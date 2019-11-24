US election 2020: Could former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick save the day for moderate Democrats?

Deval Patrick's term as governor of Massachusetts did not get off to the best of starts in February 2007.

With the state facing a $1 billion deficit and department heads told to trim budgets by 10 per cent, he chose to upgrade his official car from a Ford Crown Victoria to a Cadillac DeVille.

This did not go down well and a few wags still call him "Cadillac Patrick".

It is the sort of niggle which could come to haunt Mr Patrick, 62, as he enters the race for the Democratic nomination.

But against that is his record as governor of Massachusetts, which impressed voters sufficiently to give him a second term.

"He was a terrific governor of Massachusetts," said Setti Warren, the executive director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and former mayor of Newton, a town 10 miles west of Boston.

"He took Massachusetts out of recession. He increased investment in education and transportation. He made the state a leader in renewable energy and created an environment which allowed life sciences to flourish."

Mr Patrick's decision to enter the race, albeit belatedly, is evidence of the alarm among Democratic moderates that they will be swept away by the Elizabeth Warren juggernaut.

Joe Biden's faltering campaign has triggered gossip that Hillary Clinton could throw her hat into the ring along with billionaire philanthropist and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Mr Patrick offers a compelling backstory. He was raised by a single mother on the crime-plagued South Side of Chicago. Through diligence and intelligence, he gained entry to both Harvard and Harvard Law School.

As a lawyer, he served as US Assistant Attorney General in Bill Clinton's administration and also in the private sector – working for Bain Capital, the private equity firm co-founded by Mitt Romney.

Given the party's leftward drift, his association with a company synonymous with the man who ran against Barack Obama in the 2012 election, will do him few favours.

Doubts over his candidacy remain among Democrats like former Congressman Barney Frank.

"He was a perfectly able and competent governor, but there was nothing extraordinary about him.

"I have a problem with people like him and Mike Bloomberg saying they are coming in to save the Democratic party."

Steve Jarding, a veteran Democrat strategist, believes he has entered the race too late.

"Deval Patrick does not have a lot of time left. How many times will he get to New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina?

"Time is your friend until it becomes your enemy. He has some smart people around him and he has been a successful governor and these smart people will tell him that this is too late."