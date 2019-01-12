US election 2020: The Democrat candidates who are running for president

Tulsi Gabbard, Julian Castro and Elizabeth Warren will all vie to win the Democrat nomination

Tulsi Gabbard, the Democratic US Representative of Hawaii, has become the latest Democrat to throw her hat in the ring for the US presidential election in 2020.

In remarks aired by CNN on Friday, Ms Gabbard said she intended to pursue a challenge to Republican President Donald Trump.

"I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," Ms Gabbard said.

She is the latest to join what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field before the November 2020 presidential election.

Here are all the Democrats who have announced they will be running.

Elizabeth Warren

The US Senator of Massachusetts announced on December 31 she had formed an exploratory committee for a presidential run in 2020.

The following week, Ms Warren informally kicked off the nominating fight on a visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during an organising event at Curate event space in Des Moines, Iowa Credit: AP

In the state that holds the first presidential nominating contest in 13 months, Ms Warren introduced herself to Iowa crowds with tales of her working-class upbringing in Oklahoma and emphasised her signature theme of income inequality.

"Washington works great for those with money but not for anyone else. We need to call this what it is, corruption pure and simple," the Massachusetts senator told Democrats in Sioux City on the second of five public stops during her three-day visit.

So far she is the biggest name to enter the Democratic field.

Julian Castro

The Former San Antonio Mayor also kicked off the year by announcing his intention to run. Julian Castro introduced himself to Iowa Democrats early in January as a champion for universal health care and affordable housing as he indicated he was close to launching a run for the presidency.

Mr Castro, 44, spoke with party activists at a crowded house party in North Liberty after forming an exploratory committee in December.

Julian Castro, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans Credit: Reuters

Mr Castro said he would lay out his vision for making the United States "the smartest, the healthiest, the fairest and the most prosperous nation in the world." He said his plans would include expanding Medicare to allow access for all and addressing what he called a housing affordability crisis in which rising rents are squeezing the poor and middle class.