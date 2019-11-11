Is US Ecology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ECOL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Jeff Feeler became the CEO of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Jeff Feeler's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that US Ecology, Inc. is worth US$1.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.0m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$488k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We examined companies with market caps from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.0m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at US Ecology has changed over time.

Is US Ecology, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, US Ecology, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 19% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has US Ecology, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 34% over three years, US Ecology, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

US Ecology, Inc. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Jeff Feeler deserves a raise! It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at US Ecology.

