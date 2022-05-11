US draft abortion decision could implicate same-sex marriage, contraception, Biden says

FILE PHOTO: People protest after leak of U.S. Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Trevor Hunnicutt

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The draft U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion leaked earlier this month could mean the court will later go after same-sex marriage, contraception, and other rights, President Joe Biden said at a fundraiser on Wednesday in Chicago.

"Mark my words: they're gonna go after the ... Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriages," Biden told a group of donors, adding that contraception was also on the chopping block.

"You're going to see these decisions up for grabs and further split the United States. We're gonna be arguing about things we shouldn't have to argue about," he said.

Biden made the remarks after appealing to voters last week to protect abortion rights by backing candidates who support them in November's elections after the leaked draft showed the court could soon overturn its 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinians protest killing of Al Jazeera reporter

    STORY: Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Wednesday over the death of an Al Jazeera reporter who was killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West bank.Graphic footage shows the immediate aftermath of the moment 51-year-old Palestinian-American TV reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the city of Jenin.The White House strongly condemned the killing and called for an investigation into her death, which has sparked outrage among Palestinians…Many waved Palestinian flags as they took to the streets in Jerusalem to express their anger and sadness. [PROTESTER] "She's a Palestinian citizen, we don't want to say she's a journalist, she is a human who was killed in cold blood, she was executed in front of all cameras and we saw that. We are here to express our sadness and anger in a peaceful and legitimate manner.”The veteran journalist had been covering the latest arrest operation launched by the Israeli military amid deadly Arab attacks in Israel.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Al Jazeera blamed Israeli forces for her death, describing it as a blatant, cold-blooded murder.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Abbas was making unfounded allegations before Israel had conducted a "thorough investigation".Bennett said it appeared likely that Palestinians "firing indiscriminately" were responsible.Another Al Jazeera reporter, Ali al-Samudi, was also shot. Speaking to Reuters from a hospital, he said he and Abu Akleh were clearly identified as member of the press."We were obvious. We made sure to walk right in front of the army patrols so that they can see us and they saw us, after we went to a road where there were no armed people, no civilians and there was no shooting and no incidents there, we were shocked by the shooting. I was lucky and I turned my back when the first bullet was shot and injured my back, they wanted to kill me."Journalists in Arab countries also gathered on Wednesday to protest her death, many carrying her picture and lighting candles in her honor.

  • 2 hurt in Livermore helicopter crash, authorities say

    Police say two people were on board and sustained injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

  • What’s threatening India's online gaming industry

    The industry says online gaming involves skill but critics say it is gambling, which is illegal in India.

  • Fmr. president Trump ordered to pay $110,000 contempt fine

    Former president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a $110,000 fine.

  • Ipob: Nigerian 'media warriors' call for killings on social media over Biafra

    The BBC investigates a network of Nigerian separatists outside the country urging violence online.

  • U.S. Justice Dept bolsters Supreme Court security ahead of abortion ruling

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it was stepping up security for members of the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of an anticipated ruling by the high court that could scale back abortion rights. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the U.S. Marshals Service to provide additional support to the court's existing police force, the Justice Department said. Abortion-rights supporters have held protests outside the homes of at least three conservative members of the court since the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined the right to abortion.

  • Russia might annex occupied Kherson; Russian soldier first to face war crimes trial: Live Ukraine updates

    Kherson's Russia-appointed leaders want the city annexed by Russia. Foes say they might as well try joining 'Mars or Jupiter.' Latest Ukraine news.

  • Susan Collins Called 911 Over A Chalk Drawing Asking Her To "Please" Support Abortion Rights

    The colorful sidewalk message asked the Republican senator to "please" vote yes on a federal bill aimed at protecting abortion access.View Entire Post ›

  • Crypto turmoil worsens as Bitcoin plummets below $30,000 and Terra’s stablecoin loses peg and falls to 66 cents

    For crypto, it’s beware the ides of May. Again.

  • California's under-21 gun ban struck down by court

    The ruling affirms "the right of young adults to keep and bear arms", a judge said in Wednesday's ruling.

  • Coinbase stock careens toward worst drop on record but fears are ‘greatly overblown,’ says analyst

    Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. were cratering Wednesday after the cryptocurrency marketplace delivered a disappointing earnings report amid a slowdown in the trading of digital assets.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene told to stop ‘repeating Putin’s propaganda’ after she speaks out against Ukraine aid

    She claims there is $40bn for Ukraine but ‘no baby formula for American mothers and babies’

  • Mexico and Brazil leaders suggest they may snub Biden's Americas summit

    MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he would not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month if all countries in the region were not invited, while Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also likely to skip the meeting, sources told Reuters. The absence of the leaders of Latin America's two biggest economies would be a blow for the get-together of regional heads of state, which is expected to tackle issues from migration to the environment but also showcase democracy in the hemisphere. Mexico's leader, a leftist, has said he wants all the countries in the region to be invited.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to investors

    U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 3% and the Dow falling for a fifth straight day after U.S. inflation data did little to ease investor worries over the outlook for interest rates and the economy. The benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.7% and is now down 18% from its Jan. 3 record closing high.

  • If You Get This Call From the Police, Hang Up Immediately, Officials Warn

    On the list of jarring phone calls you could receive, getting one from the police arguably stands out near the top for most people. Whether it's as stressful as being asked a few questions about a recent crime or as serious as delivering bad news, it's rarely a happy occasion. But the next time you get a phone call from someone claiming to be the cops, it may present a different type of problem: A sophisticated new phone scam involving fake police calls is making the rounds. Read on to see how y

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • New audiotapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

    Graham is heard in the audio saying Biden "may be the best person" to have in office post-Capitol riot: "How mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

  • Private property owners sue over Virginia's hunting dog law

    Soon after Jim Medeiros bought his 143-acre (58-hectare) cattle and poultry farm in rural Virginia a decade ago, he and his wife were startled by the sounds of 20 hunting dogs barking and howling as they circled their house and chased their chickens. When Medeiros confronted a hunter nearby, the man told him he had permission to hunt on Medeiros’ property. In disbelief, Medeiros called the agency that enforces a state law allowing hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property, even when the property owners object.