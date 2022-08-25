US, EU envoys meet with Serbian president on Kosovo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOVANA GEC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Albin Kurti
    Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — U.S. and European Union envoys met with Serbia's president on Thursday as they pressed ahead with efforts to defuse Serbian tensions with Kosovo after a meeting last week in Brussels ended with no agreement on a dispute between the former Balkan war foes.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared late last month when Kosovo’s government declared that Serb-issued identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory, just as Kosovo-issued ones are not valid in Serbia.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and still considers the territory as its own.

U.S. envoy Gabriel Escobar and the EU’s Miroslav Lajcak both said after the meeting with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic that efforts to resolve the disputed issue will continue. They offered no other details.

Escobar and Lajcak came to Belgrade from Kosovo, where they met Wednesday with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and on Thursday with the Kosovo Serb leaders.

“Tough and long meeting just now with President Vucic,” Escobar was quoted on the U.S. embassy's Twitter account. “We appreciate the president’s commitment to peace and stability.”

Lajcak described the discussion as “difficult but responsible.”

Kurti has said he was acting with reciprocity to the measures from Serbia with his move on license plates and documents. But Kosovo Serbs have responded furiously, blocking roads in the Serb-dominated north of Kosovo. Belgrade accused Kosovo of pressuring minority Serbs, who largely reject Kosovo-issued documents defying its statehood.

The incident has fueled fears of more unrest in the Balkans amid the uncertainties caused by the war in Ukraine and Russia's close ties with Serbia. Kosovo has postponed the decision implementation until Sept. 1 as Washington and Brussels step up diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Kosovo’s independence has been recognized by Washington and most EU countries, while Serbia has relied on support from Moscow and China for its bid to retain the former province. Belgrade lost control over Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed the country to stop its brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatist rebels.

Vucic said on Instagram that “we had no easy talks.” He added that “we will not give up our vital national and state interests, primarily the interests of our people, your security.”

For the past several years, the EU has mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize relations, seeking to move forward their efforts to join the European Union.

NATO peacekeepers have stepped up their presence in northern Kosovo in response to the increased tensions.

Recommended Stories

  • St. Petersburg authorities promise to install illuminated monument to Nevsky in Mariupol

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 17:26 The authorities of Russian St. Petersburg have announced plans to install a monument to their [mediaeval] prince Alexander Nevsky in occupied Mariupol and to build a Russian drama theatre.

  • ‘Time Is Ripe’ for Final Deal With Serbia, Kosovo Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Kosovo and Serbia have no alternative but to reach a final agreement on normalizing ties, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said, adding that the “time is ripe” to do so during his term in office.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Reco

  • EU Chief Celebrates Ukraine's Independence Day in Brussels

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wore the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine as she attended celebrations in Brussels marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on August 24.With members of Ukrainian community in Brussels, von der Leyen helped unfurl a lengthy Ukrainian flag that stretched across the Grand Place, the central square in Brussels, and later described it as a “proud, emotional moment” for her.""Today we all look towards the future," she wrote on Twitter. “A future where our Ukrainian friends can live in a free and independent Ukraine.” Credit: Ursula von der Leyen via Storyful

  • Global celebrations, protests for Ukraine milestones

    STORY: Around the world, Ukrainians and their supporters celebrated the 31st Anniversary of the country’s independence from Soviet rule – with Wednesday also marking 6 months since Russia invaded its western neighbor, triggering Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.In Berlin, several thousand Ukrainians marked Independence Day with a “Freedom Parade” through the city.A large Ukrainian flag was unfurled in the main square of Brussels… while other celebrations took place across Europe - from Greece… to Poland… to Ireland - with celebrations in Ukraine cancelled due to fears of heightened Russian attacks.World leaders also weighed in….French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech promised Ukrainians long-term support.“On this 31st anniversary of your independence, you can be proud - on this 31st year of the modern life of your country, of its borders, and of its incredible resistance these past six months.”And just two weeks before he is due to leave office, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, promising $63.5 million more in military aid. Across the Atlantic, U.S. President Joe Biden announced nearly $3 billion for weapons and equipment for Ukraine, Washington's largest aid package to date. A White House National Security Spokesman said Biden would call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.Zelenskiy himself appeared on video at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York, and said that Russia launched missiles at a railroad station in Ukraine, resulting in injuries and deaths.“This is our life every day. This is how Russia prepared for this UN session."Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia at the U.N. session reiterated Moscow's rationale for its actions, saying a "special operation" was needed to "denazify and demilitarize" Ukraine.In its first six months, the war has killed thousands of civilians and soldiers, forced more than a third of Ukraine's 41 million people from their homes, left cities in ruins, and shaken the global economy, creating shortages of essential food grains and pushing up energy prices.Moscow's stance has been dismissed by Ukraine and the West as a baseless pretext for an imperialist war of conquest.

  • Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Up on Positive NASH Study Data

    Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) announces positive data from third cohort of its mid-stage study evaluating efruxifermin (EFX) in NASH. Stock up.

  • Putin to pay families 10,000 rubles in occupied Ukraine to send kids to school amid Russian war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin orders government officials in occupied areas in Ukraine to provide funding to parents of school age children if they attend school in September.

  • Israel indicts Islamic Jihad leader whose arrest triggered Gaza violence

    Israel on Thursday indicted a senior leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad movement whose arrest led to a brief conflict in Gaza earlier this month and whose detention is likely to fuel tensions. The charges against Bassam Al-Saadi, who was arrested on Aug. 1 during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, include serving in an illegal organization and incitement, according to a statement from the Israeli military. Anticipating retaliation to Al-Saadi's arrest, Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against his group in the Gaza Strip, where it is based, leading to three days of Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rockets.

  • Healthcare inflation is the latest price hike hitting consumers grappling with rising costs

    Inflation pressures are heating up in healthcare. Prices for care paid by private insurance jumped in July; premium hikes expected next year

  • Back to the moon: How to watch NASA's Artemis I mission launch

    On Monday morning, nearly 50 years since NASA's final Apollo mission, the U.S. space agency will launch an unmanned rocket that will orbit the moon and lay the groundwork for manned missions there and eventually to Mars and deeper space.

  • Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the grid for the first time in its history amid nearby fighting, state operator says

    Thursday's incident is the latest instance where nearby conflict caused problems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

  • The Fed and other central banks say we’ll embrace digital currency and use it, but what’s really scaring them is crypto.

    Like all restrictions on the use of cash, central bank digital currency is designed to increase the state's power.

  • Besieged Ukraine Nuclear Plant Cut Off From All Power for First Time, State Agency Warns

    AFP via GettyResidents living near the site of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been taken over by Russian forces released a desperate video appeal Thursday as the plant—the largest in Europe—was “completely” disconnected from the power grid for the first time ever amid Russian hostilities. Ukraine’s Energoatom, the state enterprise in charge of the plant, said fires around the plant allegedly set by Russian troops had cut off the final transmission line providing power, and “as a result

  • Jury rejects wrongful death claim from family of veteran killed by Wichita police

    It took the 12-member jury less than an hour to come back with a decision after days of testimony.

  • Trump-McConnell Feud Escalates as Former President Calls for Minority Leader to Be Replaced 'Immediately'

    In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation

  • Jared Kushner Uses A Very 'Peculiar' Word To Describe Trump's Leadership Style

    The former White House adviser fumbled when answering whether he'd work for his father-in-law again.

  • Trump appears to concede he illegally retained official documents

    Court motion submitted by ex-president’s lawyers argues some materials seized by FBI could be subject to executive privilege

  • Trump held on tightly to 'sensitive secrets' and information about US intelligence-gathering at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell WaPo

    Agents who interviewed people in Trump's inner circle were told that the former president was a pack rat, according to The Post.

  • Granderson: It's hard to take a stand against Trump if you refuse to vote for any alternative

    How much do principled "never Trump" Republicans care about protecting the republic? Not so much that they would vote for a Democrat.

  • Trump hyped a legal letter from before the Mar-a-Lago raid, ignoring that it may further undermine his own position

    On his Truth Social Trump said a letter posted by an ally shows a plot to destroy him, but legal experts say it deepens his legal peril.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans

    The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.