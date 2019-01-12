US election 2020: The Democrat candidates who are running for president

Tulsi Gabbard, the Democratic US Representative of Hawaii, has become the latest Democrat to throw her hat in the ring for the US presidential election in 2020.
In remarks aired by CNN on Friday, Ms Gabbard said she intended to pursue a challenge to Republican President Donald Trump.
"I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," Ms Gabbard said.
She is the latest to join what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field before the November 2020 presidential election.
Here are all the Democrats who have announced they will be running.
Elizabeth Warren
The US Senator of Massachusetts announced on December 31 she had formed an exploratory committee for a presidential run in 2020.
The following week, Ms Warren informally kicked off the nominating fight on a visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.
In the state that holds the first presidential nominating contest in 13 months, Ms Warren introduced herself to Iowa crowds with tales of her working-class upbringing in Oklahoma and emphasised her signature theme of income inequality.
"Washington works great for those with money but not for anyone else. We need to call this what it is, corruption pure and simple," the Massachusetts senator told Democrats in Sioux City on the second of five public stops during her three-day visit.
So far she is the biggest name to enter the Democratic field.
Read the full profile of Elizabeth Warren.
Julian Castro
The Former San Antonio Mayor also kicked off the year by announcing his intention to run. Julian Castro introduced himself to Iowa Democrats early in January as a champion for universal health care and affordable housing as he indicated he was close to launching a run for the presidency.
Mr Castro, 44, spoke with party activists at a crowded house party in North Liberty after forming an exploratory committee in December.
Mr Castro said he would lay out his vision for making the United States "the smartest, the healthiest, the fairest and the most prosperous nation in the world." He said his plans would include expanding Medicare to allow access for all and addressing what he called a housing affordability crisis in which rising rents are squeezing the poor and middle class.
Mr Castro, who served as the nation's housing secretary during President Barack Obama's second term, also promised that he will not accept money from political action committees tied to corporations and unions.
Read the full profile of Julian Castro.
John Delaney
The Democrat congressman from Maryland was the first to throw his hat into the ring when he made his announcement in September, 2017.
The 55-year-old said he was not seeking a fourth term in Congress, instead devoting time and money to his White House campaign.
Mr Delaney launched a pre-emptive strike to win some name recognition.
"I think am the right person for the job, but not enough people know that," he told the Telegraph at the time at a gathering of around 40 Democratic activists held in a suburban home in southern New Hampshire.
"So the way I solve that problem is by getting in early and spending more time."
Mr Delaney pitch is unashamedly moderate, this could prove to be a weakness at a time when some Democrats have buyer's remorse at having opted for Hillary Clinton rather than Bernie Sanders, whose campaign captured the public imagination
Read the full profile of John Delaney.
Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who is the first Hindu elected to Congress and the first member born in the US territory of American Samoa, said "the issue of war and peace" would be the main focus of her campaign.
The 37-year-old's run would not be without controversy. In 2016, she alarmed fellow Democrats when she met with Donald Trump during his transition to president and later when she took a secret trip to Syria and met with President Bashar Assad, who has been accused of war crimes and genocide. She questioned whether he was responsible for a chemical attack on civilians that killed dozens and led the U.S. to attack a Syrian air base.
She said she doesn't regret the trip and considers it important to meet with adversaries if "you are serious about pursuing peace." She also noted that the 2003 invasion of Iraq was based on faulty intelligence and said that she wanted to understand the evidence of the Syria attack.
Gabbard was one of the most prominent lawmakers to back Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Her endorsement came in dramatic fashion, with her resigning as a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee to express her support.
Likely contenders
The Democrat field could draw dozens of candidates.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is moving aggressively toward an expected presidential bid, filling out key staff positions, travelling to key states and nearing a choice on the location for a campaign headquarters, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions.
California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, are all weighing their own presidential bids and are expected to announce decisions in the upcoming weeks.
Vice President Joe Biden is also mulling whether to run in what is expected to be a long and potentially divisive presidential primary.