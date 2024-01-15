US election 2024 timeline: Republican primaries have started - here's what happens next

A look at some of the key dates as election campaigns start to ramp up

The pace of the 2024 presidential campaign is quickening with the Iowa caucuses launching on Monday.

Republican candidates are making their final bid for votes in freezing temperatures in state as caucuses officially begin, in what will serve as a powerful signal for the rest of the nomination.

As it stands, polls predict a close re-match between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in presidential race that would stand to be one of the most historically significant the country has seen.

But, the 2024 timetable is also complicated by the blizzard of litigation faced by Mr Trump, who will have to juggle campaigning with a series of court appearances.

Here The Telegraph gives you a comprehensive overview of all the key dates coming up.

Jan 10

The first GOP primary debate of 2024 took place at a CNN town hall in Iowa. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were the only candidates on stage.

Donald Trump counterprogrammed the debate by appearing on a Fox News town hall scheduled for the same time.

Jan 15

Iowa, the first state to vote in the Republican primary contest, hosts its caucuses.

Jan 15

Start of the second civil defamation case against Mr Trump brought by writer E Jean Carroll.

Jan 21

CNN hosts the second GOP primary debate in New Hampshire.

Jan 23

The New Hampshire primary has been set for Jan 23, despite the Democratic National Committee trying to put the date back.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife campaigning in Iowa on August 10 - Al Drago

February 3

The South Carolina Democratic primary.

Feb 24

The South Carolina Republican primary.

March 4

Trial date for Mr Trump in the Washington federal case charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

March 5 — ‘Super Tuesday’

The date when 15 states hold primaries and caucuses including Texas and California. It could be a decisive point in the Republican primary race.

March 12

Michigan among another seven states hold primaries and caucuses.

March 19

Primaries in four more states including Florida and Illinois.

March 25

Start of Stormy Daniels’ “hush money” case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Donald Trump during the Official Pro-Am Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10 - TIMOTHY A. CLARY

April

Primaries in Wisconsin, Delaware, Maryland Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

May

Primaries in Indiana, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kentucky and Oregon.

May 14

A pretrial hearing in the classified documents case, in which Mr Trump is accused by special prosecutor Jack Smith of illegally hoarding papers at Mar-a-Lago and obstructing the government’s attempts to retrieve them.

May 20

The classified documents case begins.

June

Primaries in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington DC.

July 15-18

The Republican National Convention takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Republican presidential candidate will officially be announced.

August 19-22

The Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago.

November 5

Election day.

December 10

The Safe Harbour Deadline – when states have to settle any disputes over who is sent to the Electoral College, the body that formally casts the votes to decide the outcome of the election.

Dec 16

Electors meet in their state capitals to formally cast their votes for the Electoral College.

Rioters storming the captiol on Jan 6 2020 - Jose Luis Magana

2025

January 6

The formal counting of votes in the Electoral College takes place at a joint session of Congress.

Following the 2020 census, Texas gained two electoral votes while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gained one.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost one.

It will be the first formal counting of the votes on Jan 6 since the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Jan 20 — Inauguration Day

The president-elect will be sworn into office.