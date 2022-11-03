US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes

FILE - A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The U.S. government will issue the October jobs report on Friday morning. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.

Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%.

A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and low unemployment have been good for workers. But they have also contributed to rising prices.

“Employers continue to be worried that it’s going to be harder to to hire tomorrow than today, so that actually suggests they don’t see a recession on the horizon," said Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan who was an economic adviser to President Barack Obama.

Stevenson noted that more than half of last month's net hiring was in industries — health care, education, restaurants and hotels, for example — that still appear to be catching up from the sharp job losses they endured during the pandemic recession. Hiring in such sectors will likely continue, she suggested, even if the economy slows.

The October jobs figures were the last major economic report before Election Day, with voters keenly focused on the state of the economy. Chronic inflation is hammering the budgets of many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns in the midterm congressional elections. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats over inflation in their drive to regain control of Congress.

The latest data offered hints that the job market might be cooling, if only gradually, as the Fed is hoping to see. Over the past three months, hiring gains have averaged 289,000, down from a sizzling monthly rate of 539,000 a year ago. Average hourly pay, on average, rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September and down from a 16-year peak of 5.6% in March.

The tick-up in the jobless rate occurred because about 300,000 Americans said they were no longer employed. The unemployment rate is calculated from a separate survey from the jobs figure and can sometimes move in a different direction in the short term.

Still, last month’s wage increase will likely continue to fuel inflation pressures.

“This report was definitely strong enough to keep the Fed on track raising rates,” said Jonathan Pingle, an economist at UBS.

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have pointed to the vigorous resurgence in hiring as evidence that their policies have helped get Americans back to work faster than the nation managed to do after previous downturns. But that message has been overtaken in the midterm political campaigns by the crushing surge of inflation, which has soured many Americans on the economy under Democratic leadership in Congress and the White House.

The October jobs report showed that job gains were widespread. Health care added 53,000, with hospitals and doctors' offices continuing to re-staff after having lost many workers at the height of the pandemic. Manufacturing added 32,000. A category that includes engineers, accountants and lawyers added 39,000.

Still, some corners of the economy have begun to flag under the weight of rising prices and much higher borrowing costs engineered by the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Especially in industries like housing and technology, hiring has waned. Many tech companies, such as the ride-hailing firm Lyft and the payment company Stripe, have announced plans to lay off workers. Amazon says it will suspend its corporate hiring.

More broadly across the economy, though, the pace of layoffs remains unusually low. And companies in travel, restaurants, manufacturing and health care are still hiring steadily. Southwest Airlines told investors last week that it was on track to hire 10,000 employees this year, including 1,200 pilots. Laboratory Corporation of America said it plans significant hiring.

Jerry Flanagan, CEO of JDog Brands, says his company's sales are still growing and its franchisees are still hiring even after the company raised prices to cover higher fuel costs. The company employs mostly veterans to do junk hauling and carpet and floor cleaning and has about 300 outlets nationwide.

“They need laborers,” Flanagan said of the company’s branches. “They need people hauling the junk. They need drivers, they need carpet cleaning technicians."

Flanagan said his company would try to avoid layoffs even if the economy slows. If sales decline, workers can shift to distributing door hanger advertisements, lawn signs and other marketing.

“They’re going to hold onto these people as long as they can,” Flanagan said. “There’s so much work out there.”

Some employers are finally finding all the staff they need.

This week, the Rainbow Blossom Natural Foods Markets in Louisville, Kentucky, finally filled all the jobs it had been advertising after more than a year of struggling with short staffing.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Summer Auerbach, co-owner of the family-owned five-store chain.

Auerbach said the economic environment appears to be shifting back toward the pre-pandemic economy. For the first time in months, for example, applicants are following up via email to check on their applications.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the strong job market is feeding inflationary pressures as businesses continue to raise pay. In September, average wages rose more than 6% from 12 months earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Pay raises can feed inflation if companies pass on at least part of their higher labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices.

Powell spoke after the Fed announced a fourth straight three-quarter-point increase in its benchmark rate. It was the latest in a series of unusually large hikes that have heightened the risk of a recession.

Housing has absorbed the worst damage from higher borrowing costs. The Fed’s rate hikes have sent average long-term mortgage rates surging to around 7%. Home sales have cratered, and once-soaring home prices have started to slow.

For now, the economy is still growing. It expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the July-September quarter after having contracted in the first six months of the year. With inflation still painfully high and the Fed making borrowing increasingly expensive for consumers and businesses, most economists expect a recession by early next year.

Recommended Stories

  • October jobs report: U.S. adds 261,000 payrolls, unemployment rises to 3.7%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the October jobs report.

  • Massachusetts man accused of killing woman dies after he ingests battery acid, DA says

    A Massachusetts man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman to death has died after telling authorities he ingested battery acid, the district attorney said.

  • Major banks support rainforest oil project despite problems

    In the Putumayo region of the Colombian Amazon, Segundo Meneses' daily routine took him to the Chufiya river, its banks verdant and waters alive with catfish and piranha. It was an oil slick that he says went on to sicken his young family and poison their cows and pigs. The British law firm Leigh Day is now suing Amerisur, the oil company operating in the region, on behalf of 171 Putumayo farmers, including Meneses.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 28 October - 2 November 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Hiring Remains Robust, With Signs of a Slowdown

    The jobs numbers are an early indication that the economy could be trending in the direction the Fed Reserve wants to see as it works to tame inflation.

  • Elon Musk begins mass layoffs at Twitter

    SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk is beginning mass layoffs at Twitter, sharply reducing the company's workforce of 7,500 and beginning his wholesale overhaul of the company, as he took aim at a work environment he has decried as too relaxed. "Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the email to workers read, instructing them of how they may learn whether their position was affected. "We recognize that t

  • U.S. employers keep hiring at solid pace, adding 261,000 jobs

    The job numbers are a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.

  • Cavco (CVCO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cavco (CVCO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70.81% and 4.92%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tally of homeless veterans fell 11%, biggest drop in 5 years

    The number of veterans in the United States experiencing homelessness dropped by 11% since 2020, the biggest decline in more than five years, the Biden administration reported Thursday. There were 33,136 homeless veterans in January of this year, compared with 37,252 in 2020, according to the Point-in-Time count conducted by the departments of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development as well as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. “One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many, but the ... count shows that we are making real progress in the fight to end veteran homelessness,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.

  • US-China Friction Gives Kim Jong Un the Freedom to Fire Away

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s unprecedented barrage of missiles is underscoring the costs of Washington’s tensions with Beijing, since China has shown little appetite for additional sanctions over the country’s nuclear program.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Khan in stable condition after shooting

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said. Khan's protest march and rallies were peaceful until the afternoon attack on Thursday, when a gunman opened fire at his campaign truck. The shooting has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a country with a history of political violence and assassinations.

  • US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use

    The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests. The launches have sent South Koreans scrambling for shelter and further frayed the nerves of a population already mourning the loss of more than 150 people at a horrific Halloween crowd crush. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting Thursday at the Pentagon, released a joint statement saying they “strongly condemned” North Korea’s escalating military flexing, including ballistic missile test launches, multiple rocket launches and coastal artillery.

  • Being Underweight China Could Be Dangerous: DWS's Taylor

    Sean Taylor, APAC chief investment officer and head of emerging markets at DWS, discusses Federal Reserve policy, how it impacts his investing in Asia and his outlook for China. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Here's when the next drawing is and how to play.

    The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:59 p.m. ET. The jackpot is an estimated $1.5 billion.

  • Money Market vs. High-Yield Savings: Which Is Best for Me?

    Money market accounts and high-yield savings accounts are broadly similar. Each is a depository account that pays higher interest than a standard savings account, but which also comes with some restrictions on how you can use your money. With a … Continue reading → The post Money Market vs. High-Yield Savings: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Mover Asia: Alameda Research, FTX Are Bound to Each Other; Bitcoin Trades Sideways, Dogecoin Plunges Late as Twitter Halts Work on Crypto Wallet

    DOGE plunged late on Thursday after news that Twitter was halting work on its crypto wallet project. Insights: Alamedia Research and crypto exchange FTX are bound together, a recent Alameda document underlines.

  • Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/4)

    The Boston Celtics will host the Chicago Bulls with another shot at revenge as they play the only team not based in Ohio to beat them so far in the 2022-23 NBA season.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress

    Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."

  • Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’

    Jaws drop on Twitter as the ex-president's critics think they know exactly who he means.

  • Trump rages at New York judge who imposed a watchdog on the Trump Org

    The former president stepped up his attacks on judge Arthur Engoron who is adjudicating in a fraud lawsuit against Trump and his businesses.