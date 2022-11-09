US election: Republicans optimistic of House of Representatives win

US Republicans are increasingly optimistic they will win the House of Representatives, as votes are counted from Tuesday's midterm elections.

The BBC's US partner CBS News says the lower chamber of Congress is leaning towards the Republicans.

But the battle for the Senate is up in the air with key races still rated as toss-ups.

Though President Joe Biden is not on the ballot, the midterms will shape the fate of his agenda.

As the vote tally continued on Tuesday night, CBS estimated Republicans would win 192 seats, and Democrats 161.

The US network projects Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - a hotly tipped 2024 White House contender - will cruise to re-election as that state trends increasingly conservative.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is also forecast to comfortably beat his challenger, Democratic congresswoman Val Demings.

Also in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Frost is projected to get elected to the House representing the state's reliably liberal 10th district and, at 25, becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress.

Voting locations are still closing in time zones across the US, with exit polls suggesting the main issues for voters were inflation and abortion.

Some 32% of voters cited rising prices as most important, while 27% rated abortion as their priority, according to the Edison research data.

The emphasis on abortion could buoy Democrats, who have used the issue to get out the vote.

All 435 seats in the House and a third of the Senate are up for grabs.

Republicans have been widely expected to pick up the five seats they need to control the House.

Which party holds sway in the Senate is likely to come down to a handful of neck-and-neck races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, and those results might not be known for days.

Despite delivering on promises to lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp US infrastructure, Mr Biden's popularity has taken a pummelling amid the worst inflation in four decades.

But Republicans have their own political vulnerability on the issue of abortion following the conservative-dominated Supreme Court's decision this year to roll back a US constitutional right to the procedure.

The ruling triggered a swathe of restrictions on abortion in Republican-led states, energising liberal voters around the country and raising hopes among Democrats they might defy the historical political gravity that typically weighs on a governing party in the midterms.

Five US states held referendums about abortion on Tuesday, mostly to protect access to the procedure.

According to exit polls by the BBC's US partner CBS News, abortion was the top issue for Democratic voters, while Republicans and independents rated inflation as their top issue.

Nearly eight in 10 voters in the CBS exit poll said inflation had been a hardship for them, including about 20% who rated that hardship as severe.

Nearly half of voters said their financial situation was worse than it was two years ago - more than twice the number who thought it was better.

No major glitches were reported with voting on Tuesday beyond a few isolated problems typical of any election day.

Former President Donald Trump nevertheless seized on the hiccups in a bid to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote.

This election is also widely expected to serve as a launchpad for a 2024 White House comeback bid by Mr Trump who promised an announcement next week.

Mr Biden has argued that a Republican victory could weaken democracy.

Key state officials who have echoed Mr Trump's false claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020 are on the ballot on Tuesday, and they could supervise how future elections are run.

In the CBS exit polls, just one in 10 voters thought democracy in the US was very secure. About seven in 10 said American democracy was under threat.

Early voting allowed some 44.5 million Americans across the country to cast their ballots before election day.

US officials said with voting under way that they did not see a "specific or credible threat" to disrupt election infrastructure.