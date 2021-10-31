US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.

Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint appearance during the Group of 20 summit that the agreement represented a renewed partnership on economic and environmental matters. The deal resolving the trade dispute would address the excess capacity that can distort the steel market and create a framework for reducing the carbon-intensity of steel and aluminum production that contributes to the warming of the earth.

The U.S. president said “dirty steel” made in China would be restricted from accessing their markets, though all like-minded economies could participate in the agreement.

“By harnessing our diplomatic and economic power, we can reject the false idea that we can’t grow our economy and support American workers while tackling the climate crisis,” Biden said, who has been pushing the U.S. to aggressively address the threat posed by climate change. Biden is also scheduled to attend a major U.N. climate conference this week in Glasgow, Scotland.

Von der Leyen kept smiling at Biden and calling him “dear Joe” as they discussed the deal, an apparent sign that the U.S. president had made progress in repairing relations with Europe after the partnership suffered during the Trump years.

“It will be a major step forward in achieving climate neutrality and it will ensure a level playing field,” she said, adding that the agreement was part of a renewed, forward-looking agenda with the U.S.

The agreement was first announced Saturday in Rome by U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. They said the Article 232 tariffs, as they are known, would not be removed entirely but that some quantity of European steel and aluminum will be allowed to enter the U.S. tariff-free.

In return for Europe dropping its retaliatory tariffs, the U.S. would also ensure “that all steel entering the U.S. via Europe is produced entirely in Europe,” Raimondo said.

The easing of the tariffs is a key step in unwinding one of Donald Trump’s legacies as president as Biden has tried to reset U.S. relations with Europe.

The Trump administration had placed taxes on EU steel and aluminum in 2018, claiming the foreign products made by American allies were a threat to U.S. national security.

Europeans and other allies were outraged by Trump’s use of the Article 232 section of U.S. trade law to justify the tariffs, leading many to impose counter-tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans and hundreds of other items.

The back-and-forth hurt European producers and raised steel costs for American companies. The tariffs also did not achieve Trump’s stated goal of creating jobs at steel mills. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that jobs in the manufacturing of primary metals did rise slightly, to as much as 389,100 in 2019. But mills shed workers during the pandemic, and employment in the sector is roughly half of what it was in 1990.

The European Union took steps in May to improve relations. On some retaliatory tariffs, the EU temporarily suspended planned increases. This meant that American whiskey faced a 25% tax in Europe, instead of a planned 50% tax. The two sides faced a December deadline to avoid the higher tax rate.

The summit’s host, Italian Premier Mario Draghi, in a statement Saturday night expressed “great satisfaction “ for the tariff accord. The decision “confirms the further reinforcement underway of the already close trans-Atlantic relations and the progressive overcoming of the protectionism of the last years,” he said.

The announcement also was welcomed by Chris Swonger, president and CEO of Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, after what he called “three very difficult years of sagging American whiskey exports.”

“Lifting this tariff burden on American whiskeys not only boosts U.S. distillers and farmers, it also supports the recovery of EU restaurants, bars and distilleries hit hard by the pandemic,” Swonger said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum

    WASHINGTON/ROME (Reuters) -The United States and European Union have agreed to end a festering dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, removing an irritant in transatlantic relations and averting a spike in EU retaliatory tariffs, U.S. officials said on Saturday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the deal will maintain U.S. "Section 232" tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% aluminum, while allowing "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals into the United States duty free. It eliminates a source of friction between the allies and lets them focus on negotiating a new global trade agreement to address worldwide excess steel and aluminum capacity mainly centered in China and reduce carbon emissions from the industries.

  • EU, U.S. end steel, aluminium clash, take aim at China's 'dirty' steel

    The United States and the European Union on Sunday ended a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs and said they would work on a global arrangement on steel and aluminium to combat "dirty" production and overcapacity in the industry. "The United States and the European Union have reached a major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of climate change while also protecting American jobs and American industry," U.S. President Joe Biden said. Speaking at a joint news event with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of a G20 leaders' meeting in Rome, Biden said the deal with the EU immediately removed tariffs on EU steel and aluminium that were imposed by Donald Trump's administration in 2018.

  • Jane Goodall: Life on earth is resilient, even in the most threatening situations. Have hope.

    Despite today's challenges and our current crises, we should have hope. Hope does not deny difficulty, but strengthens our determination to overcome.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear bid to curb federal power to limit carbon emissions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by states, including coal producer West Virginia, and industry groups to limit federal power to use the landmark Clean Air Act to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The court's decision to take up the case could complicate efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to issue new and more stringent regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The announcement came two days before Biden arrives in Glasgow, Scotland, for the UN COP26 climate summit, where he had planned to reassert U.S. leadership on climate change.

  • Minnesota schools struggle with substitute teacher shortage

    Students across Minnesota are back in classrooms this year, but school districts are scrambling to make sure there is someone to instruct them, especially when their regular teacher needs a day off. A shortage of substitute teachers is forcing schools to try new strategies to staff schools each day, including raising pay and pleas to parents who might be interested in getting licensed to fill ...

  • Profiting From a Weak U.S. Dollar

    Between 2003 and 2008, the value of the U.S. dollar fell compared to most major currencies. The impact of the rise or fall of the U.S. dollar on investments is multi-faceted. Read on to learn how to invest when the U.S. dollar is weak.

  • Biden sends army of aides, Cabinet members to Glasgow climate summit amid major problems at home

    The White House said that climate change is an "existential" threat to humanity, and it is putting its money where its mouth is with a show of force in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Citi’s Chronert Succeeds Levkovich, Sees Slow Stock Gain in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Chronert, a Citigroup Inc. strategist who assumed Tobias Levkovich’s role on an interim basis after his death, made his debut prediction on the S&P 500 with a guarded outlook. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe benchmark gauge w

  • G-20: Prince Charles warns Glasgow summit is last chance to save planet

    President Joe Biden says a new agreement that drops tariffs on aluminum and steel between the US and EU would also help fight climate change.

  • Marvel's next big superhero group movie is called 'Eternals.' Here's the cast and who they're playing.

    "Eternals," the next big MCU movie, is set for November. Here's what you need to know about the superhero group and who will be playing them.

  • Sudan coup: Khartoum barricaded by pro-democracy activists

    Three people were reportedly killed and 100 wounded after a crackdown on mass protests on Saturday.

  • Alec Baldwin Speaks Out About Movie Set Death For First Time

    Paparazzi caught up with Alec Baldwin at a home he and his family were staying at in Vermont, talking with him about the incident for nearly five minutes.

  • Winners and losers of college football's Week 9: Florida sliding in wrong direction; Jim Harbaugh still can't get a signature win

    Week 9 winners and losers is led by Florida, which appears to be going in the wrong direction, and Michigan State, which continues to clown its rival.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Transcript: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken airing Sunday, October 31, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami Beach concert after testing positive for COVID-19

    A positive test for COVID-19 forced rocker Jon Bon Jovi to cancel his Miami Beach show Saturday night as crowds were already beginning to fill the South Beach venue.

  • Alec Baldwin speaks publicly about deadly "Rust" movie set shooting

    Actor Alec Baldwin addressed the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust." For the first time on camera, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, Baldwin said he's been ordered by investigators not to discuss the shooting and that he's cooperating with them. Watch his remarks.

  • India proposes new rules to push green energy use in industries

    India has proposed new rules to lower emissions and fight climate change, including setting a minimum share of renewable energy to be used by its industries, the federal power ministry said on Saturday. The proposals, aimed at promoting green Hydrogen as an alternative to the fossil fuels currently used by industries, will be made effective through amendments to India's 2001 Energy Conservation Act. The proposed amendments would facilitate the development of a carbon market in India and prescribe minimum consumption of renewable energy either as direct consumption or indirect use through grid, the power ministry said in a statement.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum

    The United States and European Union have agreed to end a festering dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, removing an irritant in transatlantic relations and averting a spike in EU retaliatory tariffs, U.S. officials said on Saturday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the deal will maintain U.S. "Section 232" tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% aluminum, while allowing "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals into the United States duty free. It eliminates a source of friction between the allies and lets them focus on negotiating a new global trade agreement to address worldwide excess steel and aluminum capacity mainly centered in China and reduce carbon emissions from the industries.

  • Argentine church dedicated to Maradona marks his birthday

    Members of the Iglesia Maradoniana, a church in Rosario, Argentina, dedicated to the late football star Diego Maradona, pay tribute to him on what would have been the footballing legend’s 61st birthday.