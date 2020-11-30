US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

FILE - In this June 21, 2019 file photo, George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The United States Embassy in Budapest on Monday condemned an article published by a Hungarian official that drew parallels between American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros and Adolph Hitler and the Nazis.

The embassy posted on its Twitter account that it “strongly condemns” statements made in an article equating a debate over the European Union’s bid to bolster democratic standards within its member countries “with the horrific murder of millions of people during the Holocaust.”

On Saturday, Szilard Demeter, a ministerial commissioner for culture and the head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote an opinion piece in pro-government news site Origo referring to Europe as “George Soros’ gas chamber,” and calling Soros “the liberal Führer (whose) liber-aryan army deifies him more than did Hitler’s own.”

In the piece, Demeter also noted the conflict over the European Union’s next budget, which Hungary and Poland are holding up over provisions that could block payments to countries that do not uphold democratic standards. He referred to the two countries, both of which are under EU investigation for undermining judicial independence and media freedom, as “the new Jews.”

Soros, who was born in Hungary and is a Holocaust survivor, is a frequent target of right-wing prime minister Viktor Orban, who opposes Soros’ philanthropy which favors liberal causes.

The statements prompted strong reactions from several Hungarian Jewish groups and Hungarian opposition politicians while the Israeli embassy condemned the article. More than 12,000 people including numerous Hungarian public figures like Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony have so far signed a petition demanding Demeter’s resignation.

Demeter retracted the article on Sunday following the backlash and said he would delete his Facebook account.

