New US envoy to Japan vows support amid regional tensions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI and HARUKA NUGA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rahm Emanuel
    Rahm Emanuel
    Mayor of Chicago
  • Yoshimasa Hayashi
    Japanese politician

TOKYO (AP) — Washington is “fully committed” to working with Japan to confront growing regional tensions, the new U.S. ambassador to Tokyo, Rahm Emanuel, said Tuesday.

Emanuel was speaking at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Miniser Yoshimasa Hayashi, where the two discussed issues including North Korea's missile advancement and China's increasingly assertive actions in the Asia Pacific.

“The United States is fully committed to working with Japan as a full ally to counter the challenges and to really realizing our shared vision for a truly free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Emanuel.

The American envoy criticized China’s use of “coercion, intimidation and disinformation” as its influence rises in the region.

Emanuel arrived in Tokyo in late January, amid escalating North Korean missile tests.

“North Korea is testing missile capabilities, testing regional stability and testing the global community's patience,” he said.

North Korea on Monday said it test-launched the day before an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington has vowed support for its Asian allies.

Emanuel also called Russia's amassing of military force along the Ukraine border “a clear and consequential threat to peace, security and a rules-based system.”

Hayashi said he hoped to “develop a relationship in which we can have candid discussions so that we can further strengthen our alliance.”

Emanuel's ambassadorship to Japan will become official after he presents his credentials to Emperor Naruhito in a palace ceremony. Afterwards he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese media reported.

Emanuel is a former three-term congressman who served as Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff and was a senior adviser in Bill Clinton’s administration.

Emanuel arrived in Japan to assume the post at a moment when President Joe Biden is trying to increase focus on the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnership.

The post of U.S. ambassador to Japan was vacant for more than two years after William Hagerty left in July 2019 to run for the Senate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Saturday Night Live' hits Russia on Ukraine, Peyton Manning tackles Brady's retirement

    'Saturday Night Live' brings Pete Davidson's Aaron Rodgers back to help Russia, while the real-life Peyton Manning talks Tom Brady (barely)

  • Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response

    The World Health Organization says overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus have spurred a huge glut of health care waste worldwide. The U.N. health agency reported Tuesday that tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste has strained waste management systems and is threatening both health and the environment, pointing to a “dire need” to improve those systems and get a response from both governments and people. “Part of the message for the public is to become more of a conscious consumer,” said Dr. Margaret Montgomery, technical officer of WHO’s water, sanitation, hygiene and health unit.

  • Venezuelans say deportations Biden denounced under Trump still taking place

    Venezuelans say the Biden administration is using third countries to deport them back to Venezuela and they fear about their return.

  • Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need for reform in the Palestinian Authority in a phone call on Monday with President Mahmoud Abbas in a further step to strengthen bilateral relations, the State Department said. President Joe Biden has sought to repair ties weakened when his predecessor, President Donald Trump, slashed aid to Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza and closed a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

  • Tokyo COVID hospitalisations mount, cross closely watched 50% threshold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -More than half of Tokyo's hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 patients were occupied on Tuesday, a level that officials have previously flagged as a criterion for requesting a state of emergency. The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain record coronavirus cases driven by the contagious Omicron variant. Tokyo has set aside almost 7,000 hospital beds for COVID patients, and admissions have risen sharply this month, reaching 50.7% on Tuesday.

  • Michigan candidates encourage poll watchers to bring guns, unplug machines

    Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, appeared alongside Mike Detmer, also a Republican who is running for the state senate, encouraged poll workers to unplug machines if they see something they don't like and come armed.

  • Nazis Rally In Florida, DeSantis Spox Falsely Blames Dem 'Stunt'

    Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, refused to join her fellow Florida officials in decrying a Nazi rally held in Orlando, and instead blamed Democrats.

  • 'Facebook should be broken up': Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sits down with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to describe her strategy when grilling chief executives on Capitol Hill.

  • Notorious Russian Mercenaries Pulled Out of Africa Ready for Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—The infamous Wagner Group—run by one of President Putin’s closest associates—is pulling dozens of battle-hardened mercenaries out of Africa to send them to Eastern Europe where Russian forces are threatening Ukraine, The Daily Beast has learned.According to two senior military officers in the Central African Republic (CAR) unprecedented numbers of Wagner mercenaries left the country for Eastern Europe in January and more a

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump says "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.

  • National Archives receives Trump records that were ripped apart, taped back together: report

    Some of the Trump White House documents that were handed over to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 by the National Archives and Records Administration were reportedly torn up and taped back together.Three sources familiar with the records told The Washington Post about the state of the administration documents, which the National Archives confirmed to the newspaper. In a statement to The Post, the National Archives said that documents turned...

  • Some records from the Trump White House obtained by the January 6 committee were torn and taped back together

    The former president had a penchant for ripping presidential documents and leaving them for staffers to patch up during his time in office.

  • This B-52 Bomber Took a 1,400-Mile Road Trip Across America... by Truck

    Boeing will use the bomber to study future upgrades for those still flying.

  • African Union girds for fight over Israel's status

    The African Union appears set for an internal clash over its relationship with Israel at a summit this weekend, a rare point of contention for a bloc that values consensus.

  • Miami Herald Shreds Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Failure To Condemn Nazi Rally

    "Say they are abhorrent. Say they are despicable. Say they have no part in this society or this state. But no," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

  • Letters to the Editor: Feb. 1, 2022

    Readers share their views on police and gun control views; the state of the United States; care at St. Lucie Medical Center; and Democrats' game plan

  • Moscow warns Ukraine may ‘destroy itself’ as Russia and US clash at UN

    At a UNSC meeting, Russian diplomat Vasily Nebenzya claimed Ukraine’s violation of the Minsk pact could end in ‘worst way’ United Nations security council hold a meeting on the situation between Ukraine and Russia at UN headquarters in New York. Photograph: Jason Szenes/EPA Ukraine will be responsible for its own destruction if it undermines existing peace agreements, a senior Russian diplomat has warned at a combative UN security council debate on the crisis. The warning from Vasily Nebenzya, R

  • Pence’s Right-Hand Man Reportedly Dished to the Jan. 6 Committee

    CNN reported on Monday that Marc Short, the former vice president's chief of staff, gave "lengthy" testimony to the panel last week

  • To dodge China's missiles, the US Air Force is spreading out to more bases. Now it's looking for ways to defend them.

    The Air Force is spreading out its forces, but operating from more bases means it has more bases to defend.

  • US Senate panel close to approving ‘mother of all sanctions’ against Russia

    Negotiations for package of sanctions against Putin ‘on the one-yard line’, says Bob Menendez of foreign relations committeeOpinion: Russia’s phony war is playing out as surreal theatre Ukrainian servicemen seen along the frontline outside of Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The leaders of the Senate foreign relations committee said on Sunday they were on the verge of approving “the mother of all sanctions” against Vladimir Putin, warning there would be no