US employers add disappointing 235,000 jobs in August as Delta variant dampens hiring

Employment data shows big slowdown in hiring in August 2021 as the Delta variant of Covid-19 hits US economic confidence (Getty Images)

An abrupt slowdown in hiring shows that the Delta variant of Covid-19 is having a significant impact on the US economy in addition to its impact on the health of the nation.

Just 235,000 jobs were added in August according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, coinciding with the startling increase in coronavirus cases and deaths across much of the South and Mid West.

Economists had been hoping for an increase of three times that number, with 725,000 new hires forecast.

The unemployment rate nevertheless fell from 5.4 per cent in July to 5.2 per cent.

Since April 2020 when unemployment peaked in the initial economic shutdown sparked by the arrival of the pandemic on American shores in the preceding month, 17 million jobs have been gained back.

To reach the pre-pandemic number of jobs, a further 5.3 million new hires would have to take place to reach the 152.5 million jobs recorded in February 2020.

This looked like a near-term possibility, with 962,000 jobs added in June and another 1.05 million in July, hence the disappointment of the August numbers, even as the July figures were revised upwards.

Average monthly employment gains this year of 586,000 jobs show how much of a miss this was, with employment in retail declining over the month by 29,000 jobs.

While the leisure and hospitality sector has been a big driver of job job growth in recent months as Americans begin to travel and go out again, in August new hiring was flat.

More follows...