US eases student loan relief for those with disabilities

COLLIN BINKLEY
·3 min read

The U.S. Education Department is canceling student debt for more than 40,000 Americans who were previously granted loan forgiveness because of disabilities but later had their debt reinstated after they failed to submit certain paperwork, the agency announced Monday.

The action targets a loan forgiveness program that aims to help people with disabilities but that critics say carries overly burdensome rules. After being granted loan forgiveness, borrowers are required to submit documentation of their earnings for three years. If their earnings go beyond certain thresholds — or if they fail to submit documentation — they’re back on the hook for their loans.

Acknowledging the program’s challenges, the Education Department said it will relax the rules during the coronavirus pandemic and consider other changes to the reporting requirements in the future.

Until the federal government declares an end to the pandemic, more than 190,000 borrowers who are now in the three-year monitoring period will not be required to submit proof of their earnings, the agency said. Another 41,000 who had debt reinstated over paperwork issues will again get loan forgiveness, amounting to a combined $1.3 billion.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said borrowers with disabilities should not “put their health on the line” to submit earnings information.

The measure was a disappointment to advocates who have called for a total overhaul of the program. Student Defense, a Washington legal group, said the action helps a small fraction of borrowers eligible for the program. The group has urged Biden to automatically clear loans for all eligible borrowers, and to eliminate the monitoring period permanently.

Alex Elson, senior counsel for the group, said the new measure “is not a victory for students.”

"There are roughly 400,000 borrowers with disabilities who the Social Security Administration has already determined are legally owed debt relief,” he said. “The Department of Education knows exactly who they are but is choosing to do nothing for them.”

A senior department official briefing reporters said the agency is exploring permanent changes to the program, but that they would have to go through a federal rule-making process that requires months of negotiation.

The program was created to help people who are “totally and permanently disabled” and unable to generate significant income.

Borrowers are eligible if they can submit documentation of a mental or physical disability that has continued at least five years or is expected to last for that long. During the monitoring period, their incomes must not exceed the poverty level for a family of two in their state.

The program came under scrutiny in 2016 after a federal watchdog found that the income reporting rules were a major hurdle for borrowers. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that in 98% of cases in which loans were restored, it was because borrowers did not submit the right paperwork, and not because they were earning too much.

In 2019, the Trump administration moved to provide automatic loan discharges to military veterans who become eligible for the program. Those who have not served in the military, though, must apply for relief. Advocates estimate that nearly 70% of eligible borrowers have not received loan forgiveness and hold an estimated $14 billion in student debt.

Recommended Stories

  • Feds announce COVID-related assistance for disabled student loan borrowers, falling short of relief urged by advocates

    Advocates have been calling on the Biden administration to automatically cancel the debt of borrowers who are entitled to relief under the disability discharge program

  • Here's What Happened When I Accidentally Missed a Credit Card Payment

    Missing a credit card payment is bad news. You could also find yourself with a black mark on your credit report if the creditor reports the account as 30, 60, or 90 days late. Because of the serious consequences, missed credit card payments should be avoided whenever possible.

  • EY drops appeal against $10.8m whistleblower payment

    The professional services giant was appealing against a judge's order to pay a whistleblower $10.8m.

  • Attorney says defense trying to "assassinate" George Floyd's character

    If George Floyd was White, no one would be saying this is a hard case, family attorney Ben Crump says.

  • I'm a California Girl and Rely on These Basics You Can Easily Mix and Match

    All about that versatility.

  • George Floyd’s brother says trial against Chauvin should be a ‘slam dunk’

    To Philonise Floyd, a second-degree murder conviction for Derek Chauvin would be appropriate, as it would ‘clearly show that he killed my brother.’ The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is set to begin today. Chauvin was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes last May, sparking global protests against American police violence that disproportionately affects Black people.

  • Biden CDC Director Fears ‘Impending Doom’ of Another COVID Surge: ‘Right Now I’m Scared’

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director under President Biden, said she has a feeling of “impending doom” that the country is facing a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Speaking to reporters in a virtual press conference, Walensky explained that while “we are just almost there — but not quite yet,” rising cases have given her cause for concern. COVID tracking from the New York Times shows that, over the last two weeks, cases have risen by 15 percent, while hospitalizations and deaths have fallen by 5 and 29 percent, respectively. “I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” she said. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared.” NEW: CDC Director Walensky on rising US coronavirus cases and hospitalizations: "Right now, I'm scared … I so badly want to be done, I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet, and so I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer." pic.twitter.com/hYnjOSmXqK — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 29, 2021 Walensky, who said “I’m speaking today not necessarily as your CDC Director and not only as your CDC Director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter,” cited COVID case counts in France, Germany, and Italy as potential COVID harbingers for the United States. In recent weeks, she explained, “those countries have experienced a consistent and worrying spike in cases.” Data from Johns Hopkins shows that over the last two weeks, the rolling average of daily cases has increased in France and Germany — by approximately 13,000 to 37,500, and by 6,000 to 16,000, respectively — while plateauing at around 22,000 in Italy. Comparing vaccination data shows that the U.S. has administered 143 million doses, covering an estimated 22 percent of the population, while France, Germany, and Italy have covered 8.0, 7.4, and 7.7 percent, respectively with a combined 31.3 million doses. “We are not powerless, we can change this trajectory of the pandemic,” Walensky continued. “But it will take all of us recommitting to following the public health prevention strategies consistently, while we work to get the American public vaccinated.”

  • Biden targets big offshore wind energy expansion to fight climate change

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that it has set a goal to vastly expand the nation’s offshore wind energy capacity in the coming decade by opening new areas to development, speeding environmental permitting, and boosting public financing for projects. The plan is part of Biden’s broader effort to rapidly transition the U.S. economy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, a politically controversial agenda that Republicans say could bring economic ruin but which Democrats say can create jobs while protecting the environment. “President Biden believes we have an enormous opportunity in front of us to not only address the threats of climate change, but use it as a chance to create millions of good-paying, union jobs," National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said in announcing the plan.

  • The struggle to reopen George Floyd Square: 'Injustice closed these streets; only justice should open them'

    George Floyd Square has been blocked off by concrete barricades and makeshift checkpoints since Floyd died while in police custody.

  • Palestinians get Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines

    Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill. Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative. So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a health ministry statement.

  • Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury

    Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards completed a 106-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night after All-Star guard Bradley Beal's injury-shortened outing. Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes before the NBA's leading scorer departed early in the third quarter with a bruised hip after starting the game with a sore right foot. “I’ve been around a lot of guys that can bounce back, and he might be one of the best ones,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of Beal's prognosis.

  • Editorial: The Supreme Court shouldn't weaken protection for privacy at home

    The high court is being asked to create an exception to the warrant requirement, for 'wellness checks.' Expanding police powers this way isn't justified.

  • Most wanted fugitive who escaped in 1973 now sought in Los Angeles area

    Lester Eubanks was convicted of the 1965 murder of Mary Ellen Deener, 14. His case was the subject of an episode of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries."

  • Scholastic Pulls ‘Ook and Gluk’ Children’s Book For ‘Perpetuating Passive Racism’

    "Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism."

  • Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer requests bail reduction

    On Thursday, Lowynn Young, the public defender representing Eric Holder Jr., filed a bail reduction motion on behalf of her accused client, stating, “even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” as reported by Revolt. The motion, to which Judge Curtis B. Rappé has given the prosecution until Tuesday, March 30 to respond, insists that the court’s reduction of Holder’s bail will not qualify him as a flight risk, as he doesn’t own a passport and has strong familial and community allegiances. According to Revolt‘s report of the prosecutors statements, Holder showed up “unannounced” to the rapper’s store, the Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles, where Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was engaged in a meet-and-greet.

  • Matt Patricia makes his mark for the Patriots in free agency

    Matt Patricia has returned to the Patriots, with an unspecified role. Generally, he’s there to assist the coaching staff. And by “coaching staff,” that likely means head coach Bill Belichick. Patricia’s name appears nowhere on the team’s official website. It has appeared, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, on the bottom of some of the contracts [more]

  • Some Elephants in Africa Are Just a Step From Extinction

    While some African elephants parade across the savanna and thrill tourists on safari, others are more discreet. They stay hidden in the forests, eating fruit. “You feel pretty lucky when you catch sight of them,” said Kathleen Gobush, a Seattle-based conservation biologist and member of the African Elephant Specialist Group within the International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN. The threat of extinction has diminished the odds of spotting one of these wood-dwelling elephants in recent decades, according to a new IUCN Red List assessment of African elephants released Thursday. The Red List categorizes species by their risk of forever vanishing from the world. The new assessment is the first in which the conservation union treats Africa’s forest and savanna elephants as two species instead of one. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Both are in bad shape. The last time the group assessed African elephants, in 2008, it listed them as vulnerable. Now it says savanna elephants are endangered, one category worse. The shy forest elephants have lost nearly nine-tenths of their number in a generation and are now critically endangered — just one step from extinction in the wild. Led by Gobush, the assessment team gathered data from 495 sites across Africa. A statistical model let them use the elephant numbers from each site to see broader trends for both species. “We essentially looked at data from as far back as possible,” Gobush said. The IUCN aims for three generations of data to get a full picture of an animal’s well-being. But for the long-lived elephants, that’s a challenge. The average savanna elephant mother gives birth at 25 years; forest elephant moms are 31 on average. Because the earliest surveys researchers could find were from the 1960s and 1970s, they could peer back only two generations for savanna elephants, and a single generation for forest elephants. Even during those few decades, the changes were drastic. The population of savanna elephants has fallen at least 60%, the team found. Forest elephants have declined by more than 86%. “That is alarming,” said Ben Okita, a Nairobi-based conservation biologist with Save the Elephants. Okita is co-chair of the conservation union’s African Elephant Specialist Group but did not work on the new assessment. Okita said that considering the two elephant species separately was helping to reveal just how bad things are, especially for the forest elephant. “The forest elephants, in most cases, have been largely ignored,” he said. Grouping the two elephants together probably masked just how bad things were for the forest elephant, he said. The IUCN made the change because in recent years, “It’s become clear that genetically these two species are different,” Okita said. The final piece of evidence for the conservation union was a 2019 study it commissioned that showed the two elephants only rarely reproduce with each other. Alfred Roca, a geneticist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said the IUCN’s recognition of two African elephant species was a little tardy. More than two decades ago, a study of 295 skulls in museums found “enormous differences” between the two types of elephants, he said. In life, forest elephants have smaller bodies, rounder ears and straighter tusks than savanna elephants. Genetically, “The separation between them is probably greater than the separation between lions and tigers,” Roca said. Still, he said: “It’s never too late. I’m delighted that they’ve done this, because it really highlights the terrible situation that the forest elephant is in.” It will be especially hard for forest elephants to bounce back, Roca added, because of how long they wait to reproduce — six years longer than the savanna elephants. The IUCN assessment also found that 70% of forest elephants might live outside protected areas, leaving them especially vulnerable to ivory poachers. Elephants being killed for their ivory tusks isn’t a new problem, and neither is the habitat loss they face. “It’s the same two main threats that have afflicted the animals forever,” Gobush said. Poaching comes in waves, she added; it was especially severe in the 1980s and reached another peak in 2011. Where elephants disappear, they leave a big gap — not just physically, but also in the work they do. Some tree species depend entirely on forest elephants to eat their fruits, swallow their large seeds and deposit them elsewhere in a pile of dung. As they knock down trees and chew up huge amounts of plant material, both forest and savanna elephants change their environments in ways that create new habitat for other species. “Both of them really could be considered gardeners tending to the vegetation, more than probably any other animal,” Gobush said. “We just can’t afford to lose them, really.” But there is some good news. Savanna elephants are “thriving,” Okita said, in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, which overlaps five countries in southern Africa. In some parts of Gabon and the Republic of Congo, forest elephant populations have stabilized or even grown. Where people are protecting elephants against poachers and planning land use carefully, Okita said, there has been progress. He wonders, though, whether reversing the African elephants’ decline will require not just policy, but also reaching people on a personal level and making them feel the urgency. “At the moment we are getting to the minds of the people,” Okita said. “But we need to get to the hearts.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Gen X emerging from pandemic with firmer grip on America's wallet

    Crammed between the cultural extremes of the baby boomers and the millennials, members of Generation X saw their wealth jump during the Trump administration and through the coronavirus pandemic as they hit their prime earning years during a record bull market for stocks. Recent Federal Reserve data showed Gen Xers, which the U.S. central bank defines as those currently between the ages of 40 and 55, passed a major milestone late last year: Their share of household net worth, at 26.9%, passed the generation's roughly 26.8% share of households. A byproduct of population aging as the World War Two-era Silent Generation and the boomers who followed both decline as a share of households, the shift nonetheless marks a passing of the torch of sorts.

  • USDA to Increase Monthly SNAP Benefits by $100 per Household Through September

    SNAP recipients can expect an increase in benefits through September 2021 thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan.

  • Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

    The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to state efforts to enact gun restrictions, even while showing how hard it can be to prevent a tragedy. A gunman opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, with a weapon that resembles an AR-15 rifle, killing 10 people before he was captured. President Joe Biden called for action on gun reform after the two mass shootings, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, asked Biden to ban imported semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.