US Embassy in Tokyo warns of 'suspected racial profiling' by Japanese police





The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo issued a tweet on Sunday warning that foreigners were being stopped by Japanese police in "suspected racial profiling incidents."

"The U.S. Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents. Several were detained, questioned, and searched," the tweet said.

"U.S. citizens should carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained," it added.

The U.S. Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents. Several were detained, questioned, and searched. U.S. citizens should carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained. pic.twitter.com/a8BkAU7eCR

- U.S. Embassy Tokyo, ACS (@ACSTokyo) December 5, 2021

The embassy's warning message came not long after Japan closed its borders to foreigners amid concerns surrounding the omicron variant.

While foreigners with resident status in Japan are permitted to re-enter the country, foreign tourists, businesspeople and students are prohibited from entry as a result of the country's current COVID-19 restrictions, according to Bloomberg.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents in a Japanese poll said they were in support of the border measures, Bloomberg reported.

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan fell slightly this year to 2.8 million, Bloomberg reported, citing the Ministry of Justice. Less than 2 percent were American citizens, or about 54,000 people.