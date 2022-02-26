US, EU announce some Russian banks will be disconnected from the SWIFT banking system

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Mark
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a press conference with his Belarus counterpart, following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 18, 2022.Photo by SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

  • The US, EU, UK, and Canada agreed Saturday to remove select Russian banks from SWIFT.

  • SWIFT is a global financial messaging system, and Saturday's announcement could prove disastrous for Russia.

  • A joint statement on Saturday said the move was intended to "ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin."

Western nations announced Saturday that select Russian banks will be removed from the SWIFT banking system, according to a joint statement that vowed to "collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin."

The agreement — struck by the United States, the European Union, Canada, and the United Kingdom — committed to disconnecting "selected Russian banks" from the international payment system.

The agreement also committed to "imposing restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions."

"As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," the statement said.

Saturday's announcement was a major step from Western nations toward imposing serious damage to Russia's economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports," Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Saturday.

SWIFT, headquartered in Belgium, first launched its messaging services in 1977, allowing banks around the world to communicate about cross-border transactions. Removing Russia from the system could be economically devastating for the nation.

As Insider's Ben Winck previously reported, SWIFT essentially "serves as a massive group chat for the world's financial institutions" and is instrumental for global financial communication. The service links more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries and territories, and hosted an average of 42 million messages a day, according to SWIFT.

Saturday's announcement marked a shift in opinion for several nations, including Germany, whose foreign minister said as recently as Friday that she did not believe a ban was the best course of action.

Saturday's statement said the new measures will begin "within the coming days."

"As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," the statement said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia restricting Twitter access for some users

    Twitter announced Saturday that Russia appeared to be restricting access to its platform amid ongoing conflict between the Russian military and Ukrainian forces. Twitter Support tweeted Saturday: "We're aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian government officials have used the platform to rebut false claims...

  • What Russia’s attack on Ukraine means for inflation and the Fed

    S&P Global Ratings Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Fed tightening, and inflation.

  • Rick Scott: Putin a 'murderous thug,' will 'continue to try to swallow up more and more territory'

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) on Saturday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderous thug" amid Russia's ongoing invasion into Ukraine."I hope when we go back our 100% focus in the Senate is," Scott said during an appearance on Fox News's "The Story." "How do we help Ukraine? How do we stop Putin? How do we put Putin in a box, make sure the world community knows he's just a murderous thug?"Scott called the Russian military's actions in...

  • SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into orbit

    SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. (Feb. 25)

  • Ukrainian forces blew up a bridge near Kyiv to cut off one route for Russian tanks advancing on the city

    Russian troops attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning and spent Friday advancing toward the capital, Kyiv.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed moves to disconnect Russia from "global financial civilisation" in a video message on Saturday. A French presidential official said earlier on Saturday that European Union members were close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system. He also welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold peace talks with Russia, and singled out his conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key agreeing more international support to Ukraine.

  • Moscow residents brace for Western sanctions

    Having lived through numerous financial cataclysms since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow's residents seemed resigned Friday in the face of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, knowing they will have to bear the costs.

  • ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Shakeup: Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Exits After 14 Months

    Barry O’Brien will take over as showrunner of Dick Wolf's NBC police drama

  • UN Security Council to hold Sunday vote on rare emergency session over Ukraine

    The United Nations Security Council will vote on Sunday afternoon to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly to debate Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This would only be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly convened such an emergency session.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The procedural vote, which only requires a nine-member majority to pass, is expected to advance since Russia can't exercise its veto power.Eigh

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites active over Ukraine after request from embattled country’s leaders

    Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are now active over Ukraine after a request from the embattled country’s leadership to replace internet services destroyed by the Russian attack. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion has left parts of the country without internet, while SpaceX has launched thousands of communications satellites to bring broadband to hard to reach areas of the world. The move came after Ukraine’s vice prime minister urged Mr Musk to help them out, as the SpaceX system does not require any fiber-optic cables.

  • U.S., allies agree to limit Russia's access to SWIFT banking system

    The United States and its allies announced Saturday an agreement to take aim at Russia through SWIFT, a service that facilitates global transactions among

  • U.S. and E.U. Are Going After Putin's Wealth. First They Need To Find It

    With world leaders looking to heap more financial punishment on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and E.U. are set to freeze the assets of Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov—both of whom are believed to have amassed extreme wealth. Putin is reportedly one of the richest people in the world, but his exact net worth is nearly impossible to tally. Bill Browder, a U.S. investor who made a fortune in Russia before becoming a prominent Kremlin critic, told the U.S. Senate in 2017 that Putin had accumulated $200 billion in assets.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties

    A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • Chilling video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

    According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle's meeting with Jan. 6 committee goes awry

    Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.

  • Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government. In a video posted online, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, but that their task was to avoid loss of life. "As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose," Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.

  • Here's why Putin won't win

    I am no Kremlinologist, armchair or otherwise, but I’ve seen enough of Vlad and his authoritarian ilk to have a feel for his M.O.

  • Advice on how to fend off Russian army from urban warfare expert hits Twitter as battle for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv rages

    Retired Major John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point's Modern War Institute, took to Twitter on Saturday to offer advice to Kyiv volunteers.