US economy added 261,000 jobs for October, unemployment rises to 3.7 per cent

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 261,000 nonfarm paryoll jobs in October, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 per cent.

The report is the last one before polls close on Tuesday for the US midterm elections. Voters have consistently listed the economy and inflation as the two top issues, with many voters blaming President Joe Biden.

The unemployment rate rose by 0.2 per cent. Adult women and white people saw their unemployment rates rise to 3.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. The unemployment rate for adult men, teenagers, Black people, Asian-Americans and Hispanics remained virtually unchanged.

At the same time, the labor force participation rate, which measures how many capable people are either working or looking for work, stayed at 62.2 percent. That is 1.2 per cent below the February 2020 number, the last one before the Covid-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close.

Health care employment grew the most, with 53,000 jobs, including 31,000 jobs in ambulatory health services; 11,000 in nursing and residential care services; and 11,000 in hospitals.