US envoy cites 'framework' for US-Taliban deal: NYT

In this photo released by the Afghan Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks to U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, third left, at the presidential palace in Kabul. Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

U.S. and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a "framework" for a plan aimed at ending the brutal conflict that has crippled Afghanistan since the U.S. invasion more than 17 years ago, the New York Times reported Monday.

The agreement outlines a commitment from the Taliban that Afghanistan not host terrorists or terror networks. The U.S. would begin withdrawing troops in return for a cease-fire and talks that would include the Kabul government.

“We have a draft of the framework that has to be fleshed out before it becomes an agreement,” an American envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, told the Times in Kabul. “The Taliban have committed, to our satisfaction, to do what is necessary that would prevent Afghanistan from ever becoming a platform for international terrorist groups or individuals.”

Last week, Khalilzad had cited "significant progress" after talks in Qatar. The 14,000 U.S. troops remaining in the South Asian country advise the Afghan military and conduct counterterrorism operations.

The U.S. also is demanding the Taliban conduct talks directly with the Kabul government. Taliban representatives previously have agreed to talk only with U.S. officials – and only about removal of foreign troops from the war-torn nation of 35 million people.

"We have a number of issues left to work out," Khalilzad said Friday. "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and 'everything' must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive cease-fire."

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke to his nation Monday, inviting direct talks with the Taliban and assuring Afghans that no deal would be made without his participation. He said no country wants foreign troops indefinitely, but that for now they remain crucial for his country.

President Donald Trump has frequently questioned the value of continued U.S. troop involvement in Afghanistan.

Abdul Hakim Mujahid, a former Taliban official and currently a member of the country's High Peace Council, expresses optimism with the talks but stressed that more discussions are needed in the coming weeks or months.

"Afghanistan's problem is not so simple that it can be solved in a day, week or month; it needs more time and more discussions," Mujahid told the Associated Press.

A senior American official told the Times the Taliban representatives had requested a break in negotiations to speak with the group’s leadership about details of the proposed cease-fire between militants and the Kabul government.

About 2,400 U.S. military personnel have died in Afghanistan – including one last week – since American forces launched the offensive that toppled the Taliban government just weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. A Taliban car bomb attack a week ago killed at least 45 people, including dozens of Afghan intelligence officials.

