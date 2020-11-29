Here’s how the US economy could transform under Biden after his appointment of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary — starting with sizable stimulus

Ben Winck
·8 min read
Yellen-2
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

  • President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department offers the clearest look yet at how his administration aims to drive an economic recovery.

  • The former Federal Reserve chair is set to enter the Cabinet as the first woman to run the department and become the first person to lead the Treasury, Fed, and White House Council of Economic Advisers.

  • Here's what Yellen's appointment signals for the Biden administration's economic policy, from near-term stimulus to Fed-Treasury cooperation.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Janet Yellen's decades of policymaking experience hint at how she will lead the Treasury Department through the US economic recovery.

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly set to nominate Yellen to run the department, making her the first woman to do so. Yellen was already the first woman to serve as a Federal Reserve chair, and, if confirmed, will be the first person to have run the Treasury, the Fed, and the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

The 74-year-old economist would enter the Cabinet at a time of intense economic strife. Coronavirus cases continue to surge higher, and data suggests the economy's initial bounce-back has slowed considerably through the fall. Economists warn the situation stands to worsen as government aid expires and holiday gatherings boost case counts.

From improving the relationship between the Treasury and the Fed to adjusting critical relief programs, here's how Yellen is poised to steer the Biden administration's economic policy.

Read more: 'Equity markets have devolved into casinos': A former Wall Street chief strategist unloads on the toxic narratives fueling a speculative bubble — and implores investors to heed the warnings of 1999 and 2007

New stimulus

The Biden administration's first order of business on the economic-policy front will most likely involve fresh fiscal relief. Relief from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act is all but exhausted, and key jobless-benefit programs are set to expire in December.

With the pace of economic recovery waning, Democrats have pushed Republicans to pass another spending package. Yet both parties remain at odds regarding the size of a new stimulus deal, and months of negotiations yielded little progress. The Biden administration has indicated it will push for a multitrillion-dollar package in 2021, and recent comments from Yellen suggest she will push for new stimulus until the virus threat fades.

"There are some limits [to monetary policy] and it's important for fiscal policy to fill in that gap," the former Fed chief told Bloomberg TV in October. "While the pandemic is still seriously affecting the economy, we need to continue extraordinary fiscal support."

To be sure, the odds of a new bill reaching the president's desk hinge significantly on two run-off elections in Georgia. Democrats could take control of the Senate if they win both races, but a single loss would ensure a Republican-controlled Senate and likely prolong the current stimulus stalemate.

Senate Republicans will likely back a smaller aid package in 2021 and set their sights on paying down government debts as soon as the virus threat fades, Ernie Tedeschi, policy economist at Evercore ISI, said in an interview.

"Where Janet Yellen will be helpful will be telling policymakers not to take their eye off the ball. And that, even after a vaccine is distributed, we will still be far from fully recovered," he added.

Read more: GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 16 stocks that are underestimated for now, but should crush expectations in 2021-22 on the way to at least 20% upside

Getting creative

If a fiscal relief deal proves hard to come by, Yellen could shift her focus to the lineup of emergency lending programs created earlier in the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday moved $455 billion in unused CARES Act funds into the department's General Fund, essentially requiring Yellen to obtain congressional approval before putting the cash back to work.

The move leaves the next Treasury secretary with about $80 billion to deploy across various lending facilities. The sum is a fraction of what Yellen likely expected to work with, but the former Fed chair's experience will help make the most of the leftover funds, Tedeschi said.

"Janet Yellen is arguably the best person positioned to make smart choices about where targeted support for the economy and financial markets should be," he said.

Reforming some of the lending programs established between the Fed and the Treasury can also help make the $80 billion more useful through the recovery. The two bodies could focus on lowering rates for specific municipalities and small businesses instead of maintaining their little-used credit facilities, former Fed economist Claudia Sahm told Business Insider.

While near-term fiscal stimulus is unlikely, significantly improving a loan's terms makes it "pretty close to giving people money," she added.

"These communities need a bridge. You can identify them," Sahm said. "The Fed will never do that because the Fed does not want to pick winners and losers. But the Treasury can because they're elected."

Read more: 36-year Wall Street vet David Rosenberg breaks down why the stock market's latest milestone leaves it 'egregiously overpriced' — and warns another near-20% meltdown is in the cards

Fed-Treasury relationship

Yellen's years of experience at the Fed sets her up for healthy cooperation between the Treasury and the central bank. The relationship between the two frayed last week after Mnuchin unexpectedly called on the Fed to return funds allocated to emergency lending programs. The central bank responded with a rare public statement urging the Treasury to extend "the full suite of emergency facilities" past their upcoming expiration.

The dispute sparked concerns among economists that the two most powerful economic policymakers were butting heads just as the economic recovery was weakening. Such worries are far less likely to emerge with Yellen at the helm, Sahm said, adding that Yellen "understands what the Fed can and cannot do." 

The former Fed chair also has a good relationship with current chair Jerome Powell, Sahm said. Powell served under Yellen during her 2014-2018 term as chair. Those years of cooperation set the stage for a successful relationship between the Fed and the Treasury under the Biden administration, Sahm said.

"They will be able to be very effective," she said. "If it was somebody that Jay [Powell] had never worked with, they would have created a working relationship. But it helps if you have a base to grow on. They work well together."

Read more: An innovation-focused portfolio manager at a $158 billion firm shares 8 disruptive stocks across multiple industries he thinks could grow 30% every year over the next decade

Labor-market focus

The former Fed chair also brings with her a strong focus on the US labor market. Yellen has specialized in studying employment and spent much of her time at the central bank updating the tools used to gauge labor-market health. Her "ability to question the orthodoxy" and decade-old metrics and replace them with better options "is rare and very useful," Sahm said.

That focus would come at a time of mass unemployment in the US. Though the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October, more than 11 million Americans remain unemployed. Jobless claims climbed for two consecutive weeks this month for the first time since July, signaling the labor market's recovery is faltering. 

"If you care about full employment, if you care about workers, she has moved the dialogue in that direction," Sahm said.

Reviving the labor market is where Yellen's "credibility and gravitas will be most helpful to the Biden administration," Tedeschi noted.

Read more: A portfolio manager at $38 billion Baron Funds shares his checklist for investing in the most promising SPACs — and names 3 of the booming 'blank-check companies' he finds attractive now

Second act

Yellen is also no stranger to historic downturns. The economist served as the Fed's vice chair from 2010 to 2014, just as the US began to climb out of the Great Recession. No other candidates for Treasury secretary had "anything like" Yellen's experience in handling unprecedented downturns and making policy decisions that mattered, Sahm said.

"She has been in leadership roles in the darkest moments," she added. "The fourth quarter of 2008 was a very scary time. If you were inside of the fed, you knew that the world was sitting on the precipice."

Yellen also brings with her knowledge of how to fund an economic rebound. The former Fed chair has always been very focused on recovering first and dealing with government debt later, Tedeschi said.

"By her very nature, she is the opposite of a hack. She's an expert and incredibly well qualified for the job," he added.

Read more: Lazard's top ESG stock-picker outlines the 3-part strategy he's used to beat 75% of his peers and smash his benchmark without paying Tesla-like prices

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump was convinced he was going to win on election night in a repeat of 2016, and was 'shouting at everyone' when Fox News called Arizona for Biden

    Trump reacted with disbelief and rage when his chances of holding on to power began to slip away, according to the Washington Post.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? Obama the pretender

  • Honduran ex-president Zelaya stopped at airport with bag of money

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he had been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport for carrying $18,000 in cash, which he said was not his. Zelaya, who led Honduras from 2006 to 2009 and was an ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, was deposed by the military in a June 2009 coup as he was preparing to hold a referendum on presidential re-election, which his opponents said was a ploy to stay in power.

  • Tensions rise on Canary Islands as thousands of migrants seek new route into EU

    Peering down from their balconies at the luxury Waikiki hotel, more than a thousand migrants gaze out towards the sea that carried them on their desperate journey fleeing Africa. Their rickety fishing boats lie piled up on docksides waiting to be scrapped. Smashed hulls still bob in the water, a reminder of the eight lives claimed this week off Lanzarote as hundreds more migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands. The survivors’ safety in hotel accommodation amid the sprawling resorts of southern Gran Canaria is testament to local islanders’ proud benevolence. But generosity is running thin as tempers fray amid a growing crisis that has split Canarian leaders from their mainland colleagues, and reopened old wounds in Europe's hopeless attempt to control migration. The Canary Islands has seen arrivals increase tenfold in a year to around 20,000 by late November. Plans are now afoot to build one of Europe's largest migrant camps, housing 7,000 across three islands. Around 6,000 are currently living in 15 hotel complexes after a deal was struck between hoteliers and the Spanish government.

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

    A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said. Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50. News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

  • Reporter Update: Military Aircraft Dumps Fuel Over City of Jeannette

    A military aircraft making an emergency return to Pittsburgh International Airport dumped fuel over the City of Jeannette early Saturday morning. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose the widespread voter fraud he claims occurred in swing states, despite there being no evidence there was any. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud," he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? Obama the pretender

  • Government ready for 100 per cent increase in Hong Kong citizens coming to UK

    The Government is preparing for a 100 per cent increase in the number of Hong Kong citizens coming to Britain after Boris Johnson offered up to three million residents sanctuary. The Prime Minister said in July that Hong Kong's freedoms were being violated by a new security law and those affected would be offered the chance to settle in the UK and ultimately apply for citizenship. The Foreign Office estimated that 200,000 people would move from Hong Kong to the UK, but a leaked internal briefing paper warned of a "rapid rise in the issue of British National (Overseas) passports since June". BN(O) passport holders in Hong Kong were granted special status in the 1980s but currently have restricted rights and are only entitled to visa-free access to the UK for six months. Under the Government's plans, all BN(O)s and their dependents will be given the right to remain in the UK, including the right to work and study, for five years. They will be able to apply for settled status and, after a further year, seek citizenship.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • A man fatally shot a Black teenager in a hotel parking lot after confronting him over his loud music, Oregon police say

    Local activists criticized police comments saying that Ellison was killed because of his music and said they believe his death was race-related.

  • New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

    The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended rule, published Friday in the Federal Register, allows the U.S. government to conduct executions by lethal injection or use “any other manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence was imposed.” A number of states allow other methods of execution, including electrocution, inhaling nitrogen gas or death by firing squad.

  • Armenians rally for soldiers missing in Karabakh fighting

    A thousand people took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday demanding the authorities take action to find soldiers missing in recent fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • Trump attorneys described Giuliani as 'deranged' and likened the team pushing election fraud claims to a 'clown car,' report says

    The Washington Post reported that a rift developed in Trump's legal team over Rudy Giuliani's behavior.

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.