US Dollar Shorts Become Favorite Trade as Fed Seen Slowing Hikes

Ruth Carson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are selling the dollar in droves as bets mount that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell to the lowest in almost nine months on Monday as easing US inflation expectations prompted funds to ditch the ultimate haven asset. Every major currency in the world rallied against the greenback, with the Australian dollar and the yuan advancing to key levels.

“Just two weeks into the year, and it feels like the big ‘buy dollar’ trade of 2022 is turning into the hottest macro short now,” said Patrick Bennett, strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Hong Kong. In addition to the Fed, “we are also being driven by a reversal in China with Zero Covid scrapped well ahead of when it was expected.”

The dollar’s fortunes have suffered a dramatic U-turn in recent months as funds from JPMorgan Asset Management to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict the Fed will soon rein in the pace of its tightening. Traders are now expecting the Fed fund rate to peak at 4.94% from more than 5% earlier this month.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped as much as 0.4% to reach the lowest since April 2022 on Monday.

The greenback’s decline comes as data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show leveraged funds have cut yen shorts to the lowest level since February 2021. They also trimmed bearish bets on the Aussie while switching to net longs on the New Zealand dollar.

Fed Pause

The resumption of economic activity in China is bolstering demand for risk-sensitive currencies, with the Australian dollar rising above 70 U.S. cents for the first time since August on Monday. Indonesia’s rupiah climbed more than 1%, the South Korean won advanced 0.8% and the offshore yuan rose to the strongest since July.

“The dollar is under pressure as the market becomes more confident a Fed pause is coming,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. The rise of the yuan is “just as important” for commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar as risk sentiment improves, he said.

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson.

(Adds CFTC positioning data in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Economists say BOJ's Amamiya is top governor candidate, tightening this week unlikely

    Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, a close aide of incumbent chief Haruhiko Kuroda, is most likely to succeed him this spring, according to two-thirds of economists in a Reuters poll. Investors have closely followed the race for the position of next BOJ governor, looking for clues of possible policy shifts after the retirement of Kuroda, who has overseen massive monetary stimulus with unorthodox methods since 2013. The poll also showed 97% of economists thought the BOJ would maintain its ultra-easy policy at the two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, following a surprise tweak to its yield curve control scheme in December that allowed interest rates to rise.

  • Oil’s Advance Takes Breather as Investors Assess China Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower, dropping for the first time in eight sessions, as traders took stock of the outlook for worldwide demand as China reopens while other parts of the global economy slow.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powe

  • China Boost for Flagging World Economy Looms as Reopening Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s sudden reopening is set to offer a boost to a flagging world economy.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe growth impulse will be felt through services sectors such as aviation, tourism and educatio

  • Japan's sharp wholesale price rise heaps pressure on BOJ's ultra-easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's annual wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could force the central bank to raise interest rates soon. The 10.2% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain, Bank of Japan data showed. While global commodity prices slipped, companies continued to pass on past increases in raw material costs for goods such as auto parts and electricity equipment, said a BOJ official briefing reporters on the data.

  • Yen surges on BOJ policy shift speculations; dollar slides to seven-month low

    The dollar fell to a seven-month low against major peers on Monday while the yen spiked to an over seven-month peak as traders ramped up bets that the Bank of Japan may make further tweaks to its yield control policy at its meeting this week. With decades-high inflation in the world's largest economy showing signs of cooling, investors are now betting that the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle, and that rates would not go as high as previously feared. "An entrenched disinflation trend can reinforce expectations that the Fed could again scale back on its pace of hike beyond the February FOMC or even position for an earlier pause or dovish pivot."

  • TV Announcer Turned Portfolio Manager Beats 97% of Japan Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing a job as an announcer at a major Japanese TV station is a rare feat in itself. Maiko Uda did that in 1997, only to quit in about five years as she found her true calling: finance. Today, she is one of the few female portfolio managers in the world’s third-largest stock market and co-manages a fund that last year beat 97% of its peers.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before L

  • Tencent Shares Nearly Double From October Low as Crackdown Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. have nearly doubled from a recent low on growing signs that China is preparing to end its crackdown on major tech firms as well as optimism about the country’s reopening.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for

  • 4 Little-Known Things Life Insurance Will Cover

    In fact, life insurance policies can provide coverage for a variety of different situations and unexpected events. Let's take a look at some of these lesser-known benefits of life insurance. Many life insurance policies offer an additional benefit if your death is caused by an accident.

  • Asian shares inch higher, BOJ battles bond bears

    Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors waited nervously to see whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading. There were rumours the BOJ might hold an emergency meeting on Monday as it struggles to defend its new yield ceiling in the face of massive selling. That had markets in an anxious mood, and Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.0% to a two-week low.

  • Former KKR, BII Managers Eye $250 Million India Technology Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of former fund managers from KKR & Co. and British International Investment Plc aim to raise as much as $250 million to invest in technology-focused startups in India, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanction

  • Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

    Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the future, according to a regular global survey that also identified growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income households. The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for over two decades has polled the attitudes of thousands of people, found that economic pessimism was at its highest in some of the world's top economies such as the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan. Higher-income households still broadly trust institutions such as government, business, media and NGOs.

  • Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates

    Shares mostly rose in Asia on Monday following another rally on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over the world economy as inflation slows and China reopens to the world.And there is growing optimism that the worst-case scenario of a so-called hard landing for the economy -- caused by soaring borrowing costs -- will not happen.

  • LG Recalls TVs Over Risk of Injury or Death

    The electronics giant's customers are being warned to not use their televisions until a fix is made.

  • Florida man wearing ankle monitor arrested for burglary and grand theft: reports

    Miami-Dade County, Florida police arrested a man for burglary and grand theft allegations, who was out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor for previous charges in Broward County.

  • The 10 golden rules of investing

    Anyone can make money when the market is rising. But when the market gets choppy, investors who succeed and thrive are those who have a long-term plan that works.

  • Should I Turn to Turn to Value Investing in 2023?

    The era of easy money is coming to a close and value investing may be due for a comeback. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its plan to cool off red hot inflation by curtailing monthly bond purchases by March … Continue reading → The post Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Clears Resistance; Tesla's Big Transition

    The market rally has cleared key resistance. Time to take action, carefully. Tesla stock is undergoing a big transition.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market

    The sell-off in the broader technology sector has presented investors with some unique buying opportunities.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects could add up to 2x total returns with these three stocks.