US education secretary says Iowa law banning books, limiting LGBTQ teaching is 'overreach'

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona took aim Thursday at a new Iowa law that bans sexually explicit books from schools and restricts LGBTQ instruction, calling it 'an overreach of state government."

Cardona, who was in Iowa to discuss rural education and teacher apprenticeship programs, told the Des Moines Register in an interview that he shares Gov. Kim Reynolds' belief in the importance of parental involvement in education. But, he said a handful of parents should not make decisions for all children.

"What I'm seeing here in Iowa, what I'm seeing in other places, is an overreach of state government," he said.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

In recent years, Iowans have seen a multitude of changes to public education as Reynolds and a Republican-dominated Legislature have pushed for families to have more control over their children's learning.

As part of that effort, Republicans passed Senate File 496 during the 2023 legislative session. The law bans most books featuring sex acts, requires school administrators to inform a student's caregiver if the student asks to use a name other than their legal name or pronouns that do not match their sex assigned at birth, and bars teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation through sixth-grade.

In recent weeks, multiple plaintiffs have filed two lawsuits challenging the law.

Before states began enacting laws such as Iowa's education bill, parents and caregivers already had ways to be involved in their child's education including running for school board or taking part in parental advisory councils, Cardona said.

"I agree with Gov. Reynolds that parents need to be a bigger part of how we educate our students," he told the Register. "One of the things I said a couple years ago is as we recover from the pandemic, let's not go back to what it was before the pandemic. We need to improve education and that means improving access for parents and decision making."

But he took issue with how complaints by some conservative parents evolved into such sweeping legislation. The book portion of Senate File 496 stemmed, in part, from a handful of Iowa parents' frustrations over how hard they felt it was to remove books they deemed inappropriate from school libraries and/or curriculum.

Parents and caregivers have a right to say "I don't want my child being exposed to this book" or lesson, he said.

"What I don't like is having a small group of parents make decisions for everybody else's kids," Cardona said. "And I see that happening more and more."

School choice threatens to erode public education, Cardona says

Defunding public education is another issue Cardona — a former educator and administrator — sees school districts across the country grappling with.

In recent years, Reynolds has signed several bills into law which changed the landscape of school choice in Iowa, including ending the state's open enrollment deadline, expanding who can open a charter school and, this year, creating education savings accounts to pay for students' private schooling.

The savings accounts uses taxpayer money that otherwise would go to public schools pay families who apply up to $7,635 per student for private school expenses including tuition. Nearly 19,000 students were approved ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

More are expected to apply as more families qualify.

"When we start taking money away for private vouchers, the public education system is eroded," he said. "And what does that do for Iowa? For the public school where the student doesn't have the opportunity to go to a private funded institution?"

Cardona said parents have the right to choose where their kids attend school, but it is important to make sure all children have an opportunity to be successful.

"I myself benefited from choice," he said, "I went to a nontraditional high school, but I'm not in favor of school choice at the expense of quality education."

Cardona is in Iowa Thursday to visit Perry Community School District and the Des Moines Area Community College to learn about the college's teacher apprenticeship and pipeline program.

Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow is slated to join Cardona as part of roundtable, according to his office.

Reynolds' office was informed of the secretary's visit but did not respond, according Cardona's traveling press secretary.

Samantha Hernandez covers education for the Register. Reach her at (515) 851-0982 or svhernandez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @svhernandez or Facebook at facebook.com/svhernandezreporter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona condemns Iowa law banning books