US Embassy in Beirut says it's still open and operating | Fact check

The claim: Department of Defense evacuated US embassy in Beirut and told Americans to leave Lebanon immediately

An Oct. 11 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, about the U.S. Department of Defense's supposed strategy to protect Americans in the Middle East.

"#BREAKING," reads the X post. "The US Department of Defense evacuates the US Embassy in Beirut and urges US citizens to leave Lebanon immediately."

The post received more than 1,000 likes in one day. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Instagram, Facebook and X.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Fact check roundup: Israel-Hamas war sparks many misleading claims online. Here's what's true and false.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The embassy published a statement saying it's still open and operating like normal. It announced a regional security alert, warning U.S. citizens to avoid travel in the area and to exercise caution.

Embassy debunks evacuation claims on social media

Americans are struggling to return to the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict as American airlines have canceled flights in and out of Tel Aviv, Israel. The State Department's first charter flight out of Israel left Oct. 13 and landed in Greece, as USA TODAY previously reported.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, has cautioned U.S. citizens in the area to exercise caution but hasn't shut down, according to statements it published on Facebook and X on Oct. 11, the same day this claim was made.

"The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has not evacuated and is open and operating normally," the posts read. "Reports saying otherwise are false."

Fact check: Las Vegas Sphere debunks claim that it projected image of Israeli flag

The embassy announced a regional security alert on Oct. 9, warning U.S. citizens in the region to exercise caution.

"Individuals should follow local government advice to increase their security awareness, avoid areas around demonstrations and check local media for updates and traffic advisories," the alert says. "U.S. citizens who need assistance should contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate. U.S. citizens who wish to leave the region and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the border crossings or verify flights at nearby airports."

The embassy then reiterated this information in an Oct. 10 statement, saying U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the Israel-Lebanon border area.

The X user who originally shared the claim posted an update on Oct. 11 explaining the claim wasn't true.

"Reports that the US embassy in Beirut was evacuating were false and not properly confirmed," the user said in the post.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response. The X user couldn't be contacted.

Lead Stories and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Embassy in Beirut debunks evacuation claims | Fact check