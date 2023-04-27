US economy slows unexpectedly
The U.S. House passed a debt ceiling bill by the slimmest of margins on Wednesday, April 26, with the final plan featuring $4.5 trillion in spending cuts while raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion...
E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump for defamation after he denied her claims that he abused her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.
Reuters/Mike SegarOn the first day of trial testimony Wednesday, E. Jean Carroll took the witness stand and provided unvarnished testimony that she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s. She testified: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it did not happen.”She testified that she and Trump went together to the lingerie department on the sixth floor of Bergdorf Goodman, flirting. When they got there, Trump followed her into the dressing room and pushed her
DeSantis' latest push to rein in Disney drew opposition Wednesday from Sarasota state Sen. Joe Gruters, the former head of the Florida GOP.
(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing the trial of a New York author’s civil sexual assault suit against Donald Trump criticized the former president over a new post on social media disparaging his accuser and her lawyer, saying it “seems entirely inappropriate.”Most Read from BloombergTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US VehicleUS Economic Growth Slows to 1.1% While Inflation AcceleratesSingapore Hikes Property Tax, Doubling Rate on Foreigners to 60%Germany in Talks to Limit Ex
"I don't need an excuse for not screaming," E. Jean Carroll snapped when Trump's lawyer questioned her reaction.
Fox NewsFox News has had a rough couple of weeks, so that could have been weighing on anchor Harris Faulkner on Thursday when she snapped at one of her guests for suggesting she’s a “far-right” advocate for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.“I’m a journalist,” Faulkner lashed out after Democratic politician Desiree Tims said “you guys”—i.e., Fox News—want DeSantis to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.During her morning news program The Faulkner Focus, the so-called “straight news” a
Well, that’s something you don’t see every day on Fox News.
The ongoing war between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney is heading to court. Today, Disney and its army of lawyers filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and others over what it calls a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” It’s the latest chapter in an ongoing war between the two.
They said they were writing to Congress to provide information about the handling of documents by the White House as Trump's presidency was ending.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -When attorneys for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appear in court to defend against Walt Disney Co's lawsuit that accuses the Republican official of weaponizing state government, they will see a familiar face, if not always a welcome one. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee has struck down several laws that defined DeSantis' conservative political agenda, including statutes that sought to limit the speech of college professors, curtailed protests and restricted voting access. Walker was nominated to the federal court by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.
If North Korea uses its nuclear weapons against the United States or its ally South Korea, it would be "the end" of Kim Jong Un's regime, Seoul and Washington announced this week.- Closer cooperation between its self-declared arch enemies, Washington and Seoul, is bound to concern Kim Jong Un's regime and there could be more missile launches to demonstrate this, experts say.
“Republicans don’t do dirty tricks,” Steve Bannon protested before Giuliani replied, “Well, how about this one?”
Scranton Joe meets Buckingham Chaz. Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via APThe fact that first lady Jill Biden, but not her husband, President Joe Biden, will be attending King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023, has not gone down too well with sections of the U.K. press. A “royal snub,” screamed headlines, while commentators grumbled about “Irish Joe” and his “hatred” of the Brits. The truth is, no U.S. president has ever attended a British coronation ceremony. Indeed, American presidents tend to av
Ever since the Social Security Board of Trustees first announced the combined assets of the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Funds are expected to be depleted in just over a...
Ivanka Trump ditched attorneys she shared with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and hired her own for upcoming $250 million civil suit, Forbes reports.
Moscow is browbeating foreign firms by seizing their assets in Russia.
The dinner "celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.–ROK alliance," according to an official release from the White House
Forget Mumbai. Dubai is the place to be
Could America survive a second Joe Biden presidency and potentially another five and a half years of the furthest Left administration in US history? The stakes are incredibly high, and the American people are increasingly worried about what the future holds.