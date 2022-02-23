New sanctions target Putin's inner circle and Russia's elite

Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle are among the targets of sanctions imposed against Moscow by the United States and European Union in response to Putin's aggression in Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, the list of prominent Russian officials targeted by the European Union's sanctions includes Sergei K. Shoigu, Russia’s defense minister; Anton Vaino, Putin’s chief of staff; Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Putin; Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry's communication's director; and Margarita Simonyan, head of the state television network RT.

Those individuals will be barred from traveling to the European Union and their assets will be frozen, E.U. officials said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears at a news conference in Moscow on Feb. 18. (Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via Reuters)

Josep Borrell Fontelles, foreign policy chief of the E.U., tweeted that the sanctions were merely a "first step" toward punishing Russian elites:

No more:

Shopping in #Milano

Partying in #SaintTropez

Diamonds in #Antwerp

This is a first step

The tweet was later deleted.

[Also read: Why Americans should care about the Russia-Ukraine conflict]

The U.S. sanctions announced by President Biden Tuesday target family members of some leading Kremlin officials, including Denis Bortnikov, a Russian businessman and the son of Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), which is the successor to the Cold War-era KGB.

Other Russians targeted by sanctions include Petr Mikhailovich Fradkov, the son of former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Efimovich; and Vladimir Kiriyenko, son of Sergei Vladilenovich Kiriyenko, Putin's deputy chief of staff and “domestic policy curator,” according to the Treasury Department.

"They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well," Biden said while unveiling what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions against the Kremlin.

Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh speaks about sanctions against Russia during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

While not as substantial as the U.S. sanctions against two of Russia's most prominent banks, Biden administration officials say that targeting the family members of Putin's inner circle could help thwart attempts by Russian officials to shield their wealth by giving it to family members.

Story continues

"Russian elites and their family members are now on notice," Daleep Singh, Biden's deputy national security adviser, told reporters later Tuesday.

The initial response from Moscow was, at least publicly, a shrug.

"It is hard to imagine that there is a person in Washington who expects Russia to revise its foreign policy under a threat of restrictions," Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the United States, wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

"I don't remember a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world. We learned how to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state."

Where are Russian forces surrounding Ukraine? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.