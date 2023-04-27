US economy slows unexpectedly

Sylvan Lane
·3 min read

 

Why the economy is slowing down

Experts knew the economy slowed down in the start of 2023. They just didn’t realize it slowed that much.

The U.S. economy grew far slower than economists expected in the first quarter of 2023, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annualized rate of 1.1 percent in the first quarter, well below the 2 percent growth rate projected by economists and the 2.6 percent rate from the fourth quarter of 2022.

A rush of early-year consumer spending helped keep the economy firmly out of recession during the first quarter. But a steep decline in business spending and investment took a serious chunk out of growth.

The unexpectedly steep slowdown in economic growth is the latest sign of the U.S. economy feeling the brunt of stubborn inflation and steep Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The aftermath of the March banking crisis and fears of another financial crunch are also slowing the economy through steeper borrowing costs and less consumer confidence.

“The US economy is unwell, and it’s starting to show,” wrote EY chief economist Greg Daco in a Thursday analysis.

“Further softening in the job market in coming months — the last remaining leg propping up the consumer — will likely trigger a pullback in personal consumption,” he wrote.

Lyft will cut 1,000 jobs in upcoming layoffs

Lyft’s latest round of layoffs announced last week will include more than 1,000 job cuts in what the ride-sharing company says is an effort to cut costs.


Fed chief duped into fake interview with Russians posing as Zelensky

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was fooled by a Russian duo pretending to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a fake interview broadcast on Russian television, the central bank confirmed Thursday after multiple media reports.


‘Dreamers’ income more than doubled under DACA program: survey

A new survey of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients is highlighting the policy’s significant positive economic impact on its beneficiaries.


  • The Commerce Department on Friday will release the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.

  • The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing next Wednesday focused on barriers to mental health care.

California passes 1st-in-nation emission rules for trains

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California approved Thursday a first-in-the-nation, ambitious rule limiting rail pollution to aggressively cut greenhouse gas emissions in the state’s latest move to establish itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change.


  • Dow jumps 500 points on strong earnings, heads for best day since January (CNBC)

  • Priced Out of Florida, More Retirees Are Trying This Sunbelt State on For Size (The Wall Street Journal)

  • Snapchat’s new AI chatbot is already raising alarms among teens and parents (CNN)

Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill. Read more

Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment

Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a measure that would have allowed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to be added to the Constitution. Read more

