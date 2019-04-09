US election polls: Joe Biden opens up sizable lead over 2020 Democrat rivals despite claims of unwanted touching

Joe Biden has established a sizable lead in polls of Democratic presidential contenders despite allegations of unwanted physical contact with women.

The former vice president had the support of 32 per cent of voters, according to a Morning Consult survey.

He was nine points ahead of Bernie Sanders, who had 23 per cent of support.

It was the first national poll conducted after several women came forwards to accuse the 76-year-old Democrat of unwanted touching.

In response, Mr Biden pledged in a video to be “more mindful” of respecting “personal space”.

Mr Biden has said he has “95 per cent” decided to run for the White House for a third time.

He is likely to face questions about his age – at 76 he will be the second oldest candidate after Mr Sanders – and his Senate record, which has been criticised for his authorship of the 1994 crime act that led to increased incarceration rates.

At least four women have come forward to accuse him of uninvited physical contact, including Lucy Flores, a Democrat who served in the Nevada State Assembly, former congressional aide Amy Lappos, Caitlyn Caruso and DJ Hill.

The women claimed he touched them or hugged them in a manner which made them feel uncomfortable.

Mr Biden also appeared to make light of the allegations by twice claiming he “had permission to hug” people he put his arms around on stage.

Donald Trump, who himself has been accused of sexual harassment of assault by around two-dozen women, used the allegations to mock Mr Biden by tweeting a doctored video showing the former vice president appearing to caress his own shoulders.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted between 1 and 7 April and included 13,644 voters.