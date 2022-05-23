US embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, could be guarded by American troops, Pentagon sources say

Greg Norman, Jennifer Griffin
·1 min read

U.S. Special Operations forces could be deployed to Kyiv, Ukraine, to guard the newly-reopened American embassy there in the event the Pentagon is asked to provide protection, sources have revealed to Fox News on Monday.

Conversations about the possible deployment of U.S. troops, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal, come after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last Wednesday that the U.S. is "officially resuming operations" at its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which was evacuated prior to the start of Russia’s military invasion.

"We are in close touch with our colleagues at the State Department about potential security requirements now that they have resumed operations at the embassy in Kyiv," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told Fox News in a statement.

"But no decisions have been made, and no specific proposals have been debated at senior levels of the department about the return of U.S. military members to Ukraine for that or any other purpose," he added.

US MILITARY WILL DEFEND TAIWAN ‘IF IT COMES TO THAT,’ BIDEN SAYS 

Two senior Pentagon sources tell Fox News that the Pentagon is discussing a range of options in the event it is asked to protect the embassy, and that includes sending in Special Operations Forces.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 25.
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 25. John Moore/Getty Images

Ultimately, the U.S. would like to get back to training Ukrainian forces inside Ukraine like they did before the war broke out, the sources added.

But they also said that option has not been briefed to President Biden and has no timeline.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, is now in its 89th day.

