo, wartime Japanese Prime Minister, walks after offering a payer at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. Hidetoshi Tojo told The Associated Press that the absence of the remains has long been a humiliation for the bereaved families, but he's relieved the information has come to light. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • This image provided by the U.S. National Archives shows one of newly released documents dated Jan. 4, 1949, and carrying a “secret” stamp and written by U.S. Army Maj. Luther Frierson. It’s believed to be the first time documents showing the handling of the seven war criminals’ remains have been released publicly, according to the National Institute for Defense Studies and Japan Center for Asian Historical Records. (The U.S. National Archives via AP)
  • This image provided by the U.S. National Archives shows one of newly released documents dated Jan. 4, 1949, and carrying a “secret” stamp and written by U.S. Army Maj. Luther Frierson. It’s believed to be the first time documents showing the handling of the seven war criminals’ remains have been released publicly, according to the National Institute for Defense Studies and Japan Center for Asian Historical Records. (The U.S. National Archives via AP)
  • Professor Hiroaki Takazawa of Nihon University, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Chiba, near Tokyo on June 8, 2021. Takazawa has revealed declassified documents showing executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's cremated ashes were scattered from a U.S. army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second largest city. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • Hideki Tojo, Japanese prime minister at the time of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, is seen in the Dec. 1947, photo. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
  • Former Japanese Prime Minister and military leader Hideki Tojo, center, stands during the sentencing phase of the war crimes trial in Tokyo, on Nov. 12, 1948. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
  • In this view from the judge's bench is the prisoners' dock and former Japanese Prime Minister and military leader Hideki Tojo, center, during war crimes trial in Tokyo, Nov. 13, 1948. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo)
  • Hideki Tojo, former Japanese prime minister, looks out the window of his house in Tokyo just a few seconds before shooting himself in front of reporters and photographers on Sept. 11, 1945. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
  • Hideki Tojo, former prime minister of Japan and war leader, stands in the dock before the International Military Tribunal in Tokyo on Nov. 12, 1948, to hear himself sentenced to death by hanging for his war crimes. Behind Tojo is Lieut. Col. Aubrey S. Kenworthy, who is responsible for the prisoners. Military police line the rear rail of the dock. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
  • Capt. Beverly M. Coleman, left, of Wash., D.C., and Lieut. Valentine B. Deale, right, of Cleveland, both of the American defense staff at the War Crimes Trials in Tokyo, chat with former Japanese Prime Minister and military leader Hideki Tojo, on trial for war crimes, as they discuss the defense at the opening of the trials, on May 3, 1946. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
  • Former Japanese Prime Minister and military leader Hideki Tojo answers "not guilty" during war crimes trial in Tokyo, Nov. 1948. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo)
  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo is pictured at Omori prison camp near Tokyo where war criminals are interned in Japan, on Oct. 2, 1945. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Julian C. Wilson)
1 / 18

Japan Tojo's Remains

In this undated photo, former Japan's Prime Minister General Hideki Tojo is shown with medals outside of the Diet. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led.

Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer.

The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a U.S. Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, south of Tokyo.

It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with American officials apparently taking extreme steps meant to keep Tojo's remains, and those of six others executed with him, away from ultra-nationalists looking to glorify them as martyrs. The seven were hanged for war crimes just before Christmas in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat.

The discovery brings partial closure to a painful chapter of Japanese history that still plays out today, as conservative Japanese politicians attempt to whitewash history, leading to friction with wartime victims, especially China and South Korea.

After years spent verifying and checking details and evaluating the significance of what he'd found, Nihon University Professor Hiroaki Takazawa publicly released the clues to the remains' location last week. He came across the declassified documents in 2018 at the U.S. National Archives in Washington. It’s believed to be the first time official documents showing the handling of the seven war criminals’ remains were made public, according to Japan's National Institute for Defense Studies and the Japan Center for Asian Historical Records.

Hidetoshi Tojo, the leader's great-grandson, told The Associated Press that the absence of the remains has long been a humiliation for the bereaved families, but he's relieved the information has come to light.

“If his remains were at least scattered in Japanese territorial waters ... I think he was still somewhat fortunate,” Tojo said. “I want to invite my friends and lay flowers to pay tribute to him" if further details about the remains' location becomes available.

Hideki Tojo, prime minister during much of World War II, is a complicated figure, revered by some conservatives as a patriot but loathed by many in the West for prolonging the war, which ended only after the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

About a month after Aug. 15, 1945, when then-Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s defeat to a stunned nation, Tojo shot himself in a failed suicide attempt as he was about to be arrested at his modest Tokyo home.

Takazawa, the Nihon University professor specializing in war tribunal issues, found the documents during research at the U.S. archives into other war crimes trials. The documents, he said, are valuable because they officially detail previously little-known facts about what happened and provide a rough location of where the ashes were scattered.

He plans to continue research into other executions. More than 4,000 people were convicted of war crimes in other international tribunals, and about 920 of them were executed.

Tojo and the six others who were hanged were among 28 Japanese wartime leaders tried for war crimes at the 1946-1948 International Military Tribunal for the Far East. Twenty-five were convicted, including 16 sentenced to life in prison, with two getting shorter prison terms. Two others died while on trial and one case was dropped.

In one of the newly revealed documents — dated Dec. 23, 1948 and carrying a “secret” stamp — U.S. Army Maj. Luther Frierson wrote: "I certify that I received the remains, supervised cremation, and personally scattered the ashes of the following executed war criminals at sea from an Eighth Army liaison plane."

The entire operation was tense, with U.S. officials extremely careful about not leaving a single speck of ashes behind, apparently to prevent them from being stolen by admiring ultra-nationalists, Takazawa said.

“In addition to their attempt to prevent the remains from being glorified, I think the U.S. military was adamant about not letting the remains return to Japanese territory ... as an ultimate humiliation," Takazawa said.

The documents state that when the cremation was completed, the ovens were "cleared of the remains in their entirety.”

“Special precaution was taken to preclude overlooking even the smallest particles of remains,” Frierson wrote.

Here's how the operation went.

At 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 23, 1948, caskets carrying the bodies of Tojo and the six others were loaded on a 2.5-ton truck and taken out of the prison after fingerprinting for verification, Frierson wrote in a Jan. 4, 1949 document.

About an hour and a half later, the motorcade guarded by truckloads of armed soldiers to protect the bodies arrived at a U.S. military graves registration platoon in Yokohama for a final check.

The truck left the area at 7:25 a.m. and arrived at a Yokohama crematorium 30 minutes later. The caskets were unloaded from the truck and placed directly “in the ovens” in 10 minutes, while soldiers guarded the area.

The remains were then transported under guard to a nearby airstrip and loaded onto a plane that Frierson boarded. “We proceeded to a point approximately 30 miles over the Pacific Ocean east of Yokohama where I personally scattered the cremated remains over a wide area.”

Today, even without the ashes, bereaved families and conservative Japanese lawmakers such as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe regularly pay tribute at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, where the executed war criminals are enshrined with 2.5 million war dead considered “sacred spirits” in the Shinto religion. No remains are enshrined at Yasukuni.

After the seven executed war criminals were enshrined there in 1978, Yasukuni has become a flashpoint between Japan and its neighbors China and South Korea, who see the enshrinement as proof of Japan’s lack of remorse over its wartime aggression. Yasukuni also enshrines five other convicted wartime leaders and hundreds of other war criminals.

Hidetoshi Tojo said his great-grandfather was consistently made a taboo in postwar Japan, never glorified.

“Everything about my great-grandfather was sealed, including his speeches. Taking that into consideration, I think not preserving the remains was part of the occupation policy,” he said. “I hope to see further revelations about the unknown facts of the past.”

Recommended Stories

  • NATO members set to say they won’t deploy land-based nukes in Europe

    NATO allies are poised to officially oppose the alliance deploying ground-based nuclear missiles in Europe, Defense News has learned.

  • It’s Official: Bitter Bibi Gets the Boot as Prime Minister of Israel

    Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via GettyJERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu’s long and boisterous rule came to an end on Sunday with one final broadside against the world. The embittered ex-prime minister channeled his inner Trump to claim the Israeli election was fraudulent and label his opponents fascists and turncoats, and compare them to the regimes in Iran and North Korea. He lashed out at President Biden, claiming the state of Israel faced an existential threat if its government was not powerful enough to s

  • China to G7 leaders: Days when world affairs are decided by a 'small group of countries are long gone'

    The remarks come after international leaders of the G7, including the US, France, UK, Germany, and Japan, met in England over the weekend.

  • ‘Unabated crime wave as president’: Former prosecutor says Trump must be prosecuted

    ‘If he is not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him, then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,’ Glenn Kirschner says

  • Milton Moses Ginsberg Dies: Cult Film Director Of ‘Coming Apart’ Was 85

    Milton Moses Ginsberg, who developed a cult following for his low-budget indie films Coming Apart and The Werewolf of Washington, died May 23 in Manhattan. He was 85 and died from cancer, according to his wife, Nina Ginsberg. Ginsberg was a film editor when his ambitions led him to make Coming Apart in 1969. The […]

  • Another Murdaugh tragedy. Another reason to lose faith in the criminal justice system

    Three deaths, and what we don’t know about these cases would fill a thick book.

  • Peru's Fujimori leads protest to annul votes as Castillo nears win

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, who is likely to lose a runoff election against her socialist rival, on Saturday led a protest in Lima , calling again for the annulment of votes that did not favor her. "If the (electoral) jury analyzes this, the election will be flipped, dear friends," Fujimori told thousands of supporters, many waving Peru's red-and-white flag. Front-runner Pedro Castillo, a member of the left-wing Free Peru party, is close to being named the Andean country's next president, despite Fujimori's unsubstantiated claims of fraud, as the count from the second round of voting earlier this month nears an end.

  • 1 of 2 suspects in custody in Austin attack

    "I’m happy to report no one has died," interim police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

  • Italian TV employees accused of stealing 120 paintings including by Monet and Modigliani

    Rome prosecutors are investigating the disappearance of at least 120 paintings, etchings, sculptures and tapestries from the offices of Italy’s public broadcaster, Rai. Some of the missing artworks – which include valuable etchings by Amedeo Modigliani, Claude Monet and Alfred Sisley – disappeared completely from Rai offices, while others were replaced with fakes. Authorities suspect disgruntled employees may be behind the thefts from the impressive collection, which includes 1,500 artworks wort

  • EMA official says AstraZeneca shots have good risk-benefit profile for over 60s

    The head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force said on Sunday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine had a favourable risk-benefit profile for all age groups and particularly for those aged over 60. Italian newspaper La Stampa earlier quoted European Medicines Agency (EMA) task force chief Marco Cavaleri as saying countries should avoid giving the vaccine to people aged over 60 in addition to younger age groups, amid fears over fears over very rare blood clotting and as alternative vaccines become available.

  • Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race

    As middle school teacher Brittany Paschall assembled a lesson plan on the history of the Negro Baseball Leagues, she wondered how she might have to go about it differently next year under a new Tennessee state law that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism. The unit was about baseball, but more importantly, it was about segregation and racism in America. “I kept thinking, in light of this bill, if this were next year, how would I teach this to my students?” said Paschall, an English teacher in Nashville.

  • Kraken Crypto Trading App Makes Its U.S. Debut

    Kraken, the world's fourth largest digital currency exchange by volume, launched this week for U.S. users, CNBC reports. The app launched in Europe in January, and has garnered 7 million clients...

  • G7 Nations Call for New COVID Origin Probe by WHO

    Leaders of the Group of Seven nations called for a second investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, led by the World Health Organization, in a joint communique on Sunday.

  • He's on the left. I'm on the right. Here's what we learned talking to each other about America.

    The choice to engage respectfully with our neighbors – to work together to rebuild America's civic health – is available to each of us every day.

  • Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China

    Leaders of the world's largest economies unveiled an infrastructure plan Saturday for the developing world to compete with China’s global initiatives, but they were searching for a consensus on how to forcefully to call out Beijing over human rights abuses. Citing China for its forced labor practices is part of President Joe Biden’s campaign to persuade fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with Beijing.

  • Swiss narrowly reject tax hike to fight climate change

    Exit polls on Sunday indicated that Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hiked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases. The Alpine country has been experiencing an outsized impact from climate change. Switzerland has faced a rise in temperatures that is twice as fast as the global average, the government says.

  • Pelosi Denies ‘Rebuking’ Omar over U.S.-Taliban Comparison: ‘She Clarified, We Thanked Her’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) denied that House leadership rebuked Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) following a tweet in which Omar compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, in comments on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

  • Beloved therapy dog stolen during carjacking has been found

    A beloved therapy dog stolen during a violent carjacking in Brooklyn last weekend has been found.

  • G7 leaders warn Russia on cyberattacks, chemical weapons usage

    The Group of Seven leaders ended their summit on Sunday by demanding that Russia take action and investigate the use of chemical weapons within its territory and hold accountable those behind ransomware attacks and other cyber crimes.Why it matters: The allied language come as all eyes turn to President Biden's Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The leaders called on Russi

  • Some Scientists Believe the Universe Is Conscious

    Sounds like a bad trip ... but what if it's true?