Is the US doing enough for India?

Ashley Shaffer and Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
·6 min read
The number of COVID-19 cases in the USA continues to decrease, but U.S. vaccine aid to other nations may be overdue. And in the South, more tornadoes could be looming.

It's Julius and Ashley with the news you'll want to know.

But first, breaking news: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and wife Melinda are divorcing after 27 years. They will continue to co-chair the Gates Foundation.

New US COVID-19 cases decline as India's crisis deepens

The USA averages fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day, a level not seen since early October and a sign that the nation's mass vaccination program is having an effect on the pandemic. Globally, however, daily deaths and new cases remain at or near all-time highs, driven to a great extent by India's struggles. India broke another record this weekend with more than 400,000 daily new cases, and its daily death toll doubled over the course of 10 days (April 19-29). Independent reporting suggests deaths are vastly undercounted.

Is the Biden administration doing enough for India? Though President Joe Biden vowed the United States would be "an arsenal of vaccines" for the world, his advisers have yet to detail how or when the government would begin sharing the U.S. supply. Some have accused the United States of “hoarding” COVID-19 vaccines.

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Funeral held for Andrew Brown Jr. in North Carolina

Family and friends of Andrew Brown Jr. gathered for a funeral service honoring the man who was fatally shot by North Carolina sheriff's deputies last month. During the service, Brown was remembered as a loving father. "He would have loved this," Khalil Ferebee, Brown's son, said of the service. During his eulogy, Al Sharpton renewed calls for transparency from law enforcement over body camera footage of Brown's death. "Release the whole tape, and let the folks see what happened to Andrew Brown," Sharpton said. Brown, 42, a Black man, was shot five times, including once to the back of his head, when deputies were serving search and arrest warrants related to alleged drug offenses at his home.

&quot;I&#xa0;know a con game when I&#xa0;see it,&quot; Al Sharpton says, demanding the release of bodycam footage showing the death of Andrew Brown Jr. &quot;Release the whole tape, and let the folks see what happened,&quot; Sharpton says during a eulogy May 3 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C.
What everyone’s talking about

'Boots on the Ground' details Minneapolis' Black community after George Floyd

During an emotional and complex time in America, USA TODAY journalists Suzette Hackney, Jarrad Henderson and Harrison Hill spent weeks with the Black community in Minneapolis before, during and after the trial and conviction of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. "Boots on the Ground," a USA TODAY documentary, chronicles the experiences of the traumatized, frustrated and inspired Black community in the aftermath of Floyd's murder and over the course of the Derek Chauvin trial. The time spent in the city reveals what needs to happen for these killings to end and what it would mean to Black Americans who are exhausted with this reality.

Severe weather threatens the South

More severe weather – including a possible tornado in the Atlanta area – roared across the storm-battered South on Monday, a day after multiple tornadoes were reported in Mississippi, causing damage but no injuries. A tornado warning was issued for portions of the Atlanta metro area Monday morning, but it expired after the storm moved through the region. A tornado watch remained in effect for portions of central Alabama and central Georgia. The weather service said severe thunderstorms and heavy rains may bring damaging gusts, large hail, a few tornadoes and flash flooding across parts of the southern Plains into the Southeast and middle Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys throughout the day Monday.

A tornado passes through Rankin County, Miss., on May 2.
Real quick

Days after smuggling crackdown, 3 die, 27 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego

A suspected smuggling operation resulted in at least three deaths off the San Diego coast this weekend after the Border Patrol, Coast Guard and other agencies warned that an alarming increase in maritime smuggling could have deadly consequences. The agencies said Friday that they were dedicating "extra resources" to coastal land, sea and air patrols – helicopters and planes – through Monday. Those resources were tapped Sunday when an overloaded cabin cruiser broke apart in rough seas, prompting a harrowing rescue operation. Seven people were plucked from the turbulent waters; three did not survive. One person was rescued from a cliff, and 22 made it to shore on their own. Twenty-seven people were taken to hospitals with hypothermia or other injuries, and a suspected smuggler was taken into custody.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized off the San Diego coast on May 2.
A break from the news: We love our teachers edition 🍎

It's been a tough year in education: bizarre schedules, little in-class time for millions and so many Zoom rooms. Those challenges took a toll on many; 43% of teachers who quit cited stress – both before and during COVID-19 – as the chief reason for their departure. For Teacher Appreciation Week, we're highlighting the educators who stuck with us over the past year because of their tenacity or charm or dogged determination to help students or communities. Read about some of the stars here.

Do you have teachers you’d like us to highlight in The Short List? Email us a few sentences about them at TheShortList@usatoday.com.

