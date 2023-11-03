US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
The nation's employers slowed their hiring in October, adding a modest but still decent 150,000 jobs, a sign that the labor market may be cooling but remains resilient despite high interest rates that have made borrowing much costlier for companies and consumers.