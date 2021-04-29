US economy accelerates as recovery continues

Shoppers queue to enter a discount store in New York

The US economy continued to recover in the first three months of the year as businesses reopened and the government spent heavily on Covid relief for citizens.

The economy grew at an annualised rate of 6.4% in the quarter, up from 4.3% in the final three months of 2020.

The US economy is rebounding faster than expected after contracting sharply in 2020.

But it is several years away from fully recovering from the pandemic recession.

Richard Flynn, UK managing director at Charles Schwab, said: "The US economy is accelerating quickly and remains on solid footing as we likely continue to move into a period of exceptional growth.

"We have experienced the sharpest economic 'V' in history - a deep recession and rapid recovery within just five quarters."

Easing anxiety

The strong growth was partly down to easing anxiety over the pandemic, which has boosted domestic demand and allowed businesses such as restaurants and bars to reopen.

The Biden administration has also ushered through two additional rounds of Covid-19 relief money, which has seen unemployment subsidies extended and qualified households being sent one-off cheques for $1,400.

It has boosted confidence and helped consumer spending to hit a 14-month high in April. But there are questions over whether more moderate Democrats will continue to support President Biden's ambitious economic agenda.

The US has spent about $6tn on Covid relief since last May, and Mr Biden unveiled a fresh $1.8tn stimulus package package for families and education in his first joint speech to Congress on Wednesday.

Republicans fiercely oppose more stimulus, worried about rising debt levels. There are also concerns the economy could overheat causing inflation to spike.

The US Federal Reserve has played down such a risk, and its main policy making committee kept its target range for the benchmark interest rate unchanged at between 0% and 0.25% on Wednesday, citing the need to continue supporting growth.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said there were clear signs of progress in the economy but that the recovery is "uneven and far from complete".

"The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy, and risks to the economic outlook remain," added the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets rates.