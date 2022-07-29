Two US Cost Gauges Surpass Estimates, Stoking Inflation Concern

Molly Smith
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two key US inflation gauges posted larger-than-forecast increases on Friday, heightening concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt continued aggressive interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Labor Department’s employment cost index, a broad gauge of wages and benefits, increased 1.3% in the second quarter from the prior three months, compared with a 1.2% median estimate from economists. Separately, the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures price index, which forms the basis for the Fed’s inflation target, rose on a monthly basis in June by 1%, the fastest since 2005.

Employers, with a near-record number of open positions, are trying to attract and retain workers with higher pay and other perks, while consumers are being squeezed across the board and particularly by food and fuel costs. Fed officials have implemented the steepest interest-rate hikes in decades and have signaled their top priority is to reduce high inflation, though speculation mounted in financial markets this week that a slowing economy will force the central bank to lower borrowing costs early next year.

Two-year Treasury yields climbed after the data and US stocks also gained on Friday. Federal funds futures markets showed traders increased bets on a 75 basis-point hike in September, though they continued to wager that a 50 basis-point hike was the most likely outcome.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has often referenced the ECI as a key measure of labor market tightness. In a press conference Wednesday following the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points, he said the index is “a very important one because it adjusts for composition” of employment.

Unlike the earnings measures in the monthly jobs report -- which is forecast to show next week that average hourly earnings moderated in July -- the ECI is not distorted by employment shifts among occupations or industries. Compared with a year earlier, the labor costs measure rose 5.1%, a fresh record in data back to the early 2000s.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The surprisingly high employment cost index (ECI), the Fed’s preferred wage gauge, means the central bank’s struggle with inflation is far from over, and bets on a “Fed put” for the market are clearly premature. Contrary to the expectation of markets -- and Bloomberg Economics -- wage growth shows signs of re-accelerating. Today’s data point has increased the risk that the Fed will have to go for another “unusually large” rate hike when it meets next in September.

--Anna Wong, chief US economist

Click here for the full note

Even though wages are rising fast, they’re still not keeping up with inflation, forcing many Americans to make tough financial choices. Recent commentary from companies like Walmart Inc. and Best Buy Co. show consumers are dedicating much of their budget to essentials, leaving little leftover for other purchases.

Inflation-adjusted spending barely rose in June after falling in the prior month, the Commerce Department data show. As higher prices take a bigger bite out of consumers’ budgets, savings are dwindling. The saving rate declined to 5.1%, the lowest since 2009, according to the report.

Another report Friday showed consumers’ long-term inflation expectations remained elevated in July, weighing on sentiment, according to data from the University of Michigan.

Wages Rising

Wages and salaries for civilian workers rose a record 5.3% from a year earlier. Benefits gained 4.8%. Excluding government, private wages increased 5.7% from a year earlier.

While the monthly employment report’s hourly earnings figures are showing smaller annual increases, the Atlanta Fed’s wage growth tracker climbed 6.7% in June from a year earlier -- the most in data back to 1997. Powell also has said that the ECI hasn’t reflected the same slowdown in wage growth yet.

Friday’s report show that compensation gains last quarter were broad based, with sales, finance and retail trade among the biggest increases.

There are signs that the labor market is softening, however. Companies like Rivian Automotive Inc. and Spotify Technology SA have either let workers go or said they’ll slow hiring, citing economic uncertainty. Jobless claims have generally been rising, and as the Fed continues to hike rates, that’ll likely curb demand for labor.

For now, the job market is still “extremely tight,” per Powell’s assessment, and that could keep wage growth heated. The numbers of vacant positions has eased somewhat, but is still close to a record.

Many companies are still struggling to find qualified workers, but some are starting to make progress.

“We absolutely have seen labor headwinds in the first half, but as we noted in our comments, we are starting to see those ease in the latter part of the second quarter and even the results that we’re seeing in July so far,” Northrop Grumman Corp. CEO Kathy Warden said on an earnings call this week.

But the economy is losing momentum, highlighted by a report Thursday that showed a second-straight decline in gross domestic product. That will likely keep a lid on future wage gains.

(Updates with University of Michigan data)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Index Jumps in June, Reversing May’s Modest Decline

    The core PCE deflator, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, shows inflation rose by 4.8% in June year over year, up from 4.7% the previous month.

  • U.S. labor costs rise strongly in second quarter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. labor costs increased strongly in the second quarter as a tight jobs market continued to boost wage growth, which could keep inflation elevated and give the Federal Reserve cover to continue its aggressive interest rate hikes. Other data on Friday showed consumer spending accelerating in June, though the uptick was tied to higher costs for gasoline as well as a range of other goods and services, with monthly prices surging by the most since 2005. "The Fed will continue to grapple with trying to tame inflation without tipping the economy into a recession," said Dante DeAntonio, an economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania "The data on wage and price growth will not do them any favors as upward pressure clearly remains even as the overall economy has weakened."

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • Inflation Hits Fresh Four-Decade High, According to Fed’s Preferred Measure

    Consumer prices rose 6.8% in June from a year earlier, up from 6.3% in May and April, as measured by the Commerce Department’s personal-consumption expenditures price index. The gain in June marked the sharpest rise since January 1982.

  • US Consumer Spending Barely Rose in June as Inflation Picked Up

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer spending barely rose in June after falling in the prior month, underscoring how decades-high inflation has eroded Americans’ paychecks and tempered demand.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekUS Economy Sh

  • A key US inflation gauge reaches 6.8% as prices keep surging

    An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.8% in June from a year ago, the biggest increase in four decades, and leaving Americans with no relief from surging costs. Friday's government figures underscored the persistence of the inflation that is eroding Americans' purchasing power, dimming their confidence in the economy and threatening Democrats in Congress in the run-up to the November midterm elections. A separate government report Friday reinforced the fact that the economy remains gripped by inflation pressures.

  • Man bonds out of jail after road rage shooting caught on video

    The conditions state he may not have contact with the victim or possess any weapons. At last check, Nazly Ortiz, who was seen firing a gun in the video, was still in jail.

  • Stimulus Update: Fed Rate Hikes Could Slow Inflation and Help Make Up for Absent Stimulus Checks

    On July 27, the Federal Reserve made a bold move in an effort to fight soaring inflation -- it implemented a 0.75% hike to its federal funds rate for the second month in a row. In the coming months, that could translate into higher credit card interest rates, personal loan rates, mortgage rates, and auto loan rates. By raising interest rates, the Fed's intention is to make it more expensive for consumers to borrow money.

  • Ukraine Latest: Jail Attack Dispute; Grain Ships May Sail Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said it’s close to restarting grain shipments, although the timing will depend on go-ahead from the United Nations. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to the Odesa region to watch grain being loaded at the port of Chornomorsk.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The C

  • P&G Falls After Warning as Inflation Hits It Worse Than Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. shares fell after its forecast for earnings and sales growth lagged Wall Street estimates and it warned about another year of elevated costs, showing that the consumer-products giant is struggling worse than some peers amid high inflation.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since A

  • Roku withdraws forecast for annual revenue growth rate, shares tumble

    (Reuters) -Roku Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday and withdrew its revenue growth rate estimate for the year as the current economic turmoil squeezes its ad business, sending the streaming platform's shares down 26%. While inflationary pressures and fears of a recession have forced advertisers to make cuts to their marketing budgets this year, increasing competition has also added to the headaches of companies selling online ads. California-based Roku, which issued a downbeat revenue forecast for the current quarter, was also hit by consumers tightening their spending amid soaring food and fuel prices.

  • West Virginia bars five financial firms for deemed fossil fuel 'boycotts'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -West Virginia has barred five major financial institutions, including Blackrock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , from new state business after determining that they were boycotting the fossil fuel industry. Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co are also barred on similar grounds, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. Spokespeople for Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley said the banks disagreed with the decision, and a spokesperson for JPMorgan called it "disconnected from the facts."

  • First Global Gold Exchange in India Seen Burnishing Hub Role

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s first global gold exchange aims to create a regional bullion hub that will allow more jewelers to import the precious metal.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Rem

  • These Funds Promise Protection in a Down Market. It’s Working.

    Defined-outcome ETFs use options to mitigate equity market losses—but also cap gains. Here’s how they work.

  • N.C. Chick-fil-A faces backlash over asking volunteers to work drive-thru for food, not pay

    A Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina faces online criticism after seeking volunteers to work the new drive-thru express for food, not wages.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • Exxon, Chevron, Shell Report Record Profits on High Energy Prices

    Exxon, Chevron and Shell banked a record $46 billion in collective profits in the second quarter, fueled by lucrative oil-refining margins and the highest energy prices in over a decade.

  • JPMorgan Must Face Former Compliance Employee’s Lawsuit, Judge Rules

    District Judge Jed Rakoff’s ruling paves the way for a December trial on claims that JPMorgan fired a former compliance employee for activity protected under an anti-retaliation law.

  • India Launches First Global Gold Exchange

    In today's "India Focus" segment, Ashok Gautam, managing director and chief executive officer at India International Bullion Exchange IFSC, discusses the launch of India's first global gold exchange, who can trade on the exchange and his expectations of liquidity and trading volumes. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • U.S. employment cost pressures remain hot in second quarter

    Employment cost pressure accelerated in the second quarter on an annual basis, according to data from the Labor Department released Friday.