US, EU announce some Russian banks will be disconnected from the SWIFT banking system

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Mark
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a press conference with his Belarus counterpart, following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 18, 2022.Photo by SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

  • The US, EU, UK, and Canada agreed Saturday to remove select Russian banks from SWIFT.

  • SWIFT is a global financial messaging system, and Saturday's announcement could prove disastrous for Russia.

  • A joint statement on Saturday said the move was intended to "ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin."

Western nations announced Saturday that select Russian banks will be removed from the SWIFT banking system, according to a joint statement that vowed to "collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin."

The agreement — struck by the United States, the European Union, Canada, and the United Kingdom — committed to disconnecting "selected Russian banks" from the international payment system.

The agreement also committed to "imposing restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions."

"As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," the statement said.

Saturday's announcement was a major step from Western nations toward imposing serious damage to Russia's economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports," Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Saturday.

SWIFT, headquartered in Belgium, first launched its messaging services in 1977, allowing banks around the world to communicate about cross-border transactions. Removing Russia from the system could be economically devastating for the nation.

As Insider's Ben Winck previously reported, SWIFT essentially "serves as a massive group chat for the world's financial institutions" and is instrumental for global financial communication. The service links more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries and territories, and hosted an average of 42 million messages a day, according to SWIFT.

Saturday's announcement marked a shift in opinion for several nations, including Germany, whose foreign minister said as recently as Friday that she did not believe a ban was the best course of action.

Saturday's statement said the new measures will begin "within the coming days."

"As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," the statement said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The daughter of Putin's spokesman publicly opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, undermining her dad

    Elizaveta Peskova, whose father is Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, posted her objections to the Ukraine invasion on her Instagram story on Friday.

  • Rick Scott: Putin a 'murderous thug,' will 'continue to try to swallow up more and more territory'

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) on Saturday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderous thug" amid Russia's ongoing invasion into Ukraine."I hope when we go back our 100% focus in the Senate is," Scott said during an appearance on Fox News's "The Story." "How do we help Ukraine? How do we stop Putin? How do we put Putin in a box, make sure the world community knows he's just a murderous thug?"Scott called the Russian military's actions in...

  • Why war in Ukraine could become America's fight

    Can the U.S. avoid getting involved? History would suggest otherwise.

  • Set up a home gym for just $9 — Amazon' has tons of dumbbells on sale

    Weights start at 1 pound and go all the way up to 12!

  • Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary

    Grace Thomas is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but still not ready to take off her mask, especially around the kids at the home day care she runs in Chicago. Thomas, 62, plans to ask parents to have their children wear masks to prevent the day care from being a potential source of transmission, but "you can’t make them wear masks if they don’t want to,” she said. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted Monday in response the the new guidance, although Chicago Public Schools officials said they will continue to require masks “to maintain health and safety measures.”

  • Sunday shows preview: Russia invades Ukraine; Biden nominates Jackson to Supreme Court

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is expected to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit. Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday morning local time after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the country. Simultaneously, the United Nations Security Council conducted an emergency meeting over Russia and Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United...

  • Five men arrested for setting fires in Coast Walmart stores, indictment says

    The group called “The Veterans Order” set fires in Biloxi and Gulfport stores and were motivated by a manifesto of demands, according to the indictment. Here’s more.

  • European Union freezes assets of Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov

    The move, announced by Latvia's foreign minister, comes as Russian forces close in on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

  • UFC Fight Night 202 results: Ignacio Bahamondes taps Rong Zhu for first career submission

    Ignacio Bahamondes caps off a dominant performance at UFC Fight Night 202 with a slick submission finish of Rong Zhu.

  • Ukrainian Marine sacrificed himself to slow a Russian tank column, officials say

    Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych gave his life to take out a bridge in Genichesky.

  • Russian Booze Bans Sweep North America in Show of Support for Ukraine

    Facebook /Evel PieFrom local taverns in the Pacific Northwest to the Canadian government, enterprises across North America are dumping Russian vodka to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. “SHOTS FIRED!! Starting Saturday Evel Pie Las Vegas is pouring out All of its Russian Vodka bottles and replacing them with Ukrainian Vodka!,” Evel Pie, a punk-rock, Evel Knievel-inspired pizzeria in downtown Las Vegas, posted to Facebook on Thursday. The bar’s protest of the Russian invasion includes selling off

  • Russia ready for talks if Ukrainians 'stop resisting', says Lavrov

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says at a press conference in Moscow that his country is "ready for negotiations at any moment", on the condition that Ukrainian soliders "stop resisting and lay down their arms". He insists the aim of Russia's operation is "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of Ukraine as Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the Kremlin's attack.

  • Tyler Perry brings Madea out of retirement, addresses TV criticisms

    Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry brought his beloved character, Madea, out of retirement for "A Madea Homecoming" after “watching the state of the world…I wanted to do something that just made us laugh and brought us together.” The actor, writer and director also addressed criticisms his TV shows have received from fans, including suggestions he expand his writers’ rooms. (Feb. 25)

  • Germany says it's sending anti-tank weapons, stinger missiles to Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday that his country would send anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a major shift in policy for the richest country in the European Union.The German leader said that the Russian invasion of the former Soviet state marked a "turning point.""The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin's...

  • UEFA strips Putin’s Russia of Champions League final as cultural isolation grows

    The Russian Grand Prix also may not go ahead, and the Netherlands is calling for Russia’s expulsion from the Eurovision Song Contest.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Kings To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend kings to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Undervalued Dividend Kings To Buy In 2022. A dividend king is a company that has raised its dividends consecutively for at least the last 50 years. These […]

  • UN Security Council to hold Sunday vote on rare emergency session over Ukraine

    The United Nations Security Council will vote on Sunday afternoon to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly to debate Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This would only be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly convened such an emergency session.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The procedural vote, which only requires a nine-member majority to pass, is expected to advance since Russia can't exercise its veto power.Eigh

  • Too late for some as Ukraine IT firms agonised over relocating

    Infopulse, one of Ukraine's biggest IT companies, had been planning to relocate hundreds of its staff to Poland for weeks, preparing for what was seen only as a worst-case scenario. Some 70 employees with families managed to settle in Poland before Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday. Initially, Infopulse planned to move as many as 500-700 people, up to 35% of its staff.

  • Boxing organizations say they won't sanction fights in Russia after Ukraine invasion

    "Just as this war has put a stop of boxing in Ukraine, our organizations will not sanction fights in Russia."

  • 'Jurassic Park' Tweeted an Epic Comeback After Seeing a 'Wheel of Fortune' Mistake

    'Wheel of Fortune' featured contestant Tenaya who incorrect solved a puzzle as "Jurassic Park Bodies" instead of "Jurassic Park Movies." The film's official Twitter shared their own puzzle making a popular reference.