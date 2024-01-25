US Election Unspun: Sign up for our new BBC newsletter

It's going to be a very busy year in US politics.

With just over nine months to go until Americans go to the polls, the race for the White House is well under way And it's going to get noisy.

So if you want to keep track of what actually matters in the race, and why, we're launching a newsletter to keep you informed.

US Election Unspun - the new BBC newsletter

If you're in the UK, sign up here.

And if you're anywhere else, sign up here.

US Election Unspun will arrive in your inbox every Wednesday, and it'll be written by me, Anthony Zurcher. I've been reporting on US politics for nearly 30 years and have spent more than a decade here at the BBC, covering elections, Congress and the White House.

Each week, I'll send you my takeaway of what you really need to know from the election race and help you see the bigger global picture.

I'll also suggest articles for essential further reading that I hope will make you feel well-informed.

As you probably know, American politics can be serious, amusing and downright absurd, and sometimes all three at once. So I'll try to cover the lighter aspects too.

If you have burning questions you'd like me to answer. Please drop me a line at USElectionUnspun@bbc.co.uk, and I will do my best to answer them in an upcoming edition.

US Election Unspun is just one of a growing number of newsletters available from the BBC.

Sign up for those available in the UK here and, if you are based outside the UK, explore all those available to you here.