US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

PAUL WISEMAN
·8 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maybe it was just too good to be true.

For a few weeks in late January and early February, the U.S. economy seemed to have reached a rare sweet spot. Inflation was steadily slowing from painful heights. And growth and hiring remained surprisingly sturdy despite ever-higher interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve.

Perhaps, the thinking went, the Fed's inflation fighters were managing to nail a notoriously difficult “soft landing'': A scenario in which borrowing and spending slow just enough to tame inflation without tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession.

“We were looking at landings that were pillow-soft,’’ recalled Diane Swonk, chief economist at the accounting giant KPMG. “There was a bit of glee about that.’’

The financial markets roared their approval in the first six weeks of 2023, with stock prices surging on expectations that the Fed might soon pause and eventually reverse the series of aggressive rate hikes it began nearly a year ago.

Then something went wrong.

It began on Valentine's Day. The government said its closely watched consumer price index had surged 0.5% from December to January — five times the increase from November to December.

Over the next week and a half, two more government releases told essentially the same story: The Fed's drive to curb inflation wasn't even close to being won.

That realization brought a related worry: If high inflation was even stickier than we thought, then the Fed would likely keep raising rates — and keep them high — longer than was assumed. Those ever-higher borrowing rates would make it more probable that a recession, with layoffs and business failures, might occur.

“It's heartbreaking,'' Swonk said. “This has put the Fed back in defensive mode, and they're going to have to harden their resolve on rate hikes.''

Unsurprisingly, the stock market has recoiled at the prospect.

Here's a closer look at the economy's vital signs at a perplexing time of high interest rates, still-punishing inflation and surprisingly strong economic gains.

____

INFLATION

Consumer inflation, not much of a problem, on average, since the early 1980s, started picking up in the spring of 2021 as the economy roared out of recession and Americans spent freely again. At first, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and some economists dismissed the resurgent price spikes as likely a temporary problem that would resolve itself once clogged supply chains had returned to normal.

But the supply bottlenecks lasted longer than expected, and so did high inflation. Worse, Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago sent energy and food prices rocketing. By June 2022, consumer prices were 9.1% higher than they'd been a year earlier — the hottest year-over-year inflation in more than four decades.

By then, the Fed had begun, belatedly, to respond. It has raised its benchmark rate eight times since March 2022 in its most aggressive credit tightening since the early 1980s.

In response, consumer inflation edged down from its mid-2022 peak. It posted milder year-over-year increases for seven straight months as supply chains unclogged and higher borrowing costs worked their way through the economy, putting a brake on overspending.

Financial markets appeared ready to declare the inflation dragon all but slain.

Then came January's unexpectedly hot consumer inflation data. Two days later, the government reported that wholesale prices had jumped 0.7% from December to January, nearly twice what forecasters had expected.

Next came bad news from the inflation gauge the Fed watches most closely: The government's personal consumption expenditures price index. It accelerated 0.6% from December to January, far above the 0.2% November-to-December uptick. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 5.4%, up slightly from the annual increase in December and well above the Fed's 2% inflation target.

The PCE report “adds to the difficult if not impossible task facing the Fed in terms of getting inflation back to its 2% target without driving the economy into a ditch,'' said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc. consultancy.

One concern is that this time, inflation may prove harder to slow than it was initially. Households have increasingly shifted their spending away from physical goods like patio furniture and appliances to experiences like traveling, restaurant meals and entertainment events. Inflationary pressures, too, have shifted from goods toward services, where price acceleration can be harder to tame.

In part, that's because chronic labor shortages at stores, restaurants, hotels and other service-sector industries have led many employers in those industries to keep raising pay to attract or retain workers. Those employers, in turn, have generally raised their prices to make up for their higher labor costs, thereby fueling inflation.

Some economists expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by a substantial half-percentage point when it next meets March 21-22, after having announced only a quarter-point hike when it met Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

____

THE OVERALL ECONOMY

The flipside of the disquieting inflation news is good news on the state of the economy — or what would be considered good news in normal times. Even burdened by rising borrowing rates, the economy has proved stronger and sturdier than most forecasters had imagined.

“This economy today looks very different from where we thought it was in mid-January,'' said Peter Hooper, an economist at Deutsche Bank. “Before, we thought that things were slowing down, the labor market was softening, wage and price inflation was coming down.”

With inflation pressures still persistent, Hooper said, "there’s this growing expectation that the Fed has clearly more work to do.''

The economy regained its footing last summer after enduring an anemic first half of 2022. The nation's gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — contracted from January through March last year and again from April through June.

Though one informal definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negative growth, most economists set aside such concerns this time. They noted that the economy had shrunk in early 2022 because of factors unrelated to its underlying health: Leaner business inventories and a surge in imports, which widened the U.S. trade deficit.

GDP quickly regained momentum: It grew at a solid 3.2% annual rate from July through September and a 2.7% rate from October through December. Steady consumer spending contributed heavily to the growth.

Economists still foresee a recession sometime this year — they were always skeptical of a soft landing — but now see it coming later than they’d expected. A survey of 48 forecasters issued Monday by the National Association for Business Economics found that only a quarter of the respondents think a recession will have started by the end of March, down from half who had predicted so in December.

____

JOBS

The remarkable strength of the American job market has defied expectations throughout the economic tumult of the COVID years. 2021 and 2022 were the two best years for hiring in U.S. government records dating to 1940.

Job creation was expected to slow this year. Not so far. In January, employers added a blistering 517,000 jobs, far surpassing December’s 260,000 gain. And the unemployment rate reached 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969.

What's more, American workers as a whole are enjoying nearly unheard-of job security despite some high-profile layoffs in technology and a few other sectors. The government's count of monthly dismissals and layoffs sank below 1.5 million for the first time in 2021 and has stayed there since. There are now about two job openings, on average, for each unemployed American.

But a robust job market also puts upward pressure on wages — and therefore on prices. Which means further inflation.

“The kind of wage gains we're seeing and the kind of tightness in the labor market is consistent with 3.5% to 4% inflation, not 2% or 3%,'' KPMG's Swonk said. “That's the hard reality of where we are.''

____

CONSUMERS

Their jobs secure, their bank accounts still bolstered by pandemic-era savings, Americans have continued to spend, shrugging off higher interest rates and prices.

In January, retail sales rose at their fastest pace in nearly two years, rebounding from a tepid holiday shopping season. Even after accounting for inflation, consumers spent their after-tax dollars at the fastest pace since March 2021. Consumer spending on services, ranging from health care to dinners out to airline tickets, last year accounted for 95% of the economy's growth.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, estimates that consumers still have $1.5 trillion in “excess savings’’ — above what they'd have socked away if the pandemic hadn't hit — from government aid and from cutting back while stuck at home at the peak of the pandemic.

Still, inflation continues to cause hardships for millions of households. Adjusted for inflation, average hourly earnings have fallen for 22 straight months, government data shows. Many low- and middle-income families are turning to credit cards to sustain their spending.

___

HOUSING

The Fed's rate hikes, which so far have had only a limited effect on the overall economy, have walloped one industry: Housing.

Residential real estate depends on the willingness of people to borrow for what's typically the costliest purchase of their lives. As the Fed continually jacked up interest rates last year, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage topped 7% last fall — more than double where it began 2022 — before dropping back slightly.

The damage has been severe. Sales of existing homes have dropped for a record 12 straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors. And the government's GDP report showed that investment in housing plunged at an annual rate of nearly 26% from October through December after having tumbled 18% from April through June and 27% from July through September.

____

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba's top cigar maker puffs out more sales

    STORY: Sales at Cuban cigar maker Habanos rose last year.That was driven largely by growth in Europe, which made up more than half the company's sales.Buyers in the Asia-Pacific region also showed a taste for one of Cuba's most famous exports.Habanos called China the 'driving force' behind sales there.Jose Maria Lopez is co-chair of Habanos."Europe continues to consolidate its position as the world's leading region for Habanos, accounting for 54% of the world's sales. One of the major areas that we all know, which has grown in recent years is the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to increase its global weight and has now reached 19% of Habanos' worldwide sales turnover in value terms."Habanos said Monday (February 27) that sales rose 2% overall on the previous year, hitting $545 million. The cigar company said it has 40% of the global premium tobacco market.It's known for brands such as Cohiba and Montecristo. Luis Sanchez is the firm's co-chair."Of course with all the initiatives we have in terms of product and experience we provide to all cigar lovers, we are sure this year, we will even manage to surpass what we achieved in 2022."Habanos has had to recover from the effects of the health crisis.And it also faced severe disruption made by Hurricane Ian, which struck the main tobacco-producing region in Cuba.

  • Germany vows to hold up the EU’s combustion-engine car ban in push for synthetic efuels

    Germany had asked EU officials for an exemption to a 2035 combustion-engine ban for vehicles that burn so-called efuels.

  • Harvey Weinstein rape victim revealed her name. The power in reclaiming your identity.

    Evgeniya Chernyshova, known to the world as Jane Doe 1 in the Harvey Weinstein trial, explains why she has decided to reveal herself.

  • The Fed's going to have to come down hard on consumer demand to tame inflation

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down why the central bank has to maintain restrictive monetary policy, and the implications for stocks and spending.

  • For gardeners, botanical Latin is a language worth learning

    If you've been thumbing through a gardening catalog or shopping at a nursery, you've likely noticed two names assigned to each plant, a common name and a botanical name, the latter of which might read like a sort of pretentious, unpronounceable gibberish. The common name – often a cutesy marketing moniker – can get you into trouble. A single common name can be shared by many plants.

  • Rockets vs Nuggets Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Rockets host the Denver Nuggets

  • History Made At The SAG Awards

    It was a good night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the cast of ﻿“Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

  • Tech Carried the Stock Market. Now They’re Taking It Down With Them.

    It isn’t just the possibility that interest rates may have further to rise. It’s also that the economy is losing steam at the same time, something many investors haven’t experienced.

  • How Jimmy Carter integrated his evangelical Christian faith into his political work, despite mockery and misunderstanding

    Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care. AP Photo/John Bazemore, File“I am a farmer, an engineer, a businessman, a planner, a scientist, a governor, and a Christian,” Jimmy Carter said while introducing himself to national political reporters when he announced his campaign to be the 39th president of the United States in December 1974. As journalists and historians consider Carter’s legacy, this prelude to Carter’s ca

  • Pakistan central bank may hike rates another 200 bps to unlock IMF funds

    Pakistan’s central bank is widely expected to raise its key policy rate by 200 basis points in an off-cycle meeting on Thursday as it struggles to unlock critical funding from the IMF, a Reuters poll showed. Investors had anticipated an emergency meeting, which is not uncommon in Pakistan. The next meeting of the central bank's monetary policy committee was originally scheduled for March 16.

  • See the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2023 SAG Awards

    Celebrities including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, and more rolled out their best dresses for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild awards. See all the best red carpet looks here.

  • Jimmy Carter: Family affair to the White House and beyond

    When Jimmy Carter stepped onto the national stage, he brought along those closest to him, introducing Americans to a colorful Georgia family that helped shape the 39th president’s public life and now, generations later, is rallying around him for the private final chapter of his 98 years. “Family has always been important to Uncle Jimmy,” said Kim Fuller, whose father, Billy Carter, was the former president’s youngest brother and a favorite subject of national political reporters drawn to this family of Washington outsiders. Carter has long outlived his nuclear family, including his mother, Lillian, and Billy, both of whom featured prominently in his political life — bringing charm, occasional scandal and even a forgotten brand of cheap brew: “Billy Beer.”

  • US stocks trade lower as market limps toward February loss

    The S&P 500 was headed for a decline in February, led by the energy and real estate sectors. Sticky inflation stung stocks this month.

  • SAG Awards 2023: Here's a look at the red carpet arrivals

    Awards season provides famous people with dozens of opportunities to get dressed up and bask in the adoration of their adoring public, but only the Screen Actors Guild Awards are exclusively about actors basking in the adoration of other actors. That gives them an even greater incentive to show up and be fancy, because what’s better than looking great in front of your coworkers? The attendees at this year’s SAG Awards include Sam Elliott, Cara Delevigne, Tony Dalton, and Kathryn Newton, and thos

  • Markets Haven’t Moved Like This Since 1989. What It Means for 2023.

    The Supreme Court hears challenges to Biden’s student loan relief plan, Bath & Body Works rejects Third Point’s director nominee, and other news to start your day.

  • Millennial parents are saying ‘no’ to raising the next Jeff Bezos—because it’s more important for their children to be happy than ‘successful’

    Millennial parents value their child's contentment over success—and they're sacrificing their own careers in the process.

  • Apple Faces Challenges as China’s Smartphone Makers Launch iPhone Rivals

    Xiaomi and Honor are launching new high-end models. This comes as Apple reached its highest ever market share in China last year.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • South Africa has been grey listed for not stopping money laundering and terrorism funding. What it means

    South Africa provides fertile ground for money laundering and terrorism funding. shutterstockThe Financial Action Task Force has placed South Africa on a list of countries under increased monitoring, commonly known as the grey list, after it failed to address all of the shortcomings on money laundering and the financing of terrorism that the task force identified in its 2019 evaluation of the country. The decision has serious implications for the country, more specifically its financial services

  • Richard Gere's wife says he's 'mostly recovered' after suffering from pneumonia on vacation

    Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva revealed the "Pretty Woman" star has "mostly recovered" since being diagnosed with pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico.