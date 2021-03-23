US drone strike case appealed to Germany's highest court

DAVID RISING
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Two Yemeni men who allege their relatives were killed in an American drone strike have appealed their case to Germany's highest court, urging a ban on the U.S. military's use of a base southwest of Frankfurt to help control such attacks, their attorneys said Tuesday.

The appeal was filed by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, or ECCHR, on behalf of the Yemenis, who allege their relatives were killed in a drone strike in 2012, and is the latest chapter in a years-long legal battle.

It comes after a federal administrative court last year weakened the 2019 decision of the Muenster administrative court, which had ruled the German government had partial responsibility to ensure that drone strikes involving the U.S. Ramstein Air Base were carried out in line with international law. The Muenster court stopped short of ordering the ban that the human rights activists had called for.

In the 2020 appeal, the federal court in Leipzig ruled that German diplomatic outreach to the U.S. over the strikes was sufficient, regardless of international law.

The Leipzig judges noted that the German government had taken some steps to address the issue in its communications by seeking assurances from Washington, thereby proving that Berlin had made an effort to ensure the plaintiffs’ rights were protected.

The Leipzig ruling restored a lower court decision from 2015 that concluded Germany had fulfilled its legal duties and was within its rights to balance them with “foreign and defense policy interests.”

The U.S. military has said Ramstein is used to “conduct operational level planning, monitoring and assessment of assigned airpower missions throughout Europe and Africa,” but not to launch or operate drones involved in ”counterterrorism activities."

In its ruling from 2019, the Muenster administrative court said that available evidence suggested the base still played “a central role” for the relay of flight control data used for armed drone strikes in Yemen.

But the Leipzig court concluded that there was no direct link to Germany in the case, citing the provision of technical relay capabilities as insufficient.

The ECCHR said in a statement that the appeal of the 2020 court decision filed with the Federal Constitutional Court argues that the lower court should have “obliged the German government to do more to protect the plaintiffs' right to life.”

In addition, the group said the appeal argues that Ramstein's significance for U.S. drone strikes in Yemen is “much greater than the court assumes” and that the court didn't “sufficiently assess” the extent of the allegation that the strikes violate international law.

It wasn't immediately clear when the Federal Constitutional Court would consider the latest appeal.

Recommended Stories

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany ran counter to the European Union's own interests and could undermine Ukraine. Germany is pushing for the pipeline's completion, despite sustained U.S. opposition over more than a decade. Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the issue.

  • Navalny's allies call for major rally across Russia

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's allies on Tuesday called for a new massive protest across the country to demand his release from prison. The organizers promised in a statement that the rally would the biggest that Russia has seen. The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

  • At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ refugee agency. At least three of the dead were children and the search for victims was still ongoing, said Nizam Uddin Ahmed, the top government official in Ukhiya, a sub-district of Cox’s Bazar district where the camp is located.

  • The Sahel: Terror, poverty and climate change

    With scores more villagers killed in raids near Niger's border with Mali -- taking the death toll in the region to over 130 in a week -- we look at Africa's increasingly troubled Sahel region.

  • Israel votes: Netanyahu's fate hangs on Tuesday's elections

    Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the country's fourth parliamentary election in two years — a highly charged referendum on the divisive rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Opinion polls forecast a tight race between those who support Israel's longest-serving premier and those who want "anyone but Bibi,” as he is widely known. “Vote, vote, vote, vote, vote,” Netanyahu said after casting his ballot in Jerusalem, his wife, Sara, at his side.

  • George C. Wolfe, Anne Carson win PEN achievement awards

    Tony Award-winner George C. Wolfe and Canadian poet-translator Anne Carson are among this year's winners of PEN America awards for career achievement. Wolfe, whose credits range from writing the musical “Jelly's Last Jam” to directing “Angels In America," has received the PEN/Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award for work that “enlightens and inspires audiences.” Carson, a three-time finalist for the National Book Critics Circle poetry award and an acclaimed translator of Greek drama, has won the PEN/Nabokov Award for work of “enduring originality and consummate craftsmanship.”

  • Rohingya refugee camp fire: Several dead and thousands homeless

    At least seven have died while about 50,000 have been displaced from the Bangladesh settlement.

  • Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels

    Saudi Arabia on Monday offered a cease-fire proposal to Yemen's Houthi rebels that includes reopening their country's main airport, the kingdom's latest attempt to halt years of fighting in a war that has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It also comes as Riyadh tries to rehabilitate its image with the U.S. under President Joe Biden. Saudi Arabia has drawn internationally criticism for airstrikes killing civilians and embargoes exacerbating hunger in a nation on the brink of famine.

  • Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment. The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office, including three in the last week of President Donald Trump's term. The case won't be heard until the fall, and it's unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev's case.

  • Germany extends COVID restrictions and announces strict Easter lockdown

    Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Tuesday Germany's COVID-19 restrictions are being extended for another month, and the country will endure an "even stricter lockdown" in April to combat spiking cases, per DW.com.Driving the news: Merkel said the spread of coronavirus variants put Germany in a "very serious situation" as they're "significantly more deadly" and more infectious, so Germany needs an "emergency brake." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"What we have is essentially a new pandemic," she added, according to Deutsche Welle.German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last Friday that COVID-19 cases were spiking at an "exponential rate" in the country and there might not be enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave.The big picture: Following a video call with Germany's 16 state governors, Merkel said the current lockdown measures that were due to last until March 28 would be extended to April 18.Measures will be tightened further from April 1-5, with public gatherings banned and most stores closed during the Easter holiday period. Churches are being urged to hold services online.By the numbers: Germany has reported over 75,000 deaths from the virus and nearly 2.7 million cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins."The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 107 nationwide on Monday, up from the mid-60s three weeks ago," AP notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • At least 15 dead and 400 missing after massive blaze sweeps Rohingya refugee camp

    At least 15 people have died and 400 are still missing after a catastrophic fire ripped through a squalid camp in southeastern Bangladesh that houses nearly one million Rohingya refugees, the United Nations said on Tuesday. The blaze on Monday night was the third fire to hit the Cox's Bazar camps in four days and the largest since more than 700,000 destitute Rohingya flooded into the camp from Myanmar to escape a brutal military-led ethnic cleansing campaign in 2017.

  • Exclusive: Rejecting U.S. peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to a U.S. proposal that he rejects, two senior government officials told Reuters. Ghani will unveil his proposal at an international gathering in Turkey next month, signalling his refusal to accept Washington's plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration, the officials said. Washington, which agreed last year to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 after nearly two decades, is pressing for a peace deal to end war between the government and the Taliban.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • COVID-19 cases have stopped declining in New York City. Experts are trying to find out why.

    Nationwide, COVID cases have fallen dramatically since the winter peak and millions of vaccine doses started rolling out. Specifically, the New York City metropolitan area had a rate of nearly 260.6 cases per capita for the week ending March 21, the second highest case rate in the nation, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although cases are not as high as they were during the spring and winter surges, the city has “reached a plateau, which simply means that cases are no longer declining,” said Dr. David D. Ho, director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at Columbia University.

  • Putin's COVID-19 vaccination to be kept out of public eye

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will be getting his first vaccination against COVID-19 on Tuesday, but out of sight of the cameras, his spokesman said, prompting questions about whether the gesture will boost comparatively low immunization rates in Russia. Asked whether the Kremlin will release any photos or footage of Putin getting his coronavirus vaccine shot, Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call that they would have to "take (our) word for it.” Peskov wouldn't reveal whether Putin will go to a vaccination facility or the shot will be brought to him in his office or residence, saying only that “it will done in a way that would the least affect” Putin's working schedule.

  • Oregon anxious to take floor after advancing without playing

    The Oregon Ducks moved on in the West Region without the usual excitement that accompanies moving on. The Ducks earned a free pass to the second round after positive virus tests bounced VCU from the NCAA Tournament hours before Saturday's scheduled tip-off. Waiting for Oregon on Monday will be No. 2 seed Iowa, which is now tournament-tested after an 86-74 win over Grand Canyon.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Bangladesh probes fire at Rohingya refugee camp that killed seven

    Bangladeshi officials began investigating the cause of a massive fire that killed at least seven people and displaced tens of thousands at a Rohingya refugee camp, as officials sifted through the debris looking for more victims on Tuesday. The fire ripped through the Balukhali camp near the southeastern town of Cox's Bazar late on Monday, burning through thousands of huts as people scrambled to save their meagre possessions.