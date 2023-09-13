US EPA launches major recycling initiative with $100 million in grants

Reuters
·1 min read
0
Senate Appropriations Subcommittee holds hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Environmental Protection Agency on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced plans for about $100 million in grants to boost recycling and waste management - its first major effort in these areas in 30 years.

The agency's National Recycling Strategy is targeting a 50% recycling rate by 2030, compared with around 32% currently. The rate for recycling plastic waste is only about 5%.

It has selected 25 communities to receive over $70 million in grants to improve their recycling facilities and will offer another $32 million to states and territories to implement their own waste management plans.

"EPA is deploying resources to provide recycling services across the country, including in disadvantaged communities, while preventing waste that contributes to the climate crisis, supporting local economies and creating good-paying jobs," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

The grants were created through the passage of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The grants for communities range from $500,000 to $4 million and support a range of projects, from upgrading equipment at materials recovery facilities that sort single-stream collected recycling and trash to funding composting programs.

Those for states and territories range from $360,000 to $750,000 and are aimed at helping them develop or update solid waste management plans and strengthening data collection efforts.

U.S. plastic recycling rates have declined in tandem with a sharp drop in plastic waste exports, with countries like China and Turkey implementing plastic import bans. At the same time, per capita plastic waste in the U.S. has grown from 60 pounds per year in 1980 to 218 pounds in 2018 - a 263% increase.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Battery recycling heats up with Ascend Elements' $542M Series D

    Venture funding for battery recycling startups is popping off lately, and the latest to see the IRA-driven upside is Ascend Elements, which announced a massive $542 million in Series D funding on top of $480 million in earlier DoE grants. The eight-year-old company recycles lithium batteries into black mass and produces cathode active materials (CAM) and precursor cathode active materials (PCAM). It's putting those hundreds of millions in recent funding into a manufacturing facility in Kentucky, where it aims to refine black mass into sustainable, battery-ready materials.

  • 2025 Cadillac CT5 revealed with updated looks and tech

    Cadillac has revealed its refreshed 2025 CT5 sedan at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, with a new grille, lights, infotainment screen and safety tech.

  • Tesla plans to almost double component sourcing from India to $1.9B this year, says minister

    Tesla is planning to nearly double its component sourcing from India to up to $1.9 billion this year, the nation’s trade minister has said, underscoring the growth of electric-vehicle component manufacturing in the country. Tesla bought $1 billion of automobile components from India in 2022, and it is targeting to take it to $1.7–$1.9 billion this year, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

  • Adobe's Firefly generative AI models are now generally available, get pricing plans

    176 days after launching its Firefly generative AI models into beta, Adobe today announced that Firefly is now generally and commercially available in its Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition, the company is also launching Firefly as a standalone web app, giving what was previously more akin to a demo official status within the Adobe product portfolio. What's maybe even more important, though, is that Adobe also today announced how it plans to charge for Firefly going forward.

  • X Corp faces Dutch privacy class action over MoPub data trading

    Make way for another Dutch class action privacy damages lawsuit -- this one targeting the company formerly known as Twitter (now X Corp); and MoPub, the mobile ad platform it used to own (before selling it to AppLovin at the start of last year), which is accused of "illegal trafficking" of millions of app users' personal data. While X no longer owns MoPub it was the owner and operator of the mobile adtech during the period the litigation targets -- including several years when the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was in application. The suit, which is an opt out (rather than an opt in) class claim, alleges the MoPub adtech platform unlawfully tracked app users, collecting people's data as they used third party software such as games, period trackers and dating apps, and then sharing/trading what could be very sensitive personal data on users with scores of companies without the individuals' knowledge or consent -- something the plaintiffs contend is a clear violation of the GDPR.

  • Swan secures $40 million to bring embedded banking to Europe

    It’s supposed to be the next revolution in financial services — bringing financial services to other products and services so that these services are as seamless as possible for the end users. Second, it proves that there’s still room for a relatively new startup trying to build the definitive embedded banking solution for the European Union. Swan isn’t the first embedded banking startup in Europe.

  • Adobe's Firefly AI is now commercially available on Photoshop, Illustrator and Express

    Adobe announced on Wednesday that its Firefly for Enterprise generative AI is now commercially available in Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Express workflows

  • Ring announces a wearable for your lost pets that's just a QR code

    Amazon’s Ring is mostly known for doorbell cams and consumer-grade surveillance tech, but the company’s moving past humans and onto our beloved furry friends. It just announced the Ring Pet Tag to help find lost pets, as the tag attaches to a collar and includes a bevy of digital information about the animal, should it wander away from the yard.

  • NFLPA director Lloyd Howell calls for natural grass at all NFL stadiums after Aaron Rodgers injury

    The newly-elected NFLPA director pointed out that some stadiums flip to natural grass for soccer, and switch back to artificial turf for football.

  • Gas prices surged in August amid oil's supply crunch

    Across the board all the energy components saw a month-over month increase in prices.

  • WhatsApp Channels are expanding to 150 countries

    Channels will now be available in more than 150 countries.

  • Revamp any dresser with this fun wallpaper and paint hack

    Expert DIYer Bre modernizes a dull dresser using a tropical green finish and gold knobs. The post Revamp any dresser with this fun wallpaper and paint hack appeared first on In The Know.

  • The bizarre Bruce Arena-New England Revolution saga, explained

    Bruce Arena, the revered coach, has resigned. His former assistants seem divided. Players have refused to train as a murky saga engulfs the Revolution, MLS's second-best team.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The new conference of champions

    Everything you need to know about the day in sports.

  • The new 'Conference of Champions'

    The Pac-12 has long been the "Conference of Champions." Now that the 108-year-old league has collapsed, which conference will wear the crown once the Power Four era begins in 2024?

  • Formula 1 betting, odds: Max Verstappen is -350 to get his first Singapore win

    Verstappen has won an F1 record 10 races in a row.

  • The best smart plugs in 2023

    To find out which smart plug you should invite into your connected home, we tested ten, using Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant.

  • French watchdog temporarily halts iPhone 12 sales over radiation levels

    Just a few hours after Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) released a public statement announcing that the iPhone 12 breaches radiation levels. The watchdog notified Apple of the findings and told the company that it should temporarily halt iPhone 12 sales and release a fix as quickly as possible. Following the iPhone 15 release, Apple stopped selling the iPhone 12 yesterday anyway.

  • Tech-hungry investors are underestimating energy

    Tech has been the shiny object this year, but there's a stealth winner this quarter — energy stocks.

  • 2023 VMAs highs and lows: Taylor Swift sledgehammers the competition, Shakira slays, Fall Out Boy fizzles and more

    It took 36 years for an artist to tie Peter Gabriel's record for the most VMA wins in a single night, but this year, Swift achieved that feat.